'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean...
'Pro-Palestinian' Protesters Block Roads to Cleveland Airport, Once Again Face ZERO Conseq...
'Nearly $35 TRILLION': Sen. Rick Scott Sounds the Alarm on the U.S. National...
Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
'In a Good Way': Sen. Mitt Romney Calls Biden's SOTU Delivery 'Over-the-Top, Out...
SURE, Joe: Biden Claims He's President for ALL Americans, but Few Believe Him
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Net Job Gains Belong to IMMIGRANTS (Legal and Illegal)
'Hunt Them Down' New York City Goes Full Fascist on Firefighters
Cringe: Madonna Shames Fan for Not Standing at Concert, Makes a FOOL of...
#SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She...
Pinocchio Alert: Biden Lies About Taxes AGAIN
WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About...
Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color'...
This Lebanese Chick Trashing American Women Must Be DESPERATE for Engagement Because WOOF...

Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on March 10, 2024
Twitter

It's no secret that Donald Trump has no love for the American corporate media. And who can blame him? The media has smeared him with false charges like 'pee tape,' Russian collusion,' and, of course, 'insurrection' non-stop ever since he walked down the golden escalator in 2015 and declared his intention to run for President.

Advertisement

Trump has often called them 'the enemy of the people,' and -- if you are a Twitchy reader -- you know very well that he is correct about many, if not most of them. 

This weekend, at a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump took some time to single out the media, as he often does. He didn't call them 'enemy of the people' this time though. He just pointed at them and called them criminals. Probably a step too far, just in this writer's opinion, but Trump is known for his bluster. There is nothing in his first presidential term to indicate that he has ever criminalized journalists, nor any indication in his current campaign that he ever would in a second term. 

Don't tell that to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough though. When he saw New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's tweet about Trump calling the media criminals, he immediately started screeching and fearmongering about jailing journalists in a Trump 47 presidency. 

(We should pause for a moment to point out that, before it looked like Trump could win in 2016, no one gave him more free advertising and air time than Scarborough and his Morning Joe program. Trump appeared on the show -- usually by phone -- more than three dozen times during the 2016 election season.)

The hilarious part of this tweet from Scarborough, of course, is that the politicians he loves, Barack Obama and Joe Biden HAVE targeted, harassed, and arrested members of the press. Repeatedly. And some extremely recently. 

Recommended

'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Maybe Scarborough forgot about those instances, but Twitter was happy to remind him. 

That Blaze TV journalist is Steve Baker and yes, Biden's FBI just arrested him not even two weeks ago for reporting on the events of January 6, 2021. And they didn't JUST arrest him. They cuffed him and paraded him in front of cameras for a 'perp walk.' Otherwise known as a Marxist humiliation ritual. 

Rosen, a Fox News reporter, was secretly monitored and surveilled by the Obama administration. Scarborough never said a peep about it. 

Herridge, a former CBS reporter, was recently found in contempt by Obama-appointed judge Christopher Cooper for refusing to reveal her sources about her reporting related to a possibly illegal FBI investigation. Scarborough has not commented on that either.

Advertisement

[That tweet above got Steve Baker's Twitter handle wrong, but the point is still valid.]

Of course, there are more examples than just the ones above. Biden's FBI also raided independent journalist James O'Keefe for being in possession of the infamous Ashely Biden diary, where she uncomfortably confessed her father showering with her.

And then there is another independent journalist Matt Taibbi. On the same day that Taibbi was testifying before Congress about the weaponization of government and the Twitter files, coincidentally, the IRS sent an agent to his home

The. Same. Day. Probably just a coincidence. 

A third example is yet one more independent journalist, Alex Berenson, who was banned from Twitter for reporting factual COVID data and arguing against government lockdowns and mandates. Berenson won his lawsuit against Twitter to regain his account and currently is suing the Biden administration because there is strong evidence (some from the Twitter files) that Biden officials colluded with and encouraged Twitter to ban him

Crickets from Scarborough on all of these cases. 

Advertisement

Projecting about a future President harassing or arresting journalists while the current administration is doing EXACTLY THAT does require a severe level of derangement. 

One journalist at J6 gets arrested and another one doesn't? That sure sounds like targeting to us. Especially against the ones who don't work for the preferred corporate media companies. 

Another very good question. Scarborough likes to rant about Viktor Orban, but ignores the fact that his favorite leader in the world, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, jails journalists without hesitation. One of them, Gonzalo Lira -- who was an AMERICAN CITIZEN -- is now dead

But as much as Scarborough's selective outrage is laughable overseas, it is even more ridiculous at home. 

Advertisement

As for Trump and the press, he just plain does not like them. We all know that. But he has never threatened them. And he spoke to the media nearly every day while in office. 

But to Scarborough, Trump is the danger to a free press, not the current President who hides from them and harasses and arrests them. 

That sounds like a 'you' problem, Joey. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN JOE SCARBOROUGH JOURNALISTS MEDIA LAPDOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals
Chad Felix Greene
Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
#SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She Claims to Own
Grateful Calvin
Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
Amy Curtis
'Hunt Them Down' New York City Goes Full Fascist on Firefighters
Gordon K
'Pro-Palestinian' Protesters Block Roads to Cleveland Airport, Once Again Face ZERO Consequences
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Yeah Murder is Bad, But Language is WORSE.' Julián Castro Lectures on Mean Words About Illegals Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement