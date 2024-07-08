Gov. Whitmer Says Biden Has 'Delivered for the American People' (Here's What's Been...
Brace for Incoherent Venting! An Angry President Biden Called MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' and YIKES

Doug P.  |  10:39 AM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Over the long holiday weekend, former Obama adviser David Axelrod had a question about Donald Trump remaining relatively behind the scenes over the last few days: 

President Biden helped provide an answer to that question when he called MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show and did his thing. This is on the same day the Bidens sent a snippy letter to Dems on the Hill chastising them for saying he should step aside.  

First of all, you know it's bad for Biden when he's trying to shore up areas where he would traditionally have automatic support.

During the call, Biden seemed quite frustrated and confused, but maybe he was just nervous because there's a 99.9 percent chance that his wife was right next to him. Biden's confidence at being his party's nominee remains high:

Biden had some harsh words for the party's "elites" (aren't those the same ones he recently had a fundraiser with in the Hamptions?):

Biden's attempt to take a swipe at Trump golfing was another swing and a miss:

Has Biden considered that maybe Trump took it easy over the long weekend because he's sitting back and waiting for his opponent's campaign to completely implode?

Brace for the venting of more frustrations:

It wouldn't be a Biden interview without some lies being told:

As for his cognitive issues, Biden wanted everybody to know that he regularly tests himself and all is well:

We're a little surprised that the WH doesn't also have Joe reminding everybody he's married to a doctor who also agrees that he's fine.

Biden also tried to defend his job performance:

Well, Biden's "not bad" at letting people into the country illegally by the millions and worsening inflation, that's for sure.

Trump campaign: Excellent!

As usual, Biden's handlers couldn't provide him with enough notes to reference during the interview:

Look for the White House to have Biden do more of those phone interviews so it isn't so obvious he's referencing notes (and STILL screwing up the delivery).

