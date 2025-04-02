Jessica Tarlov Tries (& Fails) To Trap Elon Musk!
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regretting Letting Her Speak

Doug P. | 2:02 PM on April 02, 2025
Meme

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has been doing some sparring with Democrats because of their false narratives and gaslighting about what sending large parts of overseeing public education back to the states will cause to happen. This has included McMahon delivering some reality checks to Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Today McMahon had a meeting with some Democrats inside the Department of Education, and after that the Dems went outside to do their thing (that "thing" being lying):

The Dem news conference contained some of the rhetoric we've already heard in their desperation to keep public education from being put under the purview of the states: 

The Democrats might not have expected McMahon to end up joining them outside, and the Education Secretary was given a chance to say a few words and she made the most of it. Watch:

Excellent!

'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology
Grateful Calvin
Those lefties immediately regretted it when the mic was turned over to McMahon.

McMahon later clearly differentiated the two sides' priorities:

The Democrats are clearly desperate to protect the "broken bureaucracy," and it shows.

