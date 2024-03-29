Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds Per Minute

SERIOUSLY? CDC's 'Sobering Reality' About This Disturbing Trend Is Another Self-Awareness...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on March 29, 2024
meme

Here at Twitchy, we are all about solutions. Believe it or not, we want to help the nutbar leftists. At least, help them not to be so nutbar all the time. For instance, the left loves to talk about our guns, how we cannot be trusted with them, and how they know better than us what our Constitutional rights are. 

So here is our advice: if you are going to do that, it would help your case if you ever were to, you know, LEARN THE FIRST F***ING THING ABOUT GUNS. 

Whew. Sorry for shouting. But we've just about had it. We recently heard Supreme Court oral arguments on this subject. And we had actual, sitting Supreme Court justices -- plural -- believing that bump stocks could make guns fire 800 rounds per second. Yes, per second. 

Yesterday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison decided to join the party by publicly proclaiming how much HE didn't know about guns. (This is the same man who recently blamed car thefts on ... car manufacturers. And he was not joking.)

Oy vey. Twelve hundred rounds per minute, Keith? Seriously? Are you TRYING to make people point and laugh at you?

We're pretty sure Twitchy readers know this even if Ellison doesn't, but a quick reminder that the Glocks he is referring to here are handguns

Here are a couple of excerpts from the letter that Ellison -- and 12 other ignorant AGs -- sent to Glock's General Counsel.

We have followed the mounting reports about devastation and public terror caused by Glock handguns that became illegal machine guns when fitted with cheap, ubiquitous inserts known as 'switches' or 'auto-sears.'

These unfolding horror stories exemplify the extraordinary danger of automatic weapons on our streets, and demonstrate why they are so strictly prohibited. 

In light of these grievous public safety issues, we were disturbed to read the City of Chicago’s recently filed allegations that you have known for decades that easy adaption into a machine gun is a natural feature of your handgun design.

Just to clear a couple of issues up here, an auto-switch IS a device that exists, but they are already illegal everywhere in the United States. And no, they do not enable a handgun to fire a ridiculous 1,200 rounds per minute. But, according to Ellison, it is now Glock's fault for not preventing people from illegally modifying their handguns. You know, just like it is the automakers' fault for not making their cars harder to steal. 

These people are insane. 

Oh, but he does have something to lose. If he learns about guns, Ellison will lose his fact-free fearmongering. So he won't accept this offer. 

We know that the politicians have no sense of shame. But maybe their citizens still do. (The other AGs, you will be unsurprised to learn, all came from deep blue states and the District of Columbia.)

Blame auto manufacturers, you say? Yes, he's doing that too. God forbid he actually, you know, punish the criminals who commit crimes. 

You do have to laugh. Except these people have power. And that is far scarier than a modified Glock. 

They have lost all connection with reality. 

But that's exactly correct. Ellison knows that this is false ... at least we hope he does. But he is counting on being able to scare people too dumb to also know that it's false. (We imagine most of those dumb people work in corporate media newsrooms.)

Oh, it was. And is. As you can imagine, the ratio Ellison earned on Twitter for his nonsense was quite impressive. As of this morning, his tweet stood at under 100 likes and more than 1,500 replies and QTs (say, that's more replies than even a modified Glock can manage to fire off in a minute, LOL). 

LOL. That looks awesome. But no, a Glock cannot do that. 

Do we have to be The Flash to pass this drill? Firing our 'Glock' from an AC-130 gunship? 

Not only can a Glock not accomplish this, but most fully automatic military firearms cannot -- outside of an M134 minigun, that is. 

Of course, Ellison's allegations here -- both on the fictional rate of fire AND on Glock's responsibility for people making illegal modifications to handguns -- are completely ludicrous. 

But there is a part of us that does hope that he and the other AGs do pursue action against Glock. Because we'd really like to have it on the record in court documents how utterly ignorant they are about firearms. 

More likely than not, however, Ellison won't. He just wants to make statements like this to try to scare people about guns and demonize gunmakers.

Fortunately, most Americans know a LOT more about guns than he does. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

