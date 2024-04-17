Joy Reid Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: For Her, Trump Prosecutions Are About Racial Vengeance

It is getting impossible to overstate how much of a racist Joy Reid is. There is no issue she will not make about race, trying to sow division among Americans for her own benefit. She is the female Al Sharpton.

Yesterday, Reid was at her peak racist as the politically motivated trial of Donald Trump began this week in New York City. If you're not sure which kangaroo court this one is, we can't blame you. It's easy to get them confused. This particular trial is the one related to Stormy Daniels. You know, the one where the federal government said there was nothing to prosecute, but corrupt New York DA Alvin Bragg said, 'Hold my beer.'

Needless to say, this week is like a giant party for the 'honest journalists' at MSNBC (who are so full of integrity and purity that they couldn't countenance letting a 'radical' like Ronna McDaniel join their ranks).

And Reid was there, right on cue, to be the race-baiting drum major of the witch hunt. Watch:

Joy Reid suggests that the criminal cases brought against Trump is racially-based vengeance by black officials:



"Go DEI. My DEIs are bringing it home." pic.twitter.com/r9THOyWMGn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow. She's not even trying to hide it. She is cheering this unprecedented lawfare against a presidential candidate simply because it is black people who are prosecuting a couple of those cases.

Joy Reid is saying the quiet part out loud.



The Regime's goal is race-based revenge. https://t.co/YQHepBQsgo — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) April 16, 2024

You can't read her rant any other way. Not if you are reading it honestly.

Joy Reid is an unhinged racist who spends every waking second thinking about President Trump.

Joy Reid is so obsessed with Donald Trump that she has appropriated his hairstyle. Cut AND color.

She's a stage 5 clinger😬pic.twitter.com/1wTMVxPTXs — 💋Elissa4Real💋 (@EL4USA) April 17, 2024

Can't help but notice that Joy Reid is still wearing her Trump wig. https://t.co/zvbhOM9gor — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 17, 2024

She is quite obsessed with the man.

Here’s a thought experiment:



Do any of you believe Joy Reid would oppose land confiscation from Whites to make America more "equitable"?



Do any of you think she’d oppose re-education camps for MAGA?



It’s important to understand what they’d do if they could get away with it. https://t.co/z6vgY7iKrD — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 17, 2024

Not only would Reid NOT oppose these things, but she would cheer them on with a bloodlust akin to the hunters in Lord of the Flies. She has made this abundantly clear.

This is true about her. pic.twitter.com/XKMtKQ3Dqq — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) April 16, 2024

@MSNBC please get this racist off the air. She's horrible. No wonder you're losing viewers. https://t.co/Enq5QSIjqz — Debra Milam 🇺🇲 America First (@DebraMilam6) April 16, 2024

Maybe Chuck Todd wants to revisit his recent comment that all the people at NBC News are just truth-seekers overflowing with integrity. (Just kidding. He won't.)

When are these blatant racists ever going to give it a break? Will it be in my lifetime?? https://t.co/TmATpAgiBq — Glenda (@Glendaragnarson) April 16, 2024

Don't count on it. It's very lucrative for them.

If you didn’t see this - MUST WATCH 👇🏻 She’s cray🤪 https://t.co/t0WuW69rQh — 🌷🦋🌷Just me👀Cassie✝💜 (@browneyegirl400) April 16, 2024

It's not just her. Look at everyone else on MSNBC's 'esteemed panel' here. They're all grinning ear-to-ear. Even Lawrence O'Donnell, whom Reid likely hates simply because of his DNA.

Sounds like an admission of just how perverted our "justice" system has become https://t.co/nGWemAP9kP — Paul M. (@ArizonaPaul) April 16, 2024

They don't care. This is like Christmas to all of them. They practically have been drooling for it over the past seven years.

Frankly, the only surprising thing here is that Reid didn't get SO excited talking about the trial that she pulled a 'Jeffrey Toobin' right there on the set.

Joy Reid admits Donald Trump's convictions are race-based, not evidence based. We already knew that but now Joy has finally admitted it out loud. https://t.co/74SZbr0s3O — IdaJo1911 (@ida_jo1911) April 16, 2024

Joy Reid celebrates that BLACK PEOPLE are prosecuting WHITE TRUMP. What a rabid racist bitch she is. Karma will get her some day. https://t.co/j6aljl6enU — JACOB (@JacobDelguercio) April 17, 2024

Joy Reid is a monumentally dumb and execrable creature. https://t.co/HvU5auzxZh — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) April 17, 2024

Fact check: true.

LOL.

This type of stupidity, racism, hatred, and bigotry can never be satiated.



F*ck them all. https://t.co/IvXsKj7Tae — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 16, 2024

They will never change.

Imagine being proud of Bragg, Fani and Letitia, three thoroughly corrupt political hitmen for the Biden regime.



It's hilarious watching these shameless hacks pretend these Trump prosecutions are on the level. https://t.co/AkUMkttCL4 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 16, 2024

They HAVE to pretend. Everyone knows they are not 'journalists.' They are highly paid activists. It's the only thing that got them to where they are today. And that is true of no one at MSNBC or CNN than Joy Reid. She exists only to fuel, racism, hate, and discontent.

Sounds like she IS a DEI hire after all.