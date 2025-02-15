Glad to See He's Toned Down the Rhetoric: John Harwood's Latest Hysterical Trump Tantrum is EPIC

Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 PM on February 15, 2025
Twitchy

Veteran Whitehouse Correspondent for CNN, sorry, former Whitehouse Correspondent for CNN, John Harwood hasn't quite gracefully accepted retirement, sadly. He spends his days trying to impress Keith Olbermann with his hysterical tantrums, usually about Trump.

Advertisement

But even for him today is a doozy.

Oof.

Glad to see they're toning down that hysterical rhetoric. How do they keep up with this level of anxiety and outrage day after day. Exhausting.

One might think this is just to hype up the article, you know, get that click and then settle into a little more substance. But no, not from Johnny. Here is the tagline for the article: The moral and intellectual collapse of the Republican Party is the gaping chest wound of America.

Subtle.

Well that doesn't seem fair. We should give his article a chance to speak for itself and ... oh, oh wow.

The Republican president is an unhinged demagogue motivated by escaping prosecution for crimes, gratifying his ego, and separating supporters from their money. He’s not above maintaining a mutual assistance relationship with our Russian adversaries, who know that Donald Trump divides and weakens America. Trump babbles like a drunk at the end of the bar about taking control of the Panama Canal, Canada, Greenland, and the Gaza Strip. ﻿Because he has no principles beyond power itself, neither does his party.

Where would we even begin.

You’re still losing the narrative war. 

Right now all the pubic sees is the Democrats are fanatically defending forever wars and government waste / fraud. 

The public also sees the Dems using lawfare in the form is biased district judges to usurp the will of the people. That’s NOT “defending democracy.” I,

Advertisement

t’s incredible that you all were wiped out in the election and still managed to learn nothing.

Oh? Repeatedly doubling down on the Nazi/Russia/Racism narrative isn't working? Obviously they just didn't shout it loud enough.

Ironically, he doesn't seem to get the quite obvious projection in this statement, but we can certainly appreciate it.

The Republican Congress is dominated by sycophants, extremists, performance artists, and opportunists. Those who know better bow down out of fear, not only for their careers but also for physical safety from attack by their own constituents.

Imagine aligning with the party of Hamas apologists, antisemitic activists, lunatics spreading conspiracy theories, open, proud racists promoting segregation, attention-seekers who couldn't get their own TV talk show, so they settled for Congress and all of them catering to a rabid, violent, insane voter base that thinks rioting and assassinating CEO's are righteous acts of justice ... and then seriously typing out that sentence.

John, honey.

Advertisement

For every rational person raising an eyebrow at this nonsense, there are like 3 leftwing lunatics who are cheering it on. You can't be too confident.

Another day, or really, another hour, another insane rant from a once respected journalist. All because Trump broke them. Maybe he was always this way.

Either way, it is very entertaining.

Please don't stop, Johnny!

Advertisement
Advertisement
