'This Seems Backwards': Keith Ellison Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming Automakers for Car Thefts

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Left never takes responsibility for their policies, and they certainly don't give a crap about the victims of crimes. They're always quick to point the finger and place the blame, though.

Keith Ellison, Minnesota's Attorney General, says the problem with car thefts is not the criminals, but the fact that cars are 'too easy' to steal.

WATCH:

Much like Brandon Johnson, Chicago's mayor, is suing Glock for crime in his city, Ellison thinks the problem is not the criminals or the Left's soft-on-crime policies, but the cars that are 'too easy' to steal.

Oh, no. They'll tell you to leave the doors unlocked and put your keys near the front door of your house so criminals have easier access to them. For your safety, of course.

Tongue planted firmly in cheek today.

Yep.

Probably Kia and Hyundai.

What a radical idea.

It really is breathtakingly idiotic.

It's what the Left does best: blame the law abiding for the acts of the criminal.

No, children would know the criminals are to blame, here.

We're governed by dangerous clowns.

And for the chaos they sow to give them more power.

Very amazing and extremely concerning.

The Simpsons has a meme for every occasion.

Same mentality.

Exactly this. It's like suing Mary Quant (the inventor of the mini skirt).

Like that'll ever happen.

No, what'll happen is the Left will complain cars are too expensive for the poor to afford, and then sue car makers. Again.

It is so incredibly backwards. But that's the best they've got: blame anyone but the criminals, who they love.

***

Tags: CAR CRIME KEITH ELLISON MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA THEFT

