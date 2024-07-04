Here's More About What Biden Told Dem Governors, and Apparently They're Fine With This

Earlier today we told you that it was clear a memo had gone out after President Biden had a call and in-person meeting with Democrat state governors. During the meeting, Biden told the Dem governors that he's "in it to win it" and that seemed to be enough to satisfy them.

But let's dive in a little deeper and see the kinds of comments Biden made to them that they're just fine with.

First off, keep in mind this is the President of the United States we're talking about, and that person told the Dem governors this:

"President Biden told a gathering of Democratic governors that he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours, including curtailing events after 8 p.m." https://t.co/irMfS3AJgr via @reidepstein + @maggieNYT — Nicholas Nehamas (@NickNehamas) July 4, 2024

Nothing to see here, just a U.S. president telling everybody he needs more beauty sleep. The White House will just have to try and make sure any "3 a.m. phone calls" come between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The most powerful man in the world needs his nap, and he needs to go to bed earlier. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 4, 2024

But wait, it gets even more cringe-y...

The media's playing this off as a "joke" from Biden, but considering the reason he was compelled to have this call in the first place, was this an advisable thing to say?

At a critical meeting trying to reassure Democrtic Governors about his mental fitness, Biden tried to make a joke that his health was fine but “it’s just my brain.” pic.twitter.com/xHWWk1ejNv — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 4, 2024

Wait, what were those four words again?

So that was just a "joke," eh?

That comment could possibly be coming to a Trump ad near you quite soon.