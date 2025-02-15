Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter Users Clap Back

Twitter has been full of federal employees of all kinds whining about losing their jobs. It always is some emotional and drawn out screed about how Elon and DOGE is ruining their lives and America. They really don't like when they get laid off and have to face a job search like many people in the private sector have experienced.

Hey! @elonmusk your doge minions just fired me and my colleagues at CMMI. We were working on improving maternal health outcomes AT LOWER COSTS so that less pregnant women would die in this county. I thought that would fit nicely into your agenda? — Arielle Kane (@ariellesophia) February 15, 2025

Also, maybe we should be find some folks to study maternal health outcomes who have a grasp of the English language? Being 'less' pregnant is kind of like being half -pregnant. Heh.

Isn't that what miners who lost their jobs were told?

Fewer* pregnant women.

Maybe this is why you’re unemployed https://t.co/nem1gOFMQg — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) February 15, 2025

Dear @ariellesophia

Hwre are some clues as to why your loss of employment by the U.S.A. is actually good news ⤵️ https://t.co/YHqR4floP6 pic.twitter.com/4cH1aUhct0 — Common Sense Bob™️ ☕️ (@BobChoate54) February 15, 2025

The links to Leftists NGOs are problematic.

You used to work for the Mike Bloomberg campaign, right?



Why don’t you ask him to fund some of your initiatives? https://t.co/VEA4n1fGXD — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 15, 2025

Bloomberg has plenty of money to help.

I bet you were just a BUREAUCRAT. Go home! https://t.co/Whbp73BzKa — RICHARD (@theWarriorOscar) February 15, 2025

She certainly isn't a scholar.

It’s never been about pro-life. https://t.co/PclmNnuNQO — Leslie Lewis (@Lrlewisxu) February 15, 2025

If Leftists were involved, it was the opposite.

While I feel bad for her losing her job at @CMSinnovates, that division of CMS needs to go anyway, just a money grab for UNH, Lewin Consultants designs the models, then they get millions more to evaluate, just dumped their ridiculous insurance model, just algos making life tough https://t.co/UPRDlj2PTX pic.twitter.com/Eb5oVh4Saz — MedicalQuack (@MedicalQuack) February 15, 2025

It's all a big ruse to funnel money to Leftist (commie) organizations.

lol go get a real job, liberal https://t.co/x44mFjceeD — Moist-Nougat LLC (@M_91_30_LLC) February 15, 2025

Literally.

Narrator:

She's a lifeling progressive with a "job" history of (cough, 6 figure) far left activism who got planted at CMS late in the Biden admin https://t.co/N3SQMlwbk5 — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) February 15, 2025

Somehow, she thinks she is qualified to research maternal health outcomes though. What a joke.

It's all smoke and mirrors.

CMMI is Not a necessary organization



My Physician colleagues and I have never needed YOU or CMMI to improve maternal health outcomes



You’re Superfluous and nothing more than Duplicated efforts that are Completely unnecessary & Very Costly



Nice try, Einstein👇 https://t.co/qCRaGaFoo3 — Chocky Kay (@docrocker1) February 15, 2025

Leave it to actual practicing Doctors.