'This Seems Backwards': Keith Ellison Gets SMACKED Down for Blaming Automakers for Car Thefts

The Left never takes responsibility for their policies, and they certainly don't give a crap about the victims of crimes. They're always quick to point the finger and place the blame, though.

Keith Ellison, Minnesota's Attorney General, says the problem with car thefts is not the criminals, but the fact that cars are 'too easy' to steal.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison on car theft:



"We are investigating 2 automakers. Their cars are too easy to steal for young people."



pic.twitter.com/RTRTm3FP5Q — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2024

Much like Brandon Johnson, Chicago's mayor, is suing Glock for crime in his city, Ellison thinks the problem is not the criminals or the Left's soft-on-crime policies, but the cars that are 'too easy' to steal.

These fools are one step away from arresting people who have their cars stolen for leaving their doors unlocked. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) March 25, 2024

Oh, no. They'll tell you to leave the doors unlocked and put your keys near the front door of your house so criminals have easier access to them. For your safety, of course.

The corporations are enabling the mass incarceration of black youths. They must be taken over by the federal government. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 25, 2024

Tongue planted firmly in cheek today.

All this tells me is who the car thieves are. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 25, 2024

Yep.

AG Keith Ellison and Mayor Brandon Johnson, keeping kids safe from free will.



(Assuming Kia and Hyundai?) — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) March 25, 2024

Probably Kia and Hyundai.

Counterpoint: “Young people shouldn’t steal cars, and should face consequences severe enough to deter theft.” — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) March 25, 2024

What a radical idea.

It really is breathtakingly idiotic.

Blaming the car companies instead of the criminals for car theft is legit insane 🤣 https://t.co/0oeuxDM34E — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 25, 2024

It's what the Left does best: blame the law abiding for the acts of the criminal.

Your reminder that we're governed by children. https://t.co/npMvIgPkmx — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 25, 2024

No, children would know the criminals are to blame, here.

We're governed by dangerous clowns.

"Thou shalt not steal"



If it's not yours, don't take it.



Politicians want you to own nothing. https://t.co/bGqtNDOKDt — Trail Bum (@TrailBum2) March 25, 2024

And for the chaos they sow to give them more power.

What's most amazing/concerning is that people keep voting for these Marxist clowns. https://t.co/2sbvUvkYvo — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 25, 2024

Very amazing and extremely concerning.

The Simpsons has a meme for every occasion.

"Cars need to stop wearing short skirts in public." https://t.co/zhCY8QnJEL — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) March 25, 2024

Same mentality.

"We are investigating 2 skirt makers. Their skirts are too short and too tempting for rapists." https://t.co/LnFY1hQ7yn — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 25, 2024

Exactly this. It's like suing Mary Quant (the inventor of the mini skirt).

Maybe you just investigate the car thieves? And like, put them in jail? https://t.co/Vuf1dB42lk — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) March 25, 2024

Like that'll ever happen.

Next up: How car manufacturers are racist for making cars that are impossible to steal and threaten the livelihood of many young black people. https://t.co/QntxIG42wN — Vic Tim of the Hood (@FeminismIsLies) March 25, 2024

No, what'll happen is the Left will complain cars are too expensive for the poor to afford, and then sue car makers. Again.

This seems backwards. https://t.co/4CoZ9LmGXX — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) March 25, 2024

It is so incredibly backwards. But that's the best they've got: blame anyone but the criminals, who they love.

***

