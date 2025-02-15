Another Annoying Leftist Targeted by DOGE Cuts Whines on the Internet and Twitter...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Triggered by Trump’s Mugshot Outside Oval Office

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back during Donald Trump's first term as president, CNN's White House correspondent was Jim Acosta, who was given his own show after President Joe Biden was elected. Now that Trump has been reelected, CNN has sent what they seem to hope will be the next Acosta to cover the White House. 

CNN also seems to think it's a good idea to post TikTok videos of their reporters, such as the one they posted of Stephen Miller schooling Jake Tapper on his "but who will pick the crops" attitude toward illegal immigration.

Collins was shut down Wednesday in the Oval Office by Trump, who told her, "Don’t speak yet please" when she tried to squeeze in a question. 

Collins made the most of her tour of the Oval Office by shooting a video about Trump's framed cover of The New York Post featuring his mugshot. As Twitchy reported Friday, last night, Trump now has the framed cover hanging just outside the Oval Office. Commenters thought that was pretty badass, but Collins seems to be triggered by its presence there.

Is this CNN's attempt at pushing out new "content" to social media? If so, the effort is pretty pathetic.

Nah, she's just getting started. 

That's some great journalism.

Yes, thank you.

They thought they could keep Trump out of office using lawfare. It backfired. And now Trump's trolling all his detractors with it.

She's certainly trying to showboat like Acosta. Trump's not having it, though.

