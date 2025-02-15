EGGS! As Egg Prices Reach an All-Time High, the Left Finds Creative Ways...
This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:45 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitchy

Oh, honey.

Sometimes you wonder what everyday life is like for these people. They get up, check the news for Trump's obituary and then collapse into hysterical rage sobbing on the floor for 45 minutes before heading out to their afternoon Starbucks protest.

No really. This particular leftwing activist wants you to support her work keeping the world aware of Trump's ongoing evil by going to Amazon and buying and sticker that says, 'One day we will wake up to his obituary.'

Oof.

Anyway, onto that civil war we've all been hearing so much about.

With 95K followers and 16K likes on this, we might be in trouble guys!

Let's just say that maybe an organized protest with pre-made signs and creative sing-along chants isn't going to cut it.

This is, of course, an ongoing fantasy the left has of rising up in revolution against whichever Republican 'dictator,' is in power at any given time. Remember this gem?

But now Trump has the nukes. Oopsy.

Seriously, it isn't even funny any longer. It's just sad. Every few years the left loses power and goes on an extended tantrum promising the world will end if they don't get their afternoon chicken nuggets. Oh, so tiresome.

But a civil war?

Really?

Sorry, hun, we don't have time for a civil war, we've got jobs to go to and dinner to make. Take your pill and do some restorative yoga and calm down.

Isn't there a song about this?

They could try making more terrible memes.

But really, Molly, you probably shouldn't be posting your insurrection fantasies on social media.

We'll probably be fine.

Rage on liberals.

Rage on!

