Biden Drowns While Tucker Rebounds

Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Confesses Class Warfare Is the Only Way Democrats Can Win

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:30 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrats really ought to put a muzzle on Chris Murphy. The Connecticut senator hasn't been doing them any favors lately. Recently, he has claimed that violence and crime by illegal immigrants is a 'right-wing invention' ... just days after Laken Riley's murder. Following up on that, he lied so badly about Joe Biden 'reforming' the border that even ABC News' Jonathan Karl called him out on it

Ouch. When you've lost ABC ...

Earlier today, Murphy once again stepped on all the rakes as he tweeted out a 'study' and claimed that what the research told him was that the only way Democrats can win is by demagoguing about class warfare and sowing division among Americans.

Interestingly, this study is from Jacobin magazine, which proudly touts itself as a leading voice for the American left. (So, you know, totally credible.) But what the study actually said was that FAR too many Democrats REPRESENT the millionaire and billionaire class and not working-class Americans.

Finally, working-class candidates were extremely rare — 2 percent to 6 percent of candidates, depending on the measure — and those who did run were typically marginal primary candidates or ran Hail Mary general election campaigns in deep-red districts.

Oops. Guess we can figure out why Democrats don't attack the uber-rich as much as Murphy wants them to. They ARE them.

(In fairness, there are plenty of extremely wealthy Republicans in Congress too, but Republicans aren't the party trying to demonize wealth.)

It's funny that Murphy also laments that Democrats don't run enough on their programs.

Maybe because Americans recognize that Democrat programs suck. Just hazarding a guess here. 

Technically, we think what Murphy is doing here counts as an 'own goal' more than it does as gaslighting. But we can embrace the power of 'AND.' 

It's not like the Democrats have much else they can sell other than division. 

It's Marxism 101. Create an oppressor class, create an oppressed class, and pit them against each other. Democrats have been doing a very good job of it, but Murphy wants even more. 

Wow. That is a BIG number. Not a surprising number, but a very big number. If you add Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other big-money Democrat donors to that, we can't even fathom how big the number would be. 

Oh, they'll just claim that REAL socialism has never been tried. It's one of their favorite things to say. 

Always. 

That is a lot of clown faces. But we're pretty sure Murphy has earned each and every one of them over the past couple of weeks (not to mention most of his career). 

Or, to put it another way...

Yes, that sounds like a great idea. Probably one that other Democrats are saying to Chris Murphy just as much as conservatives are. 

***

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT DEMOCRATS LEFTISTS

