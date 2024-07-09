RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game

Who's up for a hashtag game this morning?

As the Team Biden Amtrak Express continues to careen off the rails into a ravine filled with flaming dumpsters, the President himself yesterday attempted to assure everyone (and maybe himself) that he is still up for the job. First, Joe Biden made a rambling appearance -- by phone -- on Morning Joe, where he could be audibly heard shuffling through his pre-written script and angrily yelling at other Democrats to challenge him. Then, in a letter he totally wrote himself with no help from Jill or Hunter at all, Biden demanded an end to the 'drama.'

Norms restored. Soul of the nation healed. The adults are back in charge.

Maybe not everyone was convinced by these efforts, though. One person who had her doubts was Twitchy favorite The Morning Spew, who launched a new hashtag game as only she could. This time, Spew invited Twitter to use the magic of movies to pay tribute to Biden's (un)fitness for office with the hashtag #RunJoeRunAMovie.

Biden family digging in requires a new hashtag. #RunJoeRunAMovie

Brainfart pic.twitter.com/ux3goJmuJB — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024

The face paint (or is that baby food?) was a perfect touch.

What followed was an evening of Twitter -- and Twitchy -- gold.

Since Spew started the game, we'll give her the first couple of cracks at it before moving on to everyone else who picked up on the game.

LOL. Perfect. We can neither confirm nor deny whether 'Doctor' Jill holds Biden's eyes open with braces and forces him to watch clips of bad nursing homes should he ever decide to drop out of the race or resign from office.

With the game in full swing, everyone else started chiming in. There were so many, there's no way we could capture them all, but here are many of our favorites:

If that one is in subtitles, someone is going to have to read the dialogue to Biden. Can Hunter read?

Midnight Runs #RunJoeRunAMovie — Dioji Barker K9X (@DiojiBarkerK9X) July 9, 2024

Eeeew, dude. Also, this one's perfect because Robert DeNiro can reprise his role as Jack Walsh and take Biden on a rollicking cross-country trip where they take turns incoherently shouting at each other.

Gone With The Rain? Snow? Sleet? Come on, man. Help us out here.

Raiders of the lost memories #RunJoeRunAMovie — Drill Baby Drill Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) July 9, 2024

In this version, Indiana Biden must find the mysterious Ark of the Medicine Cabinet.

#RunJoeRunAMovie



Saving Private Ryan, Like My Son Beau Did — Neighborhood Tar and Feather Emporium....#FJB (@TLarsen2) July 9, 2024

Is there any war in which Beau hasn't died heroically?

HA. We see what you did there. Timely reference right after the Fourth of July. We're pretty sure these aliens won't want anyone to take them to our leader though.

Maybe a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away is where we will finally find Biden's brain.

Honey I Shrank the Economy #RunJoeRunAMovie — Jeff Vee (@Acuda4me) July 9, 2024

Ouch. That one hits a little too close to home ... and our wallets.

Don't worry. There are plenty more tripping and falling movie references to come.

#RunJoeRunAMovie



10 to 4



🎵 Working 10 to 4, it's a part time presidency

Bring some kids close by

so I can get a sniffy https://t.co/Pm31eVsfBh — Patriotic G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 9, 2024

Please don't force Dolly Parton to sing those lyrics. The woman is a national treasure.

STRAWBERRIES! Give the man back his strawberries!

The overdose revival scene with a hypodermic needle takes on a whole new meaning if it stars the cast of the Biden family.

#RunJoeRunAMovie



Grease(d My Pants) — Neighborhood Tar and Feather Emporium....#FJB (@TLarsen2) July 9, 2024

More poop jokes. Can you ever have enough of them?

Butch Cassidy and the Sundown Kid#RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/rsC0JTpkEG — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 9, 2024

HA. 'Think ya used enough Adderall there, Jill?'

He does seem to spend more time there than in the White House. Can we rename Marine One 'The Family Truckster'?

The Extinguished Gentleman#RunJoeRunAMovie — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) July 9, 2024

Poor Uncle Bosey. That man probably didn't deserve any of this.

#RunJoeRunAMovie

The Decline of Western Civilization



Oh wait, that's a real movie.



"Presidents on the verge of a nervous breakdown" — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 9, 2024

Both of those work.

Night of the Living Brain-Dead #RunJoeRunAMovie — BigDadio (@BigDadios) July 9, 2024

Two Debates and a funeral. #RunJoeRunAMovie — Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) July 9, 2024

There is zero chance that we'll get a second debate if Biden stays in the race, but this was still funny.

See? We told you there would be more falling references.

We Were Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers #RunJoeRunAMovie — Summer Calvin (@MWBRI) July 9, 2024

Yikes. Joan Crawford ain't got nothin' on 'Doctor' Jill.

As Good As It Gets #RunJoeRunAMovie — Summer Calvin (@MWBRI) July 9, 2024

Now, there's a scary thought. And an accurate one.

#RunJoeRunAMovie

No Country for Old Men Unless Dr Jill Says You WILL Vote For THIS Old Man Because She Is a Doctor AND a Professor, Damn It!! < 5 hr movie, 2 intermissions> pic.twitter.com/qmpUTtROEO — Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) July 9, 2024

HAHA. That movie title is going to be tough to fit on a poster, but we'll accept it.

“Idiocracy: The Documentary”

“Translate Me If You Can”

“Mumble At 1600”#RunJoeRunAMovie https://t.co/XXmWrnInZE — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) July 9, 2024

It's a horror movie triple feature at the drive-in.

Come to think of it, these are all horror movies.

Biden's mask of sanity has definitely slipped.

The Snooze Brothers#RunJoeRunAMovie — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 9, 2024

Biden and his brother James are on a mission from ... China?

Uh-oh. We know what happens at the end of that movie.

This would explain so many things.

The Lost World: Joeassic Parkinson#RunJoeRunAMovie — Thomas (@LvmattMds) July 9, 2024

Adding the walker was a nice touch here.

Sure, why not more movies about incontinence? It worked for Trainspotting.

The Silence of the Press#RunJoeRunAMovie — Rick Tsa'ara (@RickTsaara) July 9, 2024

I Know What You Forgot You Did Last Summer#RunJoeRunAMovie — Ray G. (@rlg100619) July 9, 2024

We're alternating between being completely grossed out and laughing our butts off at some of these.

See what we mean?

Before we go, let's have one for Kamala too.

OOF.

OK, it's about time to wrap this up, but you can check out the hashtag on Twitter if you want to see even more of them. Since The Morning Spew started all the fun, we'll give her the last two entries:

When Harry Metamucil Sally #RunJoeRunAMovie — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024

Aaaaaand, scene, LOL.

Thanks for having some fun with us this morning. And thanks to The Morning Spew for giving Twitter another outstanding hashtag game.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got a ton of movies to go and watch. Maybe we'll start with All the President's Meds.