CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Triggered by Trump’s Mugshot Outside Oval Office

Back during Donald Trump's first term as president, CNN's White House correspondent was Jim Acosta, who was given his own show after President Joe Biden was elected. Now that Trump has been reelected, CNN has sent what they seem to hope will be the next Acosta to cover the White House.

CNN also seems to think it's a good idea to post TikTok videos of their reporters, such as the one they posted of Stephen Miller schooling Jake Tapper on his "but who will pick the crops" attitude toward illegal immigration.

Collins was shut down Wednesday in the Oval Office by Trump, who told her, "Don’t speak yet please" when she tried to squeeze in a question.

Collins made the most of her tour of the Oval Office by shooting a video about Trump's framed cover of The New York Post featuring his mugshot. As Twitchy reported Friday, last night, Trump now has the framed cover hanging just outside the Oval Office. Commenters thought that was pretty badass, but Collins seems to be triggered by its presence there.

Kaitlan Collins of CNN is mad that President Trump is proudly presenting his mugshot outside the Oval Office.



He keeps it on prominent display in order to remind people of lawfare Democrats engaged in against him to cheat in the election.



Collins can’t handle facing reality. pic.twitter.com/wfWs4iIenP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2025

Is this CNN's attempt at pushing out new "content" to social media? If so, the effort is pretty pathetic.

Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet, thank you. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) February 15, 2025

That moment effectively ended Kaitlan’s career. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2025

Nah, she's just getting started.

Trump is a genius, using his mugshot to expose Democrat lawfare tactics.



He's not afraid to speak truth to power and show the world what they're trying to hide.



Kaitlan Collins can't handle the truth, it's time for her to face reality. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 15, 2025

Kaitlan Collins of CNN, with all that is going on WORLD WIDE do you not have something other than the decor of the Oval Office, which is far more acceptable than when the previous president was sitting there to report?

You really wonder why CNN rating keeps dropping? — Deborah James (@HillsOutBack) February 15, 2025

Apparently Ms. Collins doesn't understand he is clowning them for their failed political warfare agenda. — 👮‍♂️The Badged Patriot👮‍♂️ (@Badged_Patriot) February 15, 2025

They "discovered" it. — The Honker (@Honker0) February 15, 2025

That's some great journalism.

The meltdon from the left is so good. They have no idea — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 15, 2025

No surprise @kaitlancollins would miss the contextual value — Save Our Country🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@ACountryToSave) February 15, 2025

Thank you for giving credibility to this. 🤣🤣 — @hillbilly007 (@lakeboating2021) February 15, 2025

Yes, thank you.

I think he put it there just to troll the media.



It's pretty funny. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) February 15, 2025

They thought they could keep Trump out of office using lawfare. It backfired. And now Trump's trolling all his detractors with it.

He posted it just for her and her kind. — 🇺🇲DMJT🇺🇲 (@taitt_m) February 15, 2025

She is the female version of Jim Acosta. Completely unneccesary. — LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) February 15, 2025

She's certainly trying to showboat like Acosta. Trump's not having it, though.

