The Hill Poses 'Biden's Four Biggest Challenges' and Whoo Boy, Does Twitter Have Some Answers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:30 PM on July 17, 2024
Twitchy

It's no secret that it is looking like an uphill battle for Joe Biden to win re-election this fall. Let's just hope there are no stairs up that hill (the slope itself is challenging enough, according to the Secret Service). 

Even before Biden's disastrous debate performance at the end of June, poll numbers were already starting to look bad for him. That's why his handlers rolled the dice on the debate in the first place while controlling every aspect of the debate conditions. 

Since that train wreck, the outlook has only gotten worse. Now, with the Republican National Convention in full swing (and going extremely well through the first two nights), even the journos are starting to smell blood in the water. This morning, The Hill, usually a reliable source for pro-Biden propaganda, published an analysis of 'The 4 biggest challenges facing Biden’s reelection bid.'

The first three challenges won't surprise anyone: age, battleground state polls, and Trump's surge in popularity ever since dodging an assassin's bullet on July 13. (We think it's in pretty bad taste for The Hill to include that third one, but OK.)

The fourth 'challenge' is laughable on its face: discontent among the Democratic base over Gaza. 

No, once again, we are not joking: 

In this year’s Democratic primaries, an “Uncommitted” line — generally viewed as a protest vote against the president’s policies on Gaza — drew 13 percent support in Michigan and 19 percent support in Minnesota.

The political temperature around the issue is sure to rise when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes to Washington to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

The state of play must be pretty bad if one of Biden's biggest challenges is shoring up his pro-terrorist base. 

Yikes. 

Putting all that aside though, The Hill had to know that by creating a 'list of challenges' facing Biden, they were setting themselves up for some serious return fire from Twitter. 

And Twitter definitely delivered. 

LOL. Yep, this is where this article is headed. Settle in for some hilarious lists from Twitter users. 

In fairness, The Hill did include age as one challenge, but we agree that it should be all four. 

Or, better yet ...

Hey, even Biden himself admitted this challenge the other day when he told Democrat governors, 'I'm OK. It's just my brain.'

Pish-posh. None of those are a big deal, right? 

... Right? 

The last item on that list has become a huge challenge lately. 

Oh, no. Not the cannibals again. 

HAHAHA. 

His youngest granddaughter could probably help Biden out with that fourth challenge ... if he ever acknowledged that Navy Joan even exists or agreed to meet her. 

Not surprisingly, the article from The Hill even inspired a Twitter hashtag: #4BiggestBidenChallenges.

Number three is a big one because we all know who actually wrote that letter from George Clooney telling Biden to step down.

The yelling vs. whispering thing continues to be creepy AF. 

'Doctor' Jill definitely made it onto a lot of these lists.

He does seem to love to trail off by saying 'Anyway ...' whenever he loses his train of thought. 

With all these replies, something tells us Biden has a lot more than just four challenges. 

On the other hand, maybe he has just one: 

BINGO. 

No matter how much help he gets from the media over the next few months, his top challenge remains that he is Joe Biden. 

And he has a record as President that hopefully Americans will not forget when it comes time to vote on November 5.

Anyway ... 

***
Tags: JOE BIDEN JOURNALISTS THE HILL 2024 ELECTION

