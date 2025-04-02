'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regretting Letting Her Speak

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has been doing some sparring with Democrats because of their false narratives and gaslighting about what sending large parts of overseeing public education back to the states will cause to happen. This has included McMahon delivering some reality checks to Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Today McMahon had a meeting with some Democrats inside the Department of Education, and after that the Dems went outside to do their thing (that "thing" being lying):

Democrats Hold News Conference on Pres. Trump's Education Department – LIVE online here: https://t.co/wnrRb1acgM pic.twitter.com/MUVO9k6F5Q — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2025

The Dem news conference contained some of the rhetoric we've already heard in their desperation to keep public education from being put under the purview of the states:

🚨WATCH: House Democrats use an open discussion on education reform with @EdSecMcmahon to smear parents who want more involvement in their child’s education and spread lies about the “erasing of Black history” that is 100% NOT HAPPENING.



What a disgusting political stunt. pic.twitter.com/F2WAiVZTK9 — Rep. Burgess Owens (@RepBurgessOwens) April 2, 2025

The Democrats might not have expected McMahon to end up joining them outside, and the Education Secretary was given a chance to say a few words and she made the most of it. Watch:

WHOA: Education Secretary Linda McMahon just CRASHED a Democrat press conference outside of the Department of Education!



🔥 pic.twitter.com/vnpRddyffG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 2, 2025

Excellent!

Democrats had a press conference outside the Department of Education — so @EDSecMcMahon came out to join them:



"I believe — and I know @POTUS does believe this, as well — the best education is that that is closest to the child." pic.twitter.com/AdSrMtf1ph — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 2, 2025

Those lefties immediately regretted it when the mic was turned over to McMahon.

OMG this is spectacular https://t.co/Hfswo0XAQQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 2, 2025

This is how it’s done. Just needed music to hit. pic.twitter.com/lP6omMeJ3U — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 2, 2025

She kinda nixed their agenda! 😂

Well Said @EDSecMcMahon — Bill Watkins (@BillDWatkins) April 2, 2025

The current education system has failed our students. 3 out of 4 can’t read and we are lagging behind in every metric despite spending more than any other nation. It’s time to return education to the local level. https://t.co/QEEWTBqNfJ — Senator Aric Nesbitt (@SenAricNesbitt) April 2, 2025

McMahon later clearly differentiated the two sides' priorities:

This morning, I hosted a meeting with House Democrats to hear their concerns.



Our collective goal should be to support students, not the broken bureaucracy. https://t.co/JTusKYQqk6 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) April 2, 2025

The Democrats are clearly desperate to protect the "broken bureaucracy," and it shows.