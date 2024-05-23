Tim Kaine: It's Right for the U.S. to Express Sympathy for the Butcher of Tehran, Ebrahim Raisi

It's only been four days since Ebrahim Raisi, the Butcher of Tehran, met his end on the side of a mountain but, in that short time, Democrats in America (not to mention many Western media outlets) have found the time to utterly beclown themselves trying to 'both sides' the legacy of a man who persecuted and executed thousands of Iranians, brutally oppressed women and homosexuals, and financed terrorist groups in the Middle East.

(Raisi also denied the Holocaust, of course, so maybe he aligns with the current American left in their shared hatred of Jews.)

But we really were not expecting the following comments from Democrat Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia. Yesterday, Hillary Clinton's former vice presidential running mate was asked about why the Biden administration would express sympathy over the death of this tyrant and what he had to say to the families of Iranians Raisi had killed.

His response was pure cringe. Watch:

When asked about Raisi’s victims in Iran, @timkaine said, “You separate the office from the person when somebody who is the head of state dies. I don’t think an expression of sympathy is the wrong thing to do”



What a shameful statement from a U.S. Senatorpic.twitter.com/OVNl0GFZkz — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) May 22, 2024

Really, Timbo? You separate the office from the person? Are you insane?

We're not talking about an actor with controversial political beliefs making a movie here. Or an outspoken musician. This is not about 'separating art from the artist.'

Where is the distance between Raisi the man and Raisi the Iranian official? Did only one of those two butcher his own citizens and hang them from cranes in the streets?

We're trying to figure out the diplomatic crisis that would have been created had Kaine simply said, 'No. Raisi was a horrible tyrant and both the Iranian people and the world are better off without him.'

But Democrats can't say that because, as Ted Cruz pointed out to Secretary of State Antony Blinken the day before, the Biden administration is too busy trying to appease Iran.

And to think that he was almost a VP https://t.co/2iKsVRJ93Y — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 22, 2024

We shudder to think of where we would be today in that alternate timeline.

Is this what you would have said when Hitler died? @timkaine How is he separate from the actions required, demanded and condoned by him in his authority provided by his office? https://t.co/lxdro1rjjj — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) May 23, 2024

A Western official hasn't disgraced himself this much since Irish PM Eamon de Valera and President Douglas Hyde DID, in fact, offer condolences to Germany after Hitler's death.

"Yeah the Nazis were bad, but Hitler was a head of state!" - Tim Kaine, 1945. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 22, 2024

Not exactly the leaders you want to emulate, Senator Kaine.

What a fool.



The office of president of the genocidal terror regime of Iran is terrible.



The person occupying that office was terrible.



How dare you justify “an expression of sympathy” for the Butcher of Tehran. https://t.co/IObaVN2uor — Justin Spiro, LCSW 🇮🇱 (@Jusrangers) May 23, 2024

This is a terrible comment, but very revealing. https://t.co/v3nORJgq55 — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) May 23, 2024

Democrats love to tell Americans who they really are, especially recently. Fortunately, people are starting to believe them.

Morally bankrupt. — Nima Hakim (@notfindingnima) May 22, 2024

You cannot separate the office from the person when the person made decisions himself to execute thousand. @timkaine this an utterly shameful and disgusting. The Biden admin could have kept silent, or at least in their statement acknowledged his crimes against humanity and showed… pic.twitter.com/4wp2ZkkSmz — Saya 🕊️سایا (@sayajm85) May 22, 2024

The office of the President of Iran is the office that oversees the oppression, and countless murders and abuses of millions of Iranians.



That's the office you're celebrating, @timkaine — Alan Rosca (@alanrosca) May 22, 2024

The fact that Kaine is an embarrassment is not news. He has been for years. But this was a new low, even for him.

“Separate the office from the person” & offer sympathies to the Butcher of Tehran because he was “President” of Iran.@timkaine is a bad joke.



I talked w/ an Iranian-American last night at the Fairfax GOP event & told her I stand w/ the Iranian People, not a murderous dictator. https://t.co/vHFSciZRkG — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) May 23, 2024

What is wrong with Democrats? They just cannot help themselves from celebrating criminals, mass murderers, drug dealers and terrorists. https://t.co/MXCvw2Ljh8 — StartYourOwnLeague (@whisty111) May 23, 2024

For the party who loves to talk about 'the right side of history,' they sure seem to love choosing the wrong side. Every chance they get.

So ... if Netanyahu had a sudden, massive stroke today and died, would the U.S. government give him as much respect as they're giving Raisi?



Honest question. I don't know the answer. https://t.co/wKLGbSMDx4 — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) May 23, 2024

The scary part of that hypothetical is ... we don't know the answer either.

This guy is one of my two U.S. Senators. 🤦‍♀️ Can’t paddle your way out of this awful statement, @timkaine. https://t.co/omk3JzZwtr — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 22, 2024

Tim Kaine was almost Vice President



Tim Kaine is a Senator



Tim Kaine’s son is a violent Marxist revolutionary and has been arrested for his violent conduct on behalf of Antifa



Both Tim Kaine and his son are virulent antisemites



Virginia, stop voting for Tim Kaine https://t.co/2vNHIyZiVx — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 Avenge Them (@Pimpernell13) May 23, 2024

The good news is that Tim Kaine is up for re-election in 2024. Republicans have not chosen his opponent yet (the Virginia Republican Senate primary is in June) but they have a whole slate of good candidates vying to go up against him.

Virginia has an opportunity to do WAY better than Kaine in the future.

Vote wisely, Virginians. And remember this statement from Kaine come November.