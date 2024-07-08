Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and YIKES

Over the long holiday weekend, former Obama adviser David Axelrod had a question about Donald Trump remaining relatively behind the scenes over the last few days:

Trump's not talking much about Biden's bad debate. Trump's campaign is not blitzing ads about it. And Lara Trump said last week it would be an affront to democracy if Biden were not the nominee.

Question: Why do you think they are uncharacteristically holding fire? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 8, 2024

President Biden helped provide an answer to that question when he called MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show and did his thing. This is on the same day the Bidens sent a snippy letter to Dems on the Hill chastising them for saying he should step aside.

Joe Biden is on Morning Joe and the man is just un-transcribable. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 8, 2024

First of all, you know it's bad for Biden when he's trying to shore up areas where he would traditionally have automatic support.

During the call, Biden seemed quite frustrated and confused, but maybe he was just nervous because there's a 99.9 percent chance that his wife was right next to him. Biden's confidence at being his party's nominee remains high:

BREAKING : Joe Biden calls into Morning Joe and when introduced as the presumptive nominee by Mika, Joe says “I’m more than presumptive, I’m gonna be the Democratic nominee” pic.twitter.com/zeowll5uZK — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 8, 2024

Biden had some harsh words for the party's "elites" (aren't those the same ones he recently had a fundraiser with in the Hamptions?):

A very defiant and “frustrated” Joe Biden on Morning Joe dares the “elites” in the Democrat Party to challenge him at the convention:



“Challenge me!” pic.twitter.com/GqLjGJSLX0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 8, 2024

Biden's attempt to take a swipe at Trump golfing was another swing and a miss:

Biden kicks off his Morning Joe interview with a stumbling failed joke about Donald Trump: “While Trump is riding around in golf carts filling out his golf card — golf cart — before even uh hits the ball” pic.twitter.com/KZFfLfSc7K — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 8, 2024

Has Biden considered that maybe Trump took it easy over the long weekend because he's sitting back and waiting for his opponent's campaign to completely implode?

Biden is rambling like a cognitively declining madman — yikes! pic.twitter.com/m7DCK7DFZt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Brace for the venting of more frustrations:

ANGRY OLD MAN STARTS SCREAMING INTO THE PHONE: "CHALLENGE ME!" pic.twitter.com/EqtcusZfbf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

It wouldn't be a Biden interview without some lies being told:

In an incoherent tirade, a screaming and angry Crooked Joe repeats the debunked suckers and losers hoax but this time absurdly claims he was with President Trump when he supposedly said it



(President Trump never said it, and Joe was not there) pic.twitter.com/7wWWJ33B5K — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 8, 2024

Another lie. He can’t stop lying. https://t.co/9wOLNzdhvX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 8, 2024

As for his cognitive issues, Biden wanted everybody to know that he regularly tests himself and all is well:

MSDNC: "Have you been tested for any age-related illnesses ... that might explain having a night like that where you couldn't finish sentences!?"



BIDEN (angry rambling): "I've been testing myself! ... It drives me NUTS people talking about this!" pic.twitter.com/A5iyoij06s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

We're a little surprised that the WH doesn't also have Joe reminding everybody he's married to a doctor who also agrees that he's fine.

Biden also tried to defend his job performance:

BIDEN (ANGRY AND DELUSIONAL): "I'm not bad at what I do!" pic.twitter.com/Ya1JgJWgG0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Well, Biden's "not bad" at letting people into the country illegally by the millions and worsening inflation, that's for sure.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN: "I am not going anywhere!" pic.twitter.com/Pa1VAVifZu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Trump campaign: Excellent!

As usual, Biden's handlers couldn't provide him with enough notes to reference during the interview:

You can literally hear Biden fumble with the pre-written scripts his handlers gave him to read.



Not a good look, Crooked Joe! pic.twitter.com/MZtmhgVBNN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Look for the White House to have Biden do more of those phone interviews so it isn't so obvious he's referencing notes (and STILL screwing up the delivery).