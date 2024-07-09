RunJoeRunAMovie: Biden's Resolve to Stay in the 2024 Race Ignites a Hilarious New Hashtag Game

Who's up for a hashtag game this morning?
As the Team Biden Amtrak Express continues to careen off the rails into a ravine filled with flaming dumpsters, the President himself yesterday attempted to assure everyone (and maybe himself) that he is still up for the job. First, Joe Biden made a rambling appearance -- by phone -- on Morning Joe, where he could be audibly heard shuffling through his pre-written script and angrily yelling at other Democrats to challenge him. Then, in a letter he totally wrote himself with no help from Jill or Hunter at all, Biden demanded an end to the 'drama.'
Norms restored. Soul of the nation healed. The adults are back in charge.
Maybe not everyone was convinced by these efforts, though. One person who had her doubts was Twitchy favorite The Morning Spew, who launched a new hashtag game as only she could. This time, Spew invited Twitter to use the magic of movies to pay tribute to Biden's (un)fitness for office with the hashtag #RunJoeRunAMovie.
Biden family digging in requires a new hashtag. #RunJoeRunAMovie— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024
Brainfart pic.twitter.com/ux3goJmuJB
The face paint (or is that baby food?) was a perfect touch.
What followed was an evening of Twitter -- and Twitchy -- gold.
Since Spew started the game, we'll give her the first couple of cracks at it before moving on to everyone else who picked up on the game.
Loonstruck #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/85NSv1d0mG— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024
A Knochwurst Orange #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/xBNYK5wCwj— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024
LOL. Perfect. We can neither confirm nor deny whether 'Doctor' Jill holds Biden's eyes open with braces and forces him to watch clips of bad nursing homes should he ever decide to drop out of the race or resign from office.
With the game in full swing, everyone else started chiming in. There were so many, there's no way we could capture them all, but here are many of our favorites:
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) July 9, 2024
Casa Blah Blah pic.twitter.com/Bm9DGKfyW7
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) July 9, 2024
Das Coot pic.twitter.com/3dORVFedtE
If that one is in subtitles, someone is going to have to read the dialogue to Biden. Can Hunter read?
Midnight Runs #RunJoeRunAMovie— Dioji Barker K9X (@DiojiBarkerK9X) July 9, 2024
Eeeew, dude. Also, this one's perfect because Robert DeNiro can reprise his role as Jack Walsh and take Biden on a rollicking cross-country trip where they take turns incoherently shouting at each other.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— (((𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖘𝖆))) 🇮🇱 (@lissa77) July 9, 2024
Gone With You Know…The Thing.
Gone With The Rain? Snow? Sleet? Come on, man. Help us out here.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 9, 2024
Dazed and Confused https://t.co/3kP7M0byYe pic.twitter.com/puvjNzW70m
Raiders of the lost memories #RunJoeRunAMovie— Drill Baby Drill Shoebox (@Shoeboxnre) July 9, 2024
In this version, Indiana Biden must find the mysterious Ark of the Medicine Cabinet.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Neighborhood Tar and Feather Emporium....#FJB (@TLarsen2) July 9, 2024
Saving Private Ryan, Like My Son Beau Did
Is there any war in which Beau hasn't died heroically?
In Depends Day #RunJoeRunAMovie— Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) July 9, 2024
HA. We see what you did there. Timely reference right after the Fourth of July. We're pretty sure these aliens won't want anyone to take them to our leader though.
Stare Wars #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/ii5yAz5s4t— Billyjon (@billyjon) July 9, 2024
Maybe a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away is where we will finally find Biden's brain.
Honey I Shrank the Economy #RunJoeRunAMovie— Jeff Vee (@Acuda4me) July 9, 2024
Ouch. That one hits a little too close to home ... and our wallets.
Dances with the Floor#RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/IlqToWu8ms— HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) July 9, 2024
Don't worry. There are plenty more tripping and falling movie references to come.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Patriotic G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 9, 2024
10 to 4
🎵 Working 10 to 4, it's a part time presidency
Bring some kids close by
so I can get a sniffy https://t.co/Pm31eVsfBh
Please don't force Dolly Parton to sing those lyrics. The woman is a national treasure.
The Brain Mutiny#RunJoeRunAMovie— BuzzLightSabre 🏴☠️ (@BuzzLightSabre) July 9, 2024
STRAWBERRIES! Give the man back his strawberries!
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Rob (@APoliticalPrnsr) July 9, 2024
Poop Fiction
The overdose revival scene with a hypodermic needle takes on a whole new meaning if it stars the cast of the Biden family.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Neighborhood Tar and Feather Emporium....#FJB (@TLarsen2) July 9, 2024
Grease(d My Pants)
More poop jokes. Can you ever have enough of them?
Butch Cassidy and the Sundown Kid#RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/rsC0JTpkEG— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 9, 2024
HA. 'Think ya used enough Adderall there, Jill?'
#RunJoeRunaMovie— Robert (@Robert__33) July 9, 2024
National Lampoon’s Rehoboth Vacation
He does seem to spend more time there than in the White House. Can we rename Marine One 'The Family Truckster'?
