Ball's in Your Court, Gov. Brylcreem! Linda McMahon Tells CA to Comply on Women's Sports or Lose Funding

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has thrown down the gauntlet and told California Governor Gavin Newsom he's got a choice: get men out of women's spaces and women's sports or kiss federal funding goodbye.

This is exactly what we voted for:

JUST IN: Sec of Education Linda McMahon sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom DEMANDING that he inform California schools to comply with federal law and keep males out of female private spaces and sports. Failure to do so will result in the loss of funding. pic.twitter.com/JDsuCGmKkh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2025

The highlighted portions of the letter read:

Allowing participation in sex-separated activities based on 'gender identity' places schools at risk of Title IX violations and loss of federal funding. As Governor, you have a duty to inform California school districts of this risk. ... As Secretary of Education, I am officially asking you to inform this Department whether you will remind schools in California to comply with federal law by protecting sex-separated spaces and activities. I am also officially asking you to publicly assure parents that Californa teachers will not facility the fantasy of 'gender transitions' for their children.

BOOM.

Can't wait to see the hand gestures Newsom comes up with when he replies to this.

Stop funding CA until the commieness is gone. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 27, 2025

A solid idea.

Gavin is running out of time to do the right thing. He could ameliorate his stained legacy a bit. pic.twitter.com/HY2KE1sNta — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) March 27, 2025

Remember when Democrats said they were the 'Party of Science'?

Good times.

I thought Gavin Newsom said he agreed that men shouldn't be in womens sports when talking to Charlie Kirk. Democrats always lie — aka (@akafaceUS) March 27, 2025

We all knew he was lying when he said that.

Newsom even admitted in a recent interview that he thinks it’s “deeply unfair” for women to have to compete with biological males, so I can’t imagine that he’d continue to defend men in female sports pic.twitter.com/SQPL6rrBm2 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) March 27, 2025

Oh, just wait.

He'll try.

What judge will get involved now? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 27, 2025

And what musical will that judge quote in her ruling?

Just pull the funding. They aren't going to comply. All these letters back and forth just waste time. They will start to understand when the federal piggy bank is empty. — Myers Alva (@tizintest) March 27, 2025

They're giving them ample warning and due process.

We don't know yet, but it'll be fun to find out.

It's "put your money where your mouth is" time, Governor Brylcreem. Literally. (Except it's OUR money.)



Did you mean what you said to @charliekirk11? Or was that all just BS?



I think we know the answer, so enjoy "finding out" if you don't comply. https://t.co/iybaeSJ9qM — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 27, 2025

This writer laughed out loud at Governor Brylcreem.

I wonder how @washdems @GovBobFerguson will fully fund education once funding is also withheld due to their continued push for men and boys playing in women and girls sports https://t.co/FK8qoiyV82 — Brilliant Gomez (@brilliant_gomez) March 27, 2025

Every blue state should be held accountable for this.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

