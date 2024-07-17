The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have Some Answers

It's no secret that it is looking like an uphill battle for Joe Biden to win re-election this fall. Let's just hope there are no stairs up that hill (the slope itself is challenging enough, according to the Secret Service).

Even before Biden's disastrous debate performance at the end of June, poll numbers were already starting to look bad for him. That's why his handlers rolled the dice on the debate in the first place while controlling every aspect of the debate conditions.

Since that train wreck, the outlook has only gotten worse. Now, with the Republican National Convention in full swing (and going extremely well through the first two nights), even the journos are starting to smell blood in the water. This morning, The Hill, usually a reliable source for pro-Biden propaganda, published an analysis of 'The 4 biggest challenges facing Biden’s reelection bid.'

The 4 biggest challenges facing President Biden’s reelection bid https://t.co/1ELu0NwQ3U — The Hill (@thehill) July 17, 2024

The first three challenges won't surprise anyone: age, battleground state polls, and Trump's surge in popularity ever since dodging an assassin's bullet on July 13. (We think it's in pretty bad taste for The Hill to include that third one, but OK.)

The fourth 'challenge' is laughable on its face: discontent among the Democratic base over Gaza.

No, once again, we are not joking:

In this year’s Democratic primaries, an “Uncommitted” line — generally viewed as a protest vote against the president’s policies on Gaza — drew 13 percent support in Michigan and 19 percent support in Minnesota. The political temperature around the issue is sure to rise when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes to Washington to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

The state of play must be pretty bad if one of Biden's biggest challenges is shoring up his pro-terrorist base.

Yikes.

Putting all that aside though, The Hill had to know that by creating a 'list of challenges' facing Biden, they were setting themselves up for some serious return fire from Twitter.

And Twitter definitely delivered.

1- The English language

2- The hours of 4PM - 10AM

3- Stairs

4- Bowel incontinence https://t.co/liW1ZU4gIP — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 17, 2024

LOL. Yep, this is where this article is headed. Settle in for some hilarious lists from Twitter users.

1 - Gravity

2 - 24 Hours in a day

3 - Dr. Jill

4 - Full diaper — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) July 17, 2024

He’s old



He’s old



He’s old



He’s old — James Wood’s burner profile (@Nats2024) July 17, 2024

In fairness, The Hill did include age as one challenge, but we agree that it should be all four.

Or, better yet ...

He’s demented

He’s demented

He’s demented

He’s demented — ASAP_LARRY (@Shampain_Larry) July 17, 2024

His brain, his brain, his brain, and his brain. 🧠 Easy peasy. 🤷‍♀️ — Teresa (@Decoratemylife) July 17, 2024

Hey, even Biden himself admitted this challenge the other day when he told Democrat governors, 'I'm OK. It's just my brain.'

Remembering who he is

Remembering where he is

Remembering when it is

Remembering what to do — Beschuit (@beschuit_p) July 17, 2024

Pish-posh. None of those are a big deal, right?

... Right?

1. Awakening by noon

2. Know what month and year it is

3. Remembering who his VP, wife and political opposition is

4. Remembering yesterday's lies — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) July 17, 2024

The last item on that list has become a huge challenge lately.

1. The sunsets

2. Cannibals

3. Cornpop

4. Donald Trump https://t.co/3vbCigzDQq — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 17, 2024

Oh, no. Not the cannibals again.

#FourBiggestBidenChallenges



1. Gravity

2. Complete sentences

3. Stage navigation

4. Over, under, around and through, meet Mr. Bunny Rabbit, pull and through. https://t.co/SqJAtjq5B2 — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) July 17, 2024

HAHAHA.

His youngest granddaughter could probably help Biden out with that fourth challenge ... if he ever acknowledged that Navy Joan even exists or agreed to meet her.

Not surprisingly, the article from The Hill even inspired a Twitter hashtag: #4BiggestBidenChallenges.

#4BiggestBidenChallenges

1. Anger Management

2. Spittle

3. Barack Obama

4. Public Speaking — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 17, 2024

Number three is a big one because we all know who actually wrote that letter from George Clooney telling Biden to step down.

#4BiggestBidenChallenges

1 - Words

2 - Teleprompter cues

3 - 5PM

4 - when to yell vs. whisper — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) July 17, 2024

The yelling vs. whispering thing continues to be creepy AF.

#4BiggestBidenChallenges

1. Keep Jill from yelling at me

2. Don't read instructions from teleprompter

3. Whisper or yell

4. Remembering where to stand https://t.co/i7TmaHL0CP — justin illusion (@JustinIllusionn) July 17, 2024

'Doctor' Jill definitely made it onto a lot of these lists.

I’ll take a stab at this: his brain, his hubris, his advisors, his stubbornness. Yup, that’s 4. https://t.co/FYw7rmRObs — AlwaysNJ (@AlwaysTTNJ) July 17, 2024

#4BiggestBidenChallenges

1- Solid food

2- Shoelaces

3- No invisible people to shake hands with

4- But...anyway.... — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 17, 2024

He does seem to love to trail off by saying 'Anyway ...' whenever he loses his train of thought.

I'll just guess. Biden's 4 biggest challenges are Dementia, gravity, voters, and Trump. — More lies from the Democrats and their media. (@pillstwit) July 17, 2024

Getting out of bed, stop lying, removing the marbles from his mouth and frequent diaper changes — can't get rid of Henry 🤪 (@youlookeddummy) July 17, 2024

With all these replies, something tells us Biden has a lot more than just four challenges.

On the other hand, maybe he has just one:

Biden

Biden

Biden

Biden — G (@alwaysaskwhy_) July 17, 2024

BINGO.

No matter how much help he gets from the media over the next few months, his top challenge remains that he is Joe Biden.

And he has a record as President that hopefully Americans will not forget when it comes time to vote on November 5.

Anyway ...

***

