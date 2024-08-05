WORD SALAD: As Our Savings Crash, at Least Twitter Had Some Fun With #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket

Education Secretary Says Defending Public Education is Part of 'Brat Summer'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on August 05, 2024
Twitchy

Hey, Twitchy readers. How are everyone's 401k's doing today? 

No, seriously. Don't check on that. It will just depress you. If you still have some years to go before you need to start drawing from your savings, you can take heart that if America votes the right way in November, your money can still bounce back. 

Today, however, thanks to the wonder of Bidenomics, the world saw epic crashes in the stock market. And even as much as we enjoy mocking Kamala HQ for making fun of Donald Trump predicting exactly this outcome, and as much fun as we're having watching Biden and Harris's tweets about how they 'cured the economy' age like fine milk left out in the sun for months, there's no gilding the lily on this one. Today was a very bad day for America and Americans. 

And they want to convince us to vote for more of this? Not a chance in hell. Not if our savings mean anything to us. Or our jobs. 

But there's nothing we can do about the past. We can only try to fix the future. And that means kicking as many Democrats out of Washington as possible, and especially out of the White House. 

One way we can help to accomplish that is to remind everyone how incompetent and idiotic Harris is, despite all the gaslighting. 

This sounds like a job for a Twitter hashtag game. 

Today, #KamalaCrash is the number one trending hashtag and topic on all of Twitter. But an equally fun one that we noticed was #KamalaExplainsTheStockMarket.

Similarly to how Twitter reacted a couple of years ago with #WriteASpeechForKamala, users wasted no time in reminding everyone that Harris does not understand the stock market, does not understand basic economics, and can only speak in nonsense word salad.

So, without further ado, let's let Twitter help Kamala Explain the Stock Market ...

LOL. Yes, there will be a lot more like this one. 

We love that this tweet just ends with the word 'abortion.' Though, given the ... ahem ... shady past of The Second Gentleman that came out this weekend, Harris might want to avoid that topic too. 

Heh ... 'cackle.' Always have to have the cackle in there. 

Yay. School buses. Did you know that the wheels on the school buses go round and round? Kind of like the passage of time. Or a bunch of Venn diagrams. 

OUCH. That one hurts. But it is also very funny and sadly accurate today. 

Sooo many hand gestures. Waving around with sound and fury ... signifying nothing. 

Political Sock's tweet was so good, we had to give him another go. 

Eep. Major eep. 

'We did it. We did it, Joe.' 

Enough said. 

HA. Butterflies. We're pretty sure Harris could be easily distracted if someone jangled some keys in front of her face. 

We have no doubt that Harris thinks the stock market works like the grocery store or the cereal aisle. After all, she believes 'the cloud' is a thing that 'lives above us.'

If anyone would know about bail bonds -- specifically raising money for them to get criminals out of jail -- it would be Harris. 

'Stocks! Coconuts! Space! They're all connected!'

OK, that one actually hurt our brain. Very well done. 

If you haven't seen it, this meme is a reference to the outstanding Peter Sellers movie Being There. (Trust us, it is hilarious and appropriate to the moment.)

[Note: Apologies for including our own tweet here. We just wanted to get in on the fun.]

This was a good effort. It got the nonsensical part down right. But we're going to subtract a few points because it fails to take into account that Harris can never help herself but talk for about two minutes longer than she should. 

That's more like it. We feel like the Charlie Kelly 'confused GIF' now. 

Confused Confused Math GIFfrom Confused GIFs


Read that one twice. Slowly. It is actually quite brilliant. 

Once again, you can never have enough cackling. 

Let's go back to The Morning Spew for one more entry. 

Must. Resist. Urge. To. Make. 'Going Down.' Joke. 

Whew. That was a challenge. But we resisted the temptation. 

A few more people played without adding the hashtag, but we grabbed them anyway because they were on point. 

HA. Exactly. 

Funny, we didn't hear a whole lot out of many of Harris's paid 'influencer' accounts today after the stock market went 'kerplunk, kerblooey.' 

We hope you had a bit of fun with this. But we also hope you absorbed the very serious point all of these tweets were making underneath the word salads. 

Kamala Harris is not a serious person. She should never be considered for a serious position. She failed upwards in California and the Senate because of identity politics. And then she was selected for vice president for the very same reason and nothing more.

Now, since Biden is a walking vegetable, she has been installed as the Democrat nominee without receiving a single primary vote. 

Do you want to take that chance that she becomes President, America? Do you want to risk your wallet and savings on that? 

We sure hope not. 

