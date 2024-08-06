Once Again, David Hogg Demonstrates He's Not So 'Slick' With Ridiculous Oil Challenge

BAHAHA! REAL Reason Team Kamala Did Not Pick Josh Shapiro PROVES Even Democrats...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:55 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

David Hogg, progressive activist and the silliest goose in the pond, apparently doesn't know much about people raised in 'hollers' in Eastern Kentucky. He thought this was some kind of 'gotcha'.

Also, J.D. was in the military so he probably has learned to be a bit handy, as well!

He even knows how to go to the laundry mat and not get his clothes stolen. 

We are all thinking it.

Pretty sure Vance would have that covered, too.

Imagine believing hillbillies ever pay someone to change their oil. Heh. 

Hogg barely knows how to turn his car on.

Kind of? He's a major one.

That seems like a fair appraisal and since Vance is an attorney, he will do well. 

So many things.

Again, people really don't know about the resourcefulness of poor people who live in the hills. 

Absolutely not.

We all know the answer to that.

