VIP
The Dem Strategy of Embracing the Same Unpopular Positions but Swearing a Lot...
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier -...
From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban...
'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations...
Anti-American Sentiment in Washington & Elon Musk Backlash
Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll...
Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In...
Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's...
Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a...
Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month by Honoring People Who Don’t Need a Scalpel...
VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal...
Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info...
Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in...
Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun...

Ball's in Your Court, Gov. Brylcreem! Linda McMahon Tells CA to Comply on Women's Sports or Lose Funding

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:05 PM on March 27, 2025
Sarah D.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has thrown down the gauntlet and told California Governor Gavin Newsom he's got a choice: get men out of women's spaces and women's sports or kiss federal funding goodbye.

Advertisement

This is exactly what we voted for:

The highlighted portions of the letter read:

Allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on 'gender identity' places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding. As Governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk.

...

As Secretary of Education, I am officially asking you to inform this Department whether you will remind schools in California to comply with federal law by protecting sex-separated spaces and activities. I am also officially asking you to publicly assure parents that Californa teachers will not facility the fantasy of 'gender transitions' for their children.

BOOM.

Can't wait to see the hand gestures Newsom comes up with when he replies to this.

Recommended

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board
Sam J.
Advertisement

A solid idea.

Remember when Democrats said they were the 'Party of Science'? 

Good times.

We all knew he was lying when he said that.

Oh, just wait.

He'll try.

And what musical will that judge quote in her ruling?

They're giving them ample warning and due process.

Advertisement

We don't know yet, but it'll be fun to find out.

This writer laughed out loud at Governor Brylcreem.

Every blue state should be held accountable for this.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION FUNDING GAVIN NEWSOM WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board
Sam J.
'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020
Sam J.
From Our DEAD Ninja Hands! PM Keir Starmer Announces UK Ninja Sword Ban Starts This Summer and LOL HOOBOY
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll Your Eyes
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage'
Grateful Calvin
Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That Signal Chat 'Breach' Thing Just Got a WHOLE Lot Shadier - Check Out WHO Sits on Signal's Board Sam J.
Advertisement