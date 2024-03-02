Sen. Chris Murphy Posted This 'Right-Wing Invention' BS Days After Illegal Charged With Murder

The murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley and other recent crimes is shining a bright light on the tragic consequences of Biden's open border. When Biden was running for president he advised people to illegally "surge to the border" if he took office, and surge they did.

What happened next is maddening and also, sadly, predictable:

The county is part of an emerging national rethink of immigration policies amid the border surge and a rash of crimes attributed to illegal immigrants. https://t.co/0exo5LceMw — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 29, 2024

Now Democrats are trying to blame Trump and Republicans for the border that became far less secure after Biden took office and undid the measures that were working.

The next spin, as demonstrated below by Dem Sen. Chris Murphy, is to say "hey, legal citizens commit crimes too and at an even higher rate than illegals":

There is no crime surge caused by migrants. It's 100% made up. A right wing invention.



Violent crime is WAY DOWN. The drop in urban murders this year was the largest in the nation's history.



And data shows that migrants commit crimes at rate LOWER than those born here. https://t.co/1cTSs8wqsa — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2024

Maybe Sen. Murphy should have gone to the UGA victim's funeral this week and explained that to her family. But of course, the reality is that if the murderer hadn't gotten into the country illegally last year, Laken Riley would still be alive, and so would many others.

“I’m sorry about your daughter but statistically speaking she was more likely to meet this end at the hands of an American citizen”



They really don’t realize what it sounds like, do they? https://t.co/ols2tNOErB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 2, 2024

That spin from the Dems is desperate and pitiful.

Feels like the kind of thing you don’t tweet the week a migrant murders an innocent girl. https://t.co/VdFN0s2VjC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2024

And yet here he is doing just that.

When you stop arresting people for crimes, of course crime stats will be down.



Our nation is turning into a third world hell hole because of Democrats like you. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) March 2, 2024

"Crime is down" say the politicians and other public officials who have stopped charging people with crimes in many cities.

Our crime statistics are even more corrupted than our current economic statistics. And that’s saying something.



If Democrats were forced to run on the truth, they would lose. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 2, 2024

If the media was honest they'd also be finished.

Chris Murphy erased Laken Riley; idolized Jacob Blake https://t.co/RjlaGkmNZL pic.twitter.com/Ztk4LD6jnV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 2, 2024

Dems like Murphy have their "priorities" and no amount of reality is going to change them.

So many fallacies in this claim it’s hard to know where to begin. https://t.co/bgVkMpFTaq — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 2, 2024

Every Murphy post contains so many fallacies they should be studied in Logic 101 classes all around the country.

