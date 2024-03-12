Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Confesses Class Warfare Is the Only Way Democrats Can Win

Democrats really ought to put a muzzle on Chris Murphy. The Connecticut senator hasn't been doing them any favors lately. Recently, he has claimed that violence and crime by illegal immigrants is a 'right-wing invention' ... just days after Laken Riley's murder. Following up on that, he lied so badly about Joe Biden 'reforming' the border that even ABC News' Jonathan Karl called him out on it.

Ouch. When you've lost ABC ...

Earlier today, Murphy once again stepped on all the rakes as he tweeted out a 'study' and claimed that what the research told him was that the only way Democrats can win is by demagoguing about class warfare and sowing division among Americans.

A new study showing that 4 out of 5 Democratic candidates don't talk about billionaire and corporate power.



Democrats cannot win if we just talk about programs.



We need to tell a story - about how the concentration and wealth & power is ruining America.https://t.co/yQPJi8VJzj — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2024

Interestingly, this study is from Jacobin magazine, which proudly touts itself as a leading voice for the American left. (So, you know, totally credible.) But what the study actually said was that FAR too many Democrats REPRESENT the millionaire and billionaire class and not working-class Americans.

Finally, working-class candidates were extremely rare — 2 percent to 6 percent of candidates, depending on the measure — and those who did run were typically marginal primary candidates or ran Hail Mary general election campaigns in deep-red districts.

Oops. Guess we can figure out why Democrats don't attack the uber-rich as much as Murphy wants them to. They ARE them.

(In fairness, there are plenty of extremely wealthy Republicans in Congress too, but Republicans aren't the party trying to demonize wealth.)

In which @ChrisMurphyCT admits that all they've got left to run on is envy and class warfare: https://t.co/6sP5JEmYXu — Archimusik (@Archimusik) March 12, 2024

It's funny that Murphy also laments that Democrats don't run enough on their programs.

Maybe because Americans recognize that Democrat programs suck. Just hazarding a guess here.

That’s just another way of saying we democrats will tax businesses and corporations to death because democrats believe more in socialism than capitalism. https://t.co/cs33Ptsdg6 — Edwin Carl Caulley (@CarlCaulley) March 12, 2024

Does this count as gaslighting?



I’m pretty sure this is gaslighting. https://t.co/PIY0MpV08a — Leondero (@Leondero) March 12, 2024

Technically, we think what Murphy is doing here counts as an 'own goal' more than it does as gaslighting. But we can embrace the power of 'AND.'

Wealth envy is as much a basis for fascism and racism or antisemitism.



Once you buy into hating people for success, you are on the road to scapegoating and final solutions. — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) March 12, 2024

It's not like the Democrats have much else they can sell other than division.

“We must teach people to hate their fellow citizens. Engage in class warfare.” — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) March 12, 2024

So, you need to reinforce class warfare, making sure people can't just be happy with what they have, they must be envious of others. Got it. — James Mixter (@MixterJames) March 12, 2024

It's Marxism 101. Create an oppressor class, create an oppressed class, and pit them against each other. Democrats have been doing a very good job of it, but Murphy wants even more.

Maybe because the power players in the democrat party ARE billionaires and corporatists? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/FMa7Stc41f — Roscoe “HammaCock” Coltrane 🔨 (@RoscoePColtra14) March 12, 2024

Wow. That is a BIG number. Not a surprising number, but a very big number. If you add Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and other big-money Democrat donors to that, we can't even fathom how big the number would be.

The history of the 20th century is full of examples of countries that set out to redistribute wealth and ended up redistributing poverty. https://t.co/Xmh2ToSAAF — dwightleeper (@dwightleeper) March 12, 2024

Oh, they'll just claim that REAL socialism has never been tried. It's one of their favorite things to say.

LOL

No where in America is the concentration of wealth and power more disgusting than in the Senate and Congress. Excellent self-own sir…..term limits please! https://t.co/f29OXD39EL — John N Garcia (@JG_Atlantic) March 12, 2024

Notice how they always gloss over government power. https://t.co/BVBaNnBeYW — Lucious George ⬛️🟨 (@SageOfScoob) March 12, 2024

Always.

All by your party pic.twitter.com/kWao9pwPiT — Another Listless Vessel🇺🇸 (@laurieAnnegray) March 12, 2024

That is a lot of clown faces. But we're pretty sure Murphy has earned each and every one of them over the past couple of weeks (not to mention most of his career).

Or, to put it another way...

OR, you could just shut your stinking, lying pie hole



Just a thought 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/rCJSXekkax — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) March 12, 2024

Yes, that sounds like a great idea. Probably one that other Democrats are saying to Chris Murphy just as much as conservatives are.

