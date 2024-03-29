Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds Per Minute

Here at Twitchy, we are all about solutions. Believe it or not, we want to help the nutbar leftists. At least, help them not to be so nutbar all the time. For instance, the left loves to talk about our guns, how we cannot be trusted with them, and how they know better than us what our Constitutional rights are.

Advertisement

So here is our advice: if you are going to do that, it would help your case if you ever were to, you know, LEARN THE FIRST F***ING THING ABOUT GUNS.

Whew. Sorry for shouting. But we've just about had it. We recently heard Supreme Court oral arguments on this subject. And we had actual, sitting Supreme Court justices -- plural -- believing that bump stocks could make guns fire 800 rounds per second. Yes, per second.

Yesterday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison decided to join the party by publicly proclaiming how much HE didn't know about guns. (This is the same man who recently blamed car thefts on ... car manufacturers. And he was not joking.)

One simple modification can turn Glock pistols into illegal machine guns that shoot up to 1,200 rounds a minute.



If Glock has known about this problem and failed to address it, they may have broken the law. That's why I sent them a letter telling them to preserve evidence. pic.twitter.com/PwtScxVOS5 — Attorney General Keith Ellison (@AGEllison) March 28, 2024

Oy vey. Twelve hundred rounds per minute, Keith? Seriously? Are you TRYING to make people point and laugh at you?

We're pretty sure Twitchy readers know this even if Ellison doesn't, but a quick reminder that the Glocks he is referring to here are handguns.

Here are a couple of excerpts from the letter that Ellison -- and 12 other ignorant AGs -- sent to Glock's General Counsel.

We have followed the mounting reports about devastation and public terror caused by Glock handguns that became illegal machine guns when fitted with cheap, ubiquitous inserts known as 'switches' or 'auto-sears.'



These unfolding horror stories exemplify the extraordinary danger of automatic weapons on our streets, and demonstrate why they are so strictly prohibited.



In light of these grievous public safety issues, we were disturbed to read the City of Chicago’s recently filed allegations that you have known for decades that easy adaption into a machine gun is a natural feature of your handgun design.

Just to clear a couple of issues up here, an auto-switch IS a device that exists, but they are already illegal everywhere in the United States. And no, they do not enable a handgun to fire a ridiculous 1,200 rounds per minute. But, according to Ellison, it is now Glock's fault for not preventing people from illegally modifying their handguns. You know, just like it is the automakers' fault for not making their cars harder to steal.

These people are insane.

Keith, This is misinformation.

I am a certified firearm instructor.

I will travel to Minnesota, and hold a firearm fundamentals class for you any other politician that is willing to learn about the facts and myths about firearms, all at my expense.

You have nothing to lose and… — Kerry Slone (@thereal_SnS) March 29, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, but he does have something to lose. If he learns about guns, Ellison will lose his fact-free fearmongering. So he won't accept this offer.

The fact that their Attorney General believes a Glock handgun can in any circumstance fire 1200 rounds a minute should embarrass and shame every Minnesotan.



It used to be a real state. — 2A History (@2aHistory) March 28, 2024

We know that the politicians have no sense of shame. But maybe their citizens still do. (The other AGs, you will be unsurprised to learn, all came from deep blue states and the District of Columbia.)

Performing the modification is already illegal for the vast majority of Americans.



How can you possibly try to hold a private company liable for a modification to their product that was made after the sale?



This is akin to holding auto manufacturers liable for DUI accidents.… — Dylan Skidmore (@DylanRSkidmore) March 28, 2024

Blame auto manufacturers, you say? Yes, he's doing that too. God forbid he actually, you know, punish the criminals who commit crimes.

You do have to laugh. Except these people have power. And that is far scarier than a modified Glock.

This “simple” modification would require a belt-fed addition and the gun itself would likely melt after about 15 seconds, but please - do go on about a handgun firing 20 bullets per second. https://t.co/2SZQxalzHg — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

They have lost all connection with reality.

They say it because they think you'll believe it. This modification is not only improbable -- it's completely impossible. The fully automatic M4 has a listed firing rate of 700 to 950 Rounds per minute. That's a machine gun and a rifle. This liar is talking about a handgun..… https://t.co/GzCpMpoFw9 — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 28, 2024

But that's exactly correct. Ellison knows that this is false ... at least we hope he does. But he is counting on being able to scare people too dumb to also know that it's false. (We imagine most of those dumb people work in corporate media newsrooms.)

My Glock handguns can only fire 1000 rounds per minute, except my magazine is 30ft long. You are a moron ! @AGEllison https://t.co/GKaXRE4ivp — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) March 28, 2024

This deserves to be mocked unmercifully. The idea alone that any company, whatever they manufacture, is somehow responsible for any and all modifications made to it after the sale, be they legal or illegal modifications, stretches the limits of credulity. https://t.co/UqvdArupPK — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) March 28, 2024

Oh, it was. And is. As you can imagine, the ratio Ellison earned on Twitter for his nonsense was quite impressive. As of this morning, his tweet stood at under 100 likes and more than 1,500 replies and QTs (say, that's more replies than even a modified Glock can manage to fire off in a minute, LOL).

Advertisement

What libtards think the Glock switch does https://t.co/mW4dgdTBat pic.twitter.com/TgqzMS2bz9 — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) March 29, 2024

LOL. That looks awesome. But no, a Glock cannot do that.

New drill just dropped.



Send 1,200 rounds downrange in 1 minute.



Can only use standard capacity drum mags. No belts https://t.co/bSBUkJEcTo — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) March 28, 2024

Do we have to be The Flash to pass this drill? Firing our 'Glock' from an AC-130 gunship?

It should be illegal for an attorney general to lie like this.



No Glock can shoot 1200 rounds a minute.



That would require 80 magazine changes assuming each magazine held 15 rounds.



Even if each magazine change took just one second, you’d spend 80 seconds changing magazines… https://t.co/aYPAgR2thr — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 28, 2024

Not only can a Glock not accomplish this, but most fully automatic military firearms cannot -- outside of an M134 minigun, that is.

Of course, Ellison's allegations here -- both on the fictional rate of fire AND on Glock's responsibility for people making illegal modifications to handguns -- are completely ludicrous.

But there is a part of us that does hope that he and the other AGs do pursue action against Glock. Because we'd really like to have it on the record in court documents how utterly ignorant they are about firearms.

Advertisement

More likely than not, however, Ellison won't. He just wants to make statements like this to try to scare people about guns and demonize gunmakers.

Fortunately, most Americans know a LOT more about guns than he does.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!