Donald Trump Brings the House Down in Michigan With ONE LINE about Democracy (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:30 PM on July 20, 2024
meme

Earlier this evening, Donald Trump held a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan (indoors, this time) to a huge crowd. It was the first rally he held with his Vice Presidential running mate J.D. Vance (who got in a pretty good dunk on Kamala Harris during his speech), so the enthusiasm of the audience was extremely high to see them together after the recently concluded Republican National Convention. 

For the most part, Trump delivered his standard stump speech. Many have commented over the past week how Trump seemed changed, more reserved and presidential, after his literal brush with an assassin's bullet a week ago, but well ... he's still Trump. That means you get ad-libs and riffing during his stump speeches. It's often entertaining and he rarely fails to say something funny and something that will gain a lot of attention. 

The Grand Rapids rally tonight was no exception. During a segment of his speech where he was responding to Democrats calling him 'a threat to democracy,' Trump threw in what was almost certainly an ad-libbed line that absolutely brought the house down. Watch: 

BOOM. ALL THE BOOM.

He could have stopped the speech right there because the audience went nuts. 

Here is the transcript of what he said:

'And they keep saying, 'He's a threat to democracy.' I'm saying, 'What the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy.' What did I do against democracy? Crazy.'

Then he mimed putting his hand to his ear to re-enact his immediate response after getting shot. 

Sorry, Democrats. Even if Joe Biden wasn't a walking zombie, even if he was as silver-tongued as Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, you've got nothing ... nothing that can top that.

HAHAHAHAHA. 

It's true though.

We don't like to count chickens here at Twitchy, but you can't deny that it's looking very good for Trump these days. And his new outlook on life after surviving the attempt on his life is only making him look better. 

Oh, you can bet your buns that line is going to be used in a lot of campaign ads from now to November. 

No, he ain't. 

This writer doesn't go in much for politician worship, but we do have to admit that it is kind of incredible how Trump has emerged from all of the chaos of the past week. No doubt about it. 

LOL. That's a quality meme right there. 

As we said earlier, the mime part at the end of the video clip above was simply classic Trump. 

Like the photo of Trump raising his fist after being shot (that the media doesn't want to use anymore because it makes Trump look good ... but we'll use it), you just can't make this stuff up. 

Trump's true character is coming through in these early post-shooting days and it is pretty damn impressive.

He is on a roll for sure. We hope it lasts. 

Sorry, we know that tweet is a little off-color, but it is also spot on (and it made us laugh). Who knows? They may even be made of steel. 

He is dancing the dance of a man ecstatic to be alive and a man who doesn't seem to have any fear left in him after the events of July 13.

Trump has always been a unique public speaking talent. He knows how to connect with his audience and he knows how to keep them hooked with quips and humor. 

But this? This is just next-level. 

We don't know for sure whether this line was ad-libbed, but as we said earlier, it sounds like a Trump ad-lib line. It doesn't really matter either way. What is clear is that Trump came out of the attempt to kill him as the same man, but also a changed man. And he is using his experience to strengthen his resolve and determination. 

We can't predict what will ultimately happen in November, but we are definitely digging this version of Donald Trump.

Tags: ASSASSINATION DEMOCRACY DONALD TRUMP MICHIGAN RALLY

