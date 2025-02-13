Stephen Miller Schools Jake Tapper on Illegal Immigration and Grocery Prices

President Donald "Hitler" Trump and his co-president, Elon Musk, are usually singled out as the supervillains of the Right. Once in a while, though, "anti-immigrant hardliner" Stephen Miller gets a shout-out. Susan Rice says burned sage smudge sticks to clear Miller's former office of "negativity" after she moved in in 2021.

This video clip was posted to CNN's own TikTok page, so we get the impression that they think Jake Tapper looked good in his interaction with Miller. Tapper was stuck on the "who will pick our crops" talking point owned by the Democrats, who've warned that grocery prices will skyrocket if mass deportations of illegal aliens take place.

Stephen Miller just schooled Jake Tapper 😏pic.twitter.com/pdysE7Cxho — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 13, 2025

As Miller said, the majority of illegal immigrants migrate to large sanctuary cities, such as New York, where FEMA was paying $59 million a week to put up illegal immigrants in hotels. FEMA's chief financial officer and three others were just fired over the scandal.

Tapper didn't want to talk about the 99 percent of illegal aliens who set up camp in our cities; let's keep the focus on those picking our crops, because that fits my narrative that grocery prices will spike.

