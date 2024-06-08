HELL YES! American College of Pediatricians Names Names and Demands a STOP to 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Across Europe, sanity is beginning to take hold, as nation after nation is reversing, restricting, or outright banning the barbaric practice of 'gender-affirming care' on children. In the wake of the CASS Report which revealed that sterilizing and mutilating minors had no basis in science, another report in France calling the practice one of the greatest scandals in medical history, and Michael Shellenberger's bombshell 'WPATH Files' published on Twitter, the world is waking up to the simple fact that no child is born in the wrong body, and no adult should drug them or cut them up to 'affirm' otherwise.

The United States has been sadly lagging in catching up with this wave of sanity, but there is no shortage of people fighting the war against the cult of 'gender ideology,' from Riley Gaines to Matt Walsh to Moms For Liberty, just to name a few. Yesterday, a large group of doctors, the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds), sounded their call against the destruction of children in a straight-fire press conference.

The American College of Pediatricians just put out a 🔥🔥🔥 statement calling out all the major medical associations by name for pushing the gender transition craze on kids.



They ask for these groups to "IMMEDIATELY stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers,… pic.twitter.com/Rba8HDLkoM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2024

BOOM.

For background, ACPeds is not the largest association of doctors or pediatricians. It was founded in 2002 with the express purpose of following medical science and research, not political narratives. ACPeds includes more than 700 medical doctors who take strong stances on issues ranging from pro-life to pro-family and, of course, against transgender ideology. They have been labeled a 'hate group' by the Southern Poverty Law Center and we can't think of a better badge of honor to wear than that.

The best part of this statement was that ACP did not shy away from naming everyone complicit in this malpractice in the name of health care: the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

And they didn't stop with just the one statement. At the press conference, Dr. Andre Van Mol, a board-certified family physician, dropped one of the biggest truth bombs of all:

"Transition affirmation is not proven to be safe or effective long term. It does not reduce suicides. It does not repair mental health issues or trauma." Dr. Andre Van Mol of ACPeds. Sign the declaration today at https://t.co/fcWgwBExnp pic.twitter.com/mmBbXYN3mH — The American College of Pediatricians (@ACPeds) June 7, 2024

'Gender dysphoria is a diagnosis, whereas transgenderism is an ideology.' We couldn't have said it better, and he added the obvious fact that children CANNOT give informed consent.

In short, more scientific facts, common sense, and logic came out of this one press conference by ACPeds than has come out of any of the other associations they mentioned in YEARS regarding the topic of children and 'gender.'

One of Twitchy's favorite punk rockers, Cherie Currie, came right out of the gate following the press conference, dropping the gauntlet for anyone who continues these practices.

Finally, the TRUTH in words everyone can understand and MUST embrace. Teachers or Social Gender Affirming Advocates who parade as teachers. You are now ON NOTICE. You stop your destructive ‘chats’ with children or I will personally draft a bill, get the signatures and fight to… https://t.co/3JFVfN7h5I — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) June 8, 2024

Her tweet concluded, '... and fight to pass a law to put you in PRISON. You are now DISMISSED.'

What she said. ALL of what she said.

And so the butchers of children in America have been officially put on notice… https://t.co/GeXtSWcpVa — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 8, 2024

\WOAH! 👀💥 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 8, 2024

The tide is turning — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) June 8, 2024

Yes, we can feel it too.

Hear that? It’s the sound of lawyers running to file lawsuits against doctors https://t.co/0GQEHeUdX2 — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) June 8, 2024

Many lawsuits, such as from Chloe Cole, are already underway. More are needed, along with investigations and prosecutions.

The beginning of the end for the state sanctioned butchers https://t.co/L7SpoXrULC — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 8, 2024

America is waking up.

No child is born into the wrong body.

Stop calling child mutilation “healthcare”.

Halt ALL of this insanity.

Protect kids! https://t.co/cAiYcLvZQv — Awake Illinois (@Awake_IL) June 8, 2024

I signed it. Anyone can sign to protect children. Put the pressure on @HHSGov @AmerAcadPeds @TheEndoSociety @APApsychiatric @APA to do the ethical and moral thing for our children. Link in comments. https://t.co/isybVgBkMe — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) June 8, 2024

The declaration from ACPeds is available at doctorsprotectingchildren.org, and yes, anyone can sign it (hint, hint).

In fairness to ACPeds, the group has always been against gender ideology, which is why they broke away from the American Academy of Pediatrics many years ago. But still, this declaration was by far their boldest and most prominent statement to put an immediate end to the practice.

“Affirmation” and subsequent sexual mutilation is a huge medical ethics scandal. This never should have happened. https://t.co/UpMPiYKIOO — Conservative from Boulder (@a4waystop) June 8, 2024

No, it shouldn't have. But we can't prevent the past from happening, only the future. And accountability for what happened in the past is a great way to do that.

Sanity is coming back to America. https://t.co/IH6Fb0yX9K — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) June 8, 2024

Slowly but surely.

The backlash against ACPeds from trans activists and the medical groups they mentioned -- all of which, by the way, stand to lose a great deal of money if 'gender-affirming care' is prohibited -- is sure to be huge. They will be denounced, the SPLC will probably call them 'super-DUPER extremists' or something along those lines, and way too many politicians will turn a blind eye.

But that won't stop ACPeds and it shouldn't stop anyone from speaking out and taking action against ideologues hellbent on destroying children's lives.

Of all the 'hills to die on' for the future of civilization, this is surely one of the biggest, if not THE biggest.