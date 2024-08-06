Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge

David Hogg, progressive activist and the silliest goose in the pond, apparently doesn't know much about people raised in 'hollers' in Eastern Kentucky. He thought this was some kind of 'gotcha'.

Screw a debate: I want to see who can change the oil in a car Tim Walz or JD Vance. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 6, 2024

Also, J.D. was in the military so he probably has learned to be a bit handy, as well!

Lmao and you think a hillbilly who grew up in the country and was a marine wouldn't know how to change the oil in a car???? https://t.co/CFRjdPhmHI — 𝑹𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑫𝑨𝑫 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) August 6, 2024

JD Vance grew up in poverty and you wonder if he can change oil? He can do a lot of things you've never thought about. https://t.co/xvopwO9p4W — Cactus Bob (@RaleighWoodz) August 6, 2024

He even knows how to go to the laundry mat and not get his clothes stolen.

Because it’s no longer polite to use the word I want to use. https://t.co/58EDoyzeVK pic.twitter.com/hPvThSE2Ib — Don Kilmer (@donkilmer) August 6, 2024

We are all thinking it.

Remember the “have a beer with” test? I propose a “we’ve got three days to replace that old fence in the backyard and the forecast says heavy rain tomorrow” test. https://t.co/UB0lnCqj1f — Rayme Vinson (@RaymeCVinson) August 6, 2024

Pretty sure Vance would have that covered, too.

Guarantee JD Vance has the oil & tires changed before walz figures out how to flip the hood. https://t.co/Iu51BOkIPm — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) August 6, 2024

Imagine thinking JD Vance grew up privileged without an understanding of basic things like this. https://t.co/LFGJEUz4ie — just ben (@benkrake) August 6, 2024

Imagine believing hillbillies ever pay someone to change their oil. Heh.

What this really shows is how out of touch you are. https://t.co/xvopwO8Rfo — Cactus Bob (@RaleighWoodz) August 6, 2024

Hogg barely knows how to turn his car on.

Really? I don’t think this is the own that you think it is.@JDVance comes from a long line of hillbillies, he could probably build a car out of random sh#t he found in the yard.



You’re kind of a dumb@ss kid. https://t.co/6gWIE0kuFJ — Dr. TopNotchBiscuits, MD Skippy Bimbo 1️⃣6️⃣ (@mommypenny1971) August 6, 2024

Kind of? He's a major one.

If you need to learn how David, I can show you. https://t.co/ZCkywj7NZz — Charlie 2.0 (@cjs214) August 6, 2024

Have them do a general citizenship test. Timed please. I’ll pay. https://t.co/KxsSjqrpFt — jessica (@bird_lyons) August 6, 2024

That seems like a fair appraisal and since Vance is an attorney, he will do well.

So many things.

Who can drive a car with a manual gearbox? Tim Walz or (fake name) JD Vance? https://t.co/mBFxz4PDOy — Theresa57 🟧 (@theresa57) August 6, 2024

Again, people really don't know about the resourcefulness of poor people who live in the hills.

Can he even fit under a car? pic.twitter.com/17v0VtZ0zi — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 6, 2024

Absolutely not.

Is this a weird kink for you, Hogg?



David, can you change the oil in anything? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 6, 2024

We all know the answer to that.