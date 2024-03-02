Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media
Oregon Progs Backpedal on Drug Decriminalization After Predictable Outcome
Climate Change Activist Calls Sen. Joe Manchin a 'Sick F**k,' Gets Shown the...
Woke Segregation: London Play to Have 'All-Black' Audience Nights to Stop 'White Gaze'
NBC labels a journalist 'A former singer of a David Bowie tribute band'...
Canada Goes Full 'Minority Report': Proposed 'Hate Speech' Bill Is Dystopian Nightmare
Conservatives on Twitter Send a Message to Leftists by Taking Over #WhiteRuralRage Hashtag
Not Just Harvard: Columbia University Diversity Officer Plagiarized Dissertation From Wiki...
NOT Happening: 'Advisers' Say Older People Should Get Another COVID Shot, Get Resounding...
Government Won't Help You: NY Couple's Dream Home Occupied by Squatter Who Has...
John Kirby Walks Back a Biden Claim in RECORD Time (This Time About...
Riley Gaines, Seth Dillon Deliver on Promise to Compensate Women for Refusing to...
We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo...
NY Times Thought Everyone Should Know Stephen Colbert Declared SCOTUS Unconstitutional

Sen. Chris Murphy Posted This 'Right-Wing Invention' BS Days After Illegal Charged With Murder

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley and other recent crimes is shining a bright light on the tragic consequences of Biden's open border. When Biden was running for president he advised people to illegally "surge to the border" if he took office, and surge they did.

Advertisement

What happened next is maddening and also, sadly, predictable: 

Now Democrats are trying to blame Trump and Republicans for the border that became far less secure after Biden took office and undid the measures that were working.

The next spin, as demonstrated below by Dem Sen. Chris Murphy, is to say "hey, legal citizens commit crimes too and at an even higher rate than illegals": 

Maybe Sen. Murphy should have gone to the UGA victim's funeral this week and explained that to her family. But of course, the reality is that if the murderer hadn't gotten into the country illegally last year, Laken Riley would still be alive, and so would many others. 

Recommended

Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That spin from the Dems is desperate and pitiful.

And yet here he is doing just that.

"Crime is down" say the politicians and other public officials who have stopped charging people with crimes in many cities.

If the media was honest they'd also be finished.

Advertisement

Dems like Murphy have their "priorities" and no amount of reality is going to change them.

Every Murphy post contains so many fallacies they should be studied in Logic 101 classes all around the country.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media
Amy Curtis
Climate Change Activist Calls Sen. Joe Manchin a 'Sick F**k,' Gets Shown the Door (and Floor)
Doug P.
Conservatives on Twitter Send a Message to Leftists by Taking Over #WhiteRuralRage Hashtag
Grateful Calvin
NOT Happening: 'Advisers' Say Older People Should Get Another COVID Shot, Get Resounding NO Instead
Amy Curtis
Oregon Progs Backpedal on Drug Decriminalization After Predictable Outcome
Doug P.
Canada Goes Full 'Minority Report': Proposed 'Hate Speech' Bill Is Dystopian Nightmare
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Diabolical: Elon Musk Pulls No Punches on Immigration Bill AND Legacy Media Amy Curtis
Advertisement