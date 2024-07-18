Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Twitchy reported about how some in the media were upset that the viral photo of Donald Trump raising his fist in defiance of an assassination attempt might be helping Trump look good. And God knows, the media can't have that.

They called it 'photoganda.'

As ridiculous as this premise is -- the photo is an indelible moment in American history and that's just a fact -- and as indicative as it is of how insanely biased American media is, it appears that some major media outlets are complying with the demands to not use the photo.

This morning, Time magazine was caught changing the cover for its upcoming August 5 issue. On the left in the tweet below is the original cover. On the right is the cover that Time will now print.

Notice the slight difference?

Why did Time change the cover? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5eeZkkOGPp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 18, 2024

What makes the story even more disgraceful is that Time magazine itself has acknowledged how historic the image of Trump raising his fist is. For the upcoming issue, they had already written a 'Behind the Cover' interview with Evan Vucci, the photographer who captured the moment.

One of those photographs, taken by Associated Press photojournalist Evan Vucci, was chosen to appear on the cover of TIME. The historical significance, the clear composition, the undeniable tension, all appearing in a singular image of an event that stunned the world. Here’s what Vucci has to say about the moment ...



'It was a situation where that vast experience absolutely does [prepare you]. To have that experience behind you sort of allows you to remain calm. It wasn't the first time I was in that situation. So I was able to keep my head, I was able to think. I was able to compose pictures. I think all of us were there and we just stayed in the moment, stayed on the story. In my head, I just kept saying to myself, ‘slow down, slow down. Compose, compose.’ Okay, what's gonna happen next? What's going on here? What's going on there? Just trying to get every angle on it.''

That's fantastic. What an amazing story about a talented photographer and the moment in which he snapped a photo that will live forever.

But that was before Time got the memo that the photo is bad because it paints Trump in a good light. That's not allowed.

Because this photo is too POWERFUL — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 18, 2024

Time Magazine changed its cover and photo and eliminated Trump because Democrats are mad the iconic photo makes Trump look good. https://t.co/ih3T0Hu5K0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 18, 2024

There is no other plausible explanation for this editorial decision.

Nihilists prefer desolation to resilient defiance. https://t.co/j9j6XXbwhN — Renna (@RennaW) July 18, 2024

It's true. With the exception of the U.S. flag flying overhead, Time's new cover photo looks like the aftermath of a climate protest.

Love how they show a trash-strewn aftermath of a GOP rally, to compete against all of the trash-strewn leftist rallies and protests.

We all know the ONLY reason that place is trash-strewn is that the attendees were forced out in haste by LEOs. https://t.co/Jaiu0PYuhi — LeslieP (@less_tx) July 18, 2024

It's also pretty funny that the words on the new cover are 'What Unites Us,' given that leftists like John Harwood are already going full insane conspiracy theory about the whole assassination attempt being 'fake' or 'staged' (even though one innocent man, Corey Comperatore, lost his life).

All it took was a call from DNC — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 18, 2024

The most inspiring and powerful photograph of a President in history,



Time magazine got pressured to remove it. — .🇺🇸 SGT Valadez 𝕏 (@SGTValadez) July 18, 2024

We're not sure which is worse, that Democrats feel like they can pressure the media to say what they want, or that the media never fights back against that pressure.

We'll just call them equally horrible.

The simple answer is that legacy media is ran by cynical cowards and malicious hacks who value weakness and fear porn over courage and resilience https://t.co/gKTlbsId6j — Sam Mangold-Lenett (@smlenett) July 18, 2024

The most iconic photo since the flag raising on 9/11…

And they changed the cover.

They hate us.

They hate Trump.

And they really hate this Country. @TIME you are a disgrace to this Nation. https://t.co/GCxG0Y8E2E — OGAn0n661 (@OgAn0n661) July 18, 2024

No lies detected there.

Remember folks, time magazine is fine with literally putting Hitler on the cover, just not literally Hitler. https://t.co/DgmSW4a9vC pic.twitter.com/vNPdh1p2FM — Reluctantly Present (@ReluctantlyPre1) July 18, 2024

HA. That's a good one. We spit-laughed.

Exactly. The orders have gone out on the Trump fist pump photo.

They got the call…



P.S. You don’t hate them enough👇💯 pic.twitter.com/kZ1B2zUeT9 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 18, 2024

We don't mock them enough either ... but we're trying.

Wow, LOL. Time really hates Donald Trump.

And if that is the editorial bias they want to have, OK. But this photo from AP photographer Evan Vucci transcends politics. Or at least it should.

It is historic. And it isn't just about Trump. The photo captures the strength and resilience of America. But that is a lost message on the left.

They want to pretend they are concerned about 'photoganda.' What they reveal with editorial decisions like the one Time made is that they are the primary purveyors of it.