Things That Did Not Happen? People Doubt Claims of Progressive 'Pastor' John Pavlovitz
Can We Elect Him President? Escaped Circus Elephant Roams the Streets in Butte,...
Congressman Ro Khanna Gets SCHOOLED on the 'Basic Economics' of Caitlin Clark's WNBA...
Bombshell Story From The Hill: 'Trump Just Looked at Something on a Cell...
Covenant Teacher Thinks of All the Terrible Things That Could Happen If She...
Slate: Skeptic of Stormy Daniels Case Now Thinks Alvin Bragg Is on Solid...
President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of...
Just 'Criticizing Israel' - Washington Post Whitewashes Antisemitism in @StopAntisemitism...
Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Greta Thunberg and John Harwood Join Mehdi Hasan's New Media Empire
Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel
Oliver Darcy: NPR Dismisses Right-Wing Attacks on New CEO Over 'Old Tweets Skewering...
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story...
AP Wonders If Country Music Will Welcome Beyoncé 'Fans of Color'

Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: For Her, Trump Prosecutions Are About Racial Vengeance

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on April 17, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

It is getting impossible to overstate how much of a racist Joy Reid is. There is no issue she will not make about race, trying to sow division among Americans for her own benefit. She is the female Al Sharpton. 

Advertisement

Yesterday, Reid was at her peak racist as the politically motivated trial of Donald Trump began this week in New York City. If you're not sure which kangaroo court this one is, we can't blame you. It's easy to get them confused. This particular trial is the one related to Stormy Daniels. You know, the one where the federal government said there was nothing to prosecute, but corrupt New York DA Alvin Bragg said, 'Hold my beer.'

Needless to say, this week is like a giant party for the 'honest journalists' at MSNBC (who are so full of integrity and purity that they couldn't countenance letting a 'radical' like Ronna McDaniel join their ranks). 

And Reid was there, right on cue, to be the race-baiting drum major of the witch hunt. Watch:

Wow. Just ... wow. She's not even trying to hide it. She is cheering this unprecedented lawfare against a presidential candidate simply because it is black people who are prosecuting a couple of those cases.

Recommended

Congressman Ro Khanna Gets SCHOOLED on the 'Basic Economics' of Caitlin Clark's WNBA Contract
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

You can't read her rant any other way. Not if you are reading it honestly. 

She is quite obsessed with the man. 

Not only would Reid NOT oppose these things, but she would cheer them on with a bloodlust akin to the hunters in Lord of the Flies. She has made this abundantly clear. 

Maybe Chuck Todd wants to revisit his recent comment that all the people at NBC News are just truth-seekers overflowing with integrity. (Just kidding. He won't.) 

Advertisement

Don't count on it. It's very lucrative for them. 

It's not just her. Look at everyone else on MSNBC's 'esteemed panel' here. They're all grinning ear-to-ear. Even Lawrence O'Donnell, whom Reid likely hates simply because of his DNA. 

They don't care. This is like Christmas to all of them. They practically have been drooling for it over the past seven years. 

Frankly, the only surprising thing here is that Reid didn't get SO excited talking about the trial that she pulled a 'Jeffrey Toobin' right there on the set. 

Advertisement

Fact check: true. 

LOL.

They will never change. 

They HAVE to pretend. Everyone knows they are not 'journalists.' They are highly paid activists. It's the only thing that got them to where they are today. And that is true of no one at MSNBC or CNN than Joy Reid. She exists only to fuel, racism, hate, and discontent. 

Sounds like she IS a DEI hire after all. 

Tags: JOY REID MSNBC RACISM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Congressman Ro Khanna Gets SCHOOLED on the 'Basic Economics' of Caitlin Clark's WNBA Contract
FuzzyChimp
Things That Did Not Happen? People Doubt Claims of Progressive 'Pastor' John Pavlovitz
FuzzyChimp
President Biden Packs Them In at His Campaign Stop in His Hometown of Scranton
Brett T.
Can We Elect Him President? Escaped Circus Elephant Roams the Streets in Butte, Montana
Grateful Calvin
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Covenant Teacher Thinks of All the Terrible Things That Could Happen If She Had a Gun
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Congressman Ro Khanna Gets SCHOOLED on the 'Basic Economics' of Caitlin Clark's WNBA Contract FuzzyChimp
Advertisement