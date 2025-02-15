EGGS! As Egg Prices Reach an All-Time High, the Left Finds Creative Ways...
Actress Sophia Bush Is Now a Vaccine Expert Who Claims Trump's COVID Vaccine Mandate Ban Will Kill Kids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitter

You'll be (not) shocked to learn that the Left is lying about Donald Trump's recent executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools under threat of losing federal funding.

The COVID vaccine is unnecessary for children, something a lot of us have been saying for a while. There are also issues with serious side effects, like myocarditis.

Children were never particularly susceptible to COVID, were not superspreaders, and were sacrificed on the altar of the Left's 2020 paranoid power trip.

So cue the insanity:

The post she's quoted is, of course, lying. Trump did not do away with all vaccine mandates in schools. Just COVID.

But keep lying, Lefties.

We're sick and tired of weaponized empathy.

It doesn't work anymore.

Nope. And of the children who died with COVID, a majority had other health issues.

Oh, look. The truth.

This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
No one is stopping parents from getting their kids.

Tens of millions of kids killed in the name of 'choice.'

Simply amazing.

That's all Trump is doing.

Here's where we'd like to point out the Left is okay with droves of unvaccinated illegal immigrants coming across the border with communicable diseases far worse than COVID.

Why isn't she mad about that?

We all know why.

