Shocker: Mayo Clinic Reports HUGE Health Issues (Including Cancer) Related to Puberty Blockers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy

‘Gender-affirming care’ is starting to run up against reality and it is getting really ugly for the people who pushed sterilization and mutilation on children.

Recently, after journalist Michael Shellenberger released ‘the WPATH files,’ the credibility of individuals and organizations who have embraced trans activism has been called into question, and for one very good reason: they have no credibility.

Now, nations such as the UK and France are either banning these practices outright or considering bans as more evidence comes out that justifies the French Senate calling ‘gender-affirming care’ one of the greatest medical scandals in history.

The latest report to be released comes from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and it is shocking.

The only thing that is more appalling than this report is how obvious it was to anyone with a working brain. Here is more from The Daily Mail

The findings cast doubt on the 'reversibility' of puberty blockers — a key claim of the trans activists who promote the drugs, saying they only 'pause' puberty and buy time for trans kids to make decisions about their gender. 

Instead, researchers say puberty blockers hurt the development of testicles and sperm production in ways that are not fully reversible and could affect users' ability to have children when they grow up. 

'At the tissue level, we report mild-to-severe sex gland atrophy in puberty blocker-treated children,' the geneticist Nagarajan Kannan and others wrote in the 33-page study. 

The research also found the presence of microlithiasis in some of the 87 boys who participated in the study, small clusters of calcium that are linked to testicular cancer.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You don’t say?

The ultimate tragic irony here is that for many years, when conservatives (and generally sane people) would object to these treatments, the response from the trans activist community would be, ‘Show us the research that they’re harmful. You don’t have any proof.’  

As conservative pundit Matt Walsh has repeatedly pointed out, it’s difficult to have a body of research on a medical practice that has only truly come into vogue in the past decade. Walsh also commonly says that you don’t need research when you have common sense ... and he’s right. 

Well, now the research is coming out and there is a growing, deafening silence from the TRAs.  

The rest of that tweet reads, ‘Or will they evade accountability as the lockdowners have?’ 

We hope not. COVID lockdowns and mandates were very harmful and there MUST be some accountability there. But mutilating children is FAR worse. It is the destruction of an entire generation, and it is all based on social contagion and a lie.

Both of those descriptors are correct.

Yes. What she said.

Can we finally admit that this is what ‘gender-affirming care’ is? An experiment? And not just any experiment, a sick, twisted, Dr. Mengele-style experiment.

Here are some words that mean the opposite of compassionate: heartless, cruel, callous, hateful, and inhuman.

Those ALL describe activists and medical professionals who would destroy children. For the activists, it is done to advance their Marxist agenda. For the doctors, while some may be true believers, many do it to fatten their wallets as they create lifelong dependents who will not be able to exist without more ‘care.’ 

Frankly, we’re not sure which is worse. They’re both evil. 

It’s time to end all of it, and send many, many people to prison.  

