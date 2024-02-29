Are You This Stupid? SCOTUS Justices Claim Guns With Bump Stocks Can Fire 800 Rounds/Second

Whoopi Goldberg Fantasizes About President Biden Jailing All Republicans
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on February 29, 2024
meme

If you're a Twitchy reader, you know one of our favorite accounts is that of @Ian_McKelvey. He writes some great threads on important topics (that we've covered before), but he also likes to have fun with the Second Amendment. One of his ongoing trolls is to mock the left with tweets and threads about the damage that an AR-15 can do. Here are a couple of examples: 

And if you are laughing as hard as we are right now, well, that's why you're a Twitchy reader. 

But recently, we began to wonder if some of our most, ahem, 'esteemed' jurists -- SCOTUS justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson -- might have seen some of McKelvey's AR-15 threads and taken them a little too seriously. 

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Garland v. Cargill, wherein the government, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, is trying to ban bump stocks based on the claim that they turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons (a.k.a. 'machine guns').

But throughout the hearing, what was revealed more than anything else was how ignorant Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson -- not to mention the government's attorney Brian Fletcher -- are about both bump stocks and guns in general. 

For those unfamiliar with a bump stock, no, it does not create a 'machine gun.' They are simply casings that aid shooters with dexterity in engaging the trigger on a gun. They are generally intended to help people with disabilities operate a firearm, though anyone can own and use them. 

Yes, a bump stock-equipped gun can enable a faster rate of fire by allowing the operator to pull a trigger more rapidly, but it still results in one shot per trigger pull, unlike an automatic weapon. And no person can pull a trigger 800 times per second. Not even the Six Million Dollar Man. (OK, maybe The Flash could, if he was a real person and not a comic book character.)

The full transcript of the oral arguments is available from the SCOTUS website, but the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) also covered the live hearing in great detail yesterday on Twitter. The amount of firearm ignorance -- or outright lying from the government -- was truly astounding to behold. 

In case you doubt the claim here in the FPC tweet, here is the text from the transcript of Fletcher's testimony: 

Now, if you look at the videos that we cite in Footnote 1 of our reply brief, some of them are in slow motion, and they show that when the shooter is doing this, the hand is moving back and forth very fast, 600 times a second.

Fletcher later corrected himself to say he meant 600 times per minute but that is still pretty unrealistic. Justice Jackson later repeated this falsehood. 

Again, Justice Jackson's exact words from the transcript: 

The function of this trigger is to cause this kind of damage, 800 rounds a second or whatever.

You know, 'or whatever.' This is a Supreme Court justice? 

Kagan and Sotomayor then followed up with a series of very incorrect perceptions of the function of bump stocks. We won't include the transcript entry for each of these, but they are accurate representations of what the justices said. You can check for yourself.

[Michael Cargill is the respondent in this case and was represented by attorney Jonathan Mitchell]

We can't be sure who briefed the liberal justices on this case, but we think it might have been David Hogg. 

The justices were also incorrect just in the very nature of magazines, in repeatedly talking about '800 rounds per second' (or per minute). One last relevant portion of the transcript: 

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: Why would even a person with arthritis, why would Congress think they needed to shoot 400 to 7 or 800 rounds of ammunition under any circumstance? 

MR. MITCHELL: You can't choose -- 

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR: If you don't let a person without arthritis do that, why would you permit a person with arthritis to do it? 

MR. MITCHELL: Well, they don't shoot 400 to 700 rounds because the magazine only goes up to 50. So you're still going to have to change the magazine. 

Apparently, bump stocks also automatically eject and re-load magazines, according to the government and the liberal justices on the court. 

Unbelievable. 

Needless to say, Twitter had some fun with these outlandish claims from Fletcher, Jackson, Kagan, and Sotomayor. 

McKelvey would be proud of these replies, LOL.

Justice Jackson is never going to live that down. Nor should she. 

We can't lie. That one made us spit up our drink laughing a little bit. 

That's a scary thought, isn't it? 

If Garland v. Cargill is decided on the facts and the law, it would be an open-and-shut case in favor of the respondent. But since Jackson, Kagan, and Sotomayor (and Fletcher, let's not forget him) seem ignorant of the facts, we're not going to assume anything here. 

The good news is, for the most part, the other justices on the court asked sober, informed, and probative questions on the matter of the law. Justice Gorsuch, for instance, asked the government why bump stocks should be outlawed now when they have been legal for decades. And Justice Kavanaugh asked questions about why previous administrations (including Obama's) did not consider bump stock-equipped weapons to be 'machine guns.'

The government didn't have many good answers to these types of questions.

But only time will tell how the Supreme Court rules. An opinion from the court is expected sometime this June. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