The Extinguished Gentleman#RunJoeRunAMovie— M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴 (@MCampbell1041) July 9, 2024
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) July 9, 2024
Uncle Bosey's Cannibal Holocaust pic.twitter.com/xxPtO7cvBR
Poor Uncle Bosey. That man probably didn't deserve any of this.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 9, 2024
The Decline of Western Civilization
Oh wait, that's a real movie.
"Presidents on the verge of a nervous breakdown"
Both of those work.
Night of the Living Brain-Dead #RunJoeRunAMovie— BigDadio (@BigDadios) July 9, 2024
Two Debates and a funeral. #RunJoeRunAMovie— Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) July 9, 2024
There is zero chance that we'll get a second debate if Biden stays in the race, but this was still funny.
Falling Down #RunJoeRunAMovie— Maverik (@RealMav21) July 9, 2024
One fell over the cuckoo‘s nest #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/8pMn8axh2n— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) July 9, 2024
The Fall Guy#RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/MwLw78nMQx— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 9, 2024
See? We told you there would be more falling references.
We Were Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers #RunJoeRunAMovie— Summer Calvin (@MWBRI) July 9, 2024
Jilly Dearest#RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/USWbEJ6lA4— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 9, 2024
Yikes. Joan Crawford ain't got nothin' on 'Doctor' Jill.
As Good As It Gets #RunJoeRunAMovie— Summer Calvin (@MWBRI) July 9, 2024
Now, there's a scary thought. And an accurate one.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) July 9, 2024
No Country for Old Men Unless Dr Jill Says You WILL Vote For THIS Old Man Because She Is a Doctor AND a Professor, Damn It!! < 5 hr movie, 2 intermissions> pic.twitter.com/qmpUTtROEO
HAHA. That movie title is going to be tough to fit on a poster, but we'll accept it.
“Idiocracy: The Documentary”— Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) July 9, 2024
“Translate Me If You Can”
“Mumble At 1600”#RunJoeRunAMovie https://t.co/XXmWrnInZE
It's a horror movie triple feature at the drive-in.
Killer Klowns from In Your Space #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/Gz9s4Wp7OJ— Corey (@CoreysName) July 9, 2024
Come to think of it, these are all horror movies.
#RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/JRvRiHSeJa— Guardian USAF (@GuardianUSAF) July 9, 2024
Biden's mask of sanity has definitely slipped.
The Snooze Brothers#RunJoeRunAMovie— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 9, 2024
Biden and his brother James are on a mission from ... China?
Sundownfall #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/NEmDOiPiBy— Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) July 9, 2024
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Went Right On Ranting (@graybeered42) July 9, 2024
Old Yeller! pic.twitter.com/JZW9Z5vB95
Uh-oh. We know what happens at the end of that movie.
Come On Man-churian Candidate#RunJoeRunAMovie— 🤞🏻 (@TrustedNot) July 9, 2024
This would explain so many things.
The Lost World: Joeassic Parkinson#RunJoeRunAMovie— Thomas (@LvmattMds) July 9, 2024
Malarkey n the Hood #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/bD3XIh5kTZ— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) July 9, 2024
Adding the walker was a nice touch here.
Dude, Where's My Teleprompter?#RunJoeRunAMovie https://t.co/BA2MuB8x7B— Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) July 9, 2024
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) July 9, 2024
Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/tyyGkRImrc
#RunJoeRunAMovie Swindler's List— Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvania Spy, & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) July 9, 2024
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Leigo … directed energy weapon (@yieldright) July 9, 2024
Wiped Christmas pic.twitter.com/qQdIideq9N
Sure, why not more movies about incontinence? It worked for Trainspotting.
The Silence of the Press#RunJoeRunAMovie— Rick Tsa'ara (@RickTsaara) July 9, 2024
I Know What You Forgot You Did Last Summer#RunJoeRunAMovie— Ray G. (@rlg100619) July 9, 2024
Frisky Business #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/rnP3PR5ee2— #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) July 9, 2024
We're alternating between being completely grossed out and laughing our butts off at some of these.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Alfred Q Holic (@JohnnyWhales3) July 9, 2024
Forrest Dump pic.twitter.com/IMnLssdIem
See what we mean?
Before we go, let's have one for Kamala too.
#RunJoeRunAMovie— Lizzy Lou Who (@_wintergirl93) July 9, 2024
The Shawskank Redemption https://t.co/DhyjnVJ0rU pic.twitter.com/0Q6CBrH82Y
OOF.
OK, it's about time to wrap this up, but you can check out the hashtag on Twitter if you want to see even more of them. Since The Morning Spew started all the fun, we'll give her the last two entries:
When Harry Metamucil Sally #RunJoeRunAMovie— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024
The Doctor Wears Prada #RunJoeRunAMovie pic.twitter.com/LorgcSZCHn— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 9, 2024
Aaaaaand, scene, LOL.
Thanks for having some fun with us this morning. And thanks to The Morning Spew for giving Twitter another outstanding hashtag game.
Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got a ton of movies to go and watch. Maybe we'll start with All the President's Meds.
