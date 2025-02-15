Actress Sophia Bush Is Now a Vaccine Expert Who Claims Trump's COVID Vaccine Mandate Ban Will Kill Kids

You'll be (not) shocked to learn that the Left is lying about Donald Trump's recent executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools under threat of losing federal funding.

The COVID vaccine is unnecessary for children, something a lot of us have been saying for a while. There are also issues with serious side effects, like myocarditis.

Children were never particularly susceptible to COVID, were not superspreaders, and were sacrificed on the altar of the Left's 2020 paranoid power trip.

So cue the insanity:

This will kill children. Full stop. This is INSANITY. https://t.co/KI3njD5Pu0 — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) February 14, 2025

The post she's quoted is, of course, lying. Trump did not do away with all vaccine mandates in schools. Just COVID.

But keep lying, Lefties.

Right on cue!! Right to “children are going to die!!”



The “Great Empathy Campaign of 2025” - humiliate and mock these dishonest degenerates into obscurity.



If Hollywood celebrities all disappear tomorrow, America would instantly improve. They’re a cancer. https://t.co/Z059YzbHVr — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) February 15, 2025

We're sick and tired of weaponized empathy.

It doesn't work anymore.

No children have died from not getting the Covid vax. None. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 15, 2025

Nope. And of the children who died with COVID, a majority had other health issues.

Oh, look. The truth.

My kids get an exemption every year, which most states offer. Most parents choose to vaccinate even with the exemption, stop being hysterical. — Sonja Agora (@SonjaAgora) February 15, 2025

No one is stopping parents from getting their kids.

Yet, you care not unborn children. Dems never fail to redefine the word hypocrisy. — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) February 14, 2025

Tens of millions of kids killed in the name of 'choice.'

380K likes for a post claiming not mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, which doesn’t stop the spread, will kill children.



Insanity. https://t.co/dqGU8GxW4e — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 15, 2025

Simply amazing.

You are still free to get the shot if you want it. Now, however, you’re not required to get it. If schools insist on this crazy requirement, let them earn their own $$$. https://t.co/rZBVNA6e1Z — Wapiti (@Elkbum69) February 15, 2025

That's all Trump is doing.

Why do people care if there are unvaccinated children? If you think they work, vaccinate your kids. Don’t worry about the other ones. Yours will be safe, right? If your kids aren’t safe then that means vaccines don’t work and it doesn’t matter anyway. So why be angry? https://t.co/cfO4ZeuBTd — ScalesTheHuman (@ScalesTheHuman) February 15, 2025

Here's where we'd like to point out the Left is okay with droves of unvaccinated illegal immigrants coming across the border with communicable diseases far worse than COVID.

Why isn't she mad about that?

We all know why.