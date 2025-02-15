This is it Boys! This is WAR! Leftwing Activist Declares Civil War on MAGA and it is HILARIOUS

Oh, honey.

Sometimes you wonder what everyday life is like for these people. They get up, check the news for Trump's obituary and then collapse into hysterical rage sobbing on the floor for 45 minutes before heading out to their afternoon Starbucks protest.

No really. This particular leftwing activist wants you to support her work keeping the world aware of Trump's ongoing evil by going to Amazon and buying and sticker that says, 'One day we will wake up to his obituary.'

Oof.

Anyway, onto that civil war we've all been hearing so much about.

A Civil War against MAGA is coming. — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) February 14, 2025

With 95K followers and 16K likes on this, we might be in trouble guys!

Hard to push unrest without the USAID slush fund, tho. 🤔 — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) February 15, 2025

The left wouldn’t survive a civil war against MAGA. Most of your men are women and the women are all crazy.



Our Side Vs. Your Side pic.twitter.com/SCXgdpED1b — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 15, 2025

Let's just say that maybe an organized protest with pre-made signs and creative sing-along chants isn't going to cut it.

This is, of course, an ongoing fantasy the left has of rising up in revolution against whichever Republican 'dictator,' is in power at any given time. Remember this gem?

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

But now Trump has the nukes. Oopsy.

Oh no, a civil war? Who’s gonna fight—the guy with a ‘Coexist’ bumper sticker and a therapy cat versus a retired Marine who owns 47 guns and calls his truck ‘Freedom’?! Let me know when the battle starts, I wanna see who throws the first emotional support latte. https://t.co/TlF3cHVHDn — Britt 🤍 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) February 15, 2025

Going to attack me with your pronouns? https://t.co/ZOZecra68V — N8dfak8 (@n8dfak8) February 15, 2025

Seriously, it isn't even funny any longer. It's just sad. Every few years the left loses power and goes on an extended tantrum promising the world will end if they don't get their afternoon chicken nuggets. Oh, so tiresome.

But a civil war?

Really?

Sorry, hun, we don't have time for a civil war, we've got jobs to go to and dinner to make. Take your pill and do some restorative yoga and calm down.

We laugh hysterically when you psychologically damaged weenies attempt to flex. 💪



It’s adorable. pic.twitter.com/Raz0EVjJYl — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 15, 2025

Isn't there a song about this?

They could try making more terrible memes.

But really, Molly, you probably shouldn't be posting your insurrection fantasies on social media.

Hey @FBI , you might want to look into these fools looking to bring violence and insurrection to our nation. — Capone (@knownasCapone) February 15, 2025

We'll probably be fine.

Rage on liberals.

Rage on!