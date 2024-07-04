Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political...
Sooo ... Cheap Fakes?! HuffPost Encouraging Team Biden to Use AI NOT a...
ABLEISM: Professor's Story Shows How UNGLUED Biden Supporters Have Become
WaPo Editorial Board Took the Liberty of Writing Biden's Drop Out Speech (Not...
Odious Worm Fauci Says He's Confident Biden Can Remain President (When Has He...
Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and...
There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing...
Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post...
DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals,...
Media Lapdogs: AP DOUBLES DOWN, Says Biden Is Both 'Sharp, Focused' But Also...
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your...
Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During...
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to...
Los Angeles Café Owner Denying Service to a Jewish Man Shows the Worst...

Here's More About What Biden Told Dem Governors, and Apparently They're Fine With This

Doug P.  |  2:35 PM on July 04, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier today we told you that it was clear a memo had gone out after President Biden had a call and in-person meeting with Democrat state governors. During the meeting, Biden told the Dem governors that he's "in it to win it" and that seemed to be enough to satisfy them.

Advertisement

But let's dive in a little deeper and see the kinds of comments Biden made to them that they're just fine with.

First off, keep in mind this is the President of the United States we're talking about, and that person told the Dem governors this:

Nothing to see here, just a U.S. president telling everybody he needs more beauty sleep. The White House will just have to try and make sure any "3 a.m. phone calls" come between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

But wait, it gets even more cringe-y...

The media's playing this off as a "joke" from Biden, but considering the reason he was compelled to have this call in the first place, was this an advisable thing to say?

Recommended

Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political Disaster' for Biden
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Wait, what were those four words again?

So that was just a "joke," eh?

That comment could possibly be coming to a Trump ad near you quite soon.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political Disaster' for Biden
Amy Curtis
ABLEISM: Professor's Story Shows How UNGLUED Biden Supporters Have Become
Amy Curtis
DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim
Sam J.
WaPo Editorial Board Took the Liberty of Writing Biden's Drop Out Speech (Not That She'll Allow It)
Doug P.
Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post About 'Comatose Biden'
Sam J.
There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get Your Popcorn Ready! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a 'Political Disaster' for Biden Amy Curtis
Advertisement