Sen. Chris Murphy's Prediction 'If Republicans Don't Win the Election' Is Weapons Grade...
Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened...
Thread of Lefties CANCELING Righties Reminder of Why You Shouldn't Feel TOO Bad...
Joy Behar Goes Full Hosebag Calling Trump Imperial Wizard in Rant About Biden...
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats...
Biden Has Covid Again but I Guess Masks Aren't a Thing Anymore (Plus:...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out...
Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White...
'Acceptance Is Complete': Dem Rep and Top Biden Surrogate Says It's Time to...
Gold Star Families of Those Killed During Afghanistan Withdrawal Offer Strongest Condemnat...
George Conway Hilariously MOCKED for Being too Dumb to See the Irony of...
HEY-OHHHH! Trump Campaign's Response As to WHY They Can't Lock in VP Debate...
Disgrace to the Fallen: MSNBC Cuts From Gold Star Families at RNC to...
Dude. No. 'Absolute LUNATIC' John Harwood's Deranged Thread Implying Trump Wasn't ACTUALLY...

Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald Trump

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Tuesday, Twitchy reported about how some in the media were upset that the viral photo of Donald Trump raising his fist in defiance of an assassination attempt might be helping Trump look good. And God knows, the media can't have that

Advertisement

They called it 'photoganda.' 

As ridiculous as this premise is -- the photo is an indelible moment in American history and that's just a fact -- and as indicative as it is of how insanely biased American media is, it appears that some major media outlets are complying with the demands to not use the photo. 

This morning, Time magazine was caught changing the cover for its upcoming August 5 issue. On the left in the tweet below is the original cover. On the right is the cover that Time will now print. 

Notice the slight difference? 

What makes the story even more disgraceful is that Time magazine itself has acknowledged how historic the image of Trump raising his fist is. For the upcoming issue, they had already written a 'Behind the Cover' interview with Evan Vucci, the photographer who captured the moment

One of those photographs, taken by Associated Press photojournalist Evan Vucci, was chosen to appear on the cover of TIME. The historical significance, the clear composition, the undeniable tension, all appearing in a singular image of an event that stunned the world.

Here’s what Vucci has to say about the moment ...

'It was a situation where that vast experience absolutely does [prepare you]. To have that experience behind you sort of allows you to remain calm. It wasn't the first time I was in that situation. So I was able to keep my head, I was able to think. I was able to compose pictures. I think all of us were there and we just stayed in the moment, stayed on the story. In my head, I just kept saying to myself, ‘slow down, slow down. Compose, compose.’ Okay, what's gonna happen next? What's going on here? What's going on there? Just trying to get every angle on it.''

Recommended

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's fantastic. What an amazing story about a talented photographer and the moment in which he snapped a photo that will live forever. 

But that was before Time got the memo that the photo is bad because it paints Trump in a good light. That's not allowed.

There is no other plausible explanation for this editorial decision. 

It's true. With the exception of the U.S. flag flying overhead, Time's new cover photo looks like the aftermath of a climate protest.

It's also pretty funny that the words on the new cover are 'What Unites Us,' given that leftists like John Harwood are already going full insane conspiracy theory about the whole assassination attempt being 'fake' or 'staged' (even though one innocent man, Corey Comperatore, lost his life).  

Advertisement

We're not sure which is worse, that Democrats feel like they can pressure the media to say what they want, or that the media never fights back against that pressure. 

We'll just call them equally horrible. 

No lies detected there. 

HA. That's a good one. We spit-laughed. 

Exactly. The orders have gone out on the Trump fist pump photo. 

Advertisement

We don't mock them enough either ... but we're trying. 

Wow, LOL. Time really hates Donald Trump.

And if that is the editorial bias they want to have, OK. But this photo from AP photographer Evan Vucci transcends politics. Or at least it should. 

It is historic. And it isn't just about Trump. The photo captures the strength and resilience of America. But that is a lost message on the left. 

They want to pretend they are concerned about 'photoganda.' What they reveal with editorial decisions like the one Time made is that they are the primary purveyors of it. 

Tags: ASSASSINATION DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS PROPAGANDA TIME MAGAZINE

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW
Sam J.
Joy Reid Takes Bats**t INSANE to Whole New Level Sleuthing What REALLY Happened at Trump Shooting (Watch)
Sam J.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Vivek Ramaswamy's Inspiring RNC Message to GenZ Triggers TF Out of AOC and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Joy Behar Goes Full Hosebag Calling Trump Imperial Wizard in Rant About Biden Maybe Dropping Out (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Chris Murphy's Prediction 'If Republicans Don't Win the Election' Is Weapons Grade Projection
Doug P.
Elon Musk OWNS WHITE PRIVILEGED Mark Cuban Lecturing Others About Checking Their White Privilege (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KNEW It! Could THIS Be the Real Reason Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Want Biden Out Because Just WOW Sam J.
Advertisement