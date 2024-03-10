Projection Much? Twitter Slams Joe Scarborough for Claiming Trump Will Arrest Journalists

It's no secret that Donald Trump has no love for the American corporate media. And who can blame him? The media has smeared him with false charges like 'pee tape,' Russian collusion,' and, of course, 'insurrection' non-stop ever since he walked down the golden escalator in 2015 and declared his intention to run for President.

Trump has often called them 'the enemy of the people,' and -- if you are a Twitchy reader -- you know very well that he is correct about many, if not most of them.

This weekend, at a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump took some time to single out the media, as he often does. He didn't call them 'enemy of the people' this time though. He just pointed at them and called them criminals. Probably a step too far, just in this writer's opinion, but Trump is known for his bluster. There is nothing in his first presidential term to indicate that he has ever criminalized journalists, nor any indication in his current campaign that he ever would in a second term.

Don't tell that to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough though. When he saw New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's tweet about Trump calling the media criminals, he immediately started screeching and fearmongering about jailing journalists in a Trump 47 presidency.

Like Orban, Trump hates the press and anyone who checks his power. And like Orban, Trump will target, harass, and arrest press members if he returns to power. https://t.co/iHrLLeVBcb — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 10, 2024

(We should pause for a moment to point out that, before it looked like Trump could win in 2016, no one gave him more free advertising and air time than Scarborough and his Morning Joe program. Trump appeared on the show -- usually by phone -- more than three dozen times during the 2016 election season.)

The hilarious part of this tweet from Scarborough, of course, is that the politicians he loves, Barack Obama and Joe Biden HAVE targeted, harassed, and arrested members of the press. Repeatedly. And some extremely recently.

Maybe Scarborough forgot about those instances, but Twitter was happy to remind him.

Hey Joe who is currently running the DOJ which recently perp walked a @BlazeTV journalist for covering January 6th?



The guy you'd fellate thirsty hamster style, that's who. — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) March 10, 2024

That Blaze TV journalist is Steve Baker and yes, Biden's FBI just arrested him not even two weeks ago for reporting on the events of January 6, 2021. And they didn't JUST arrest him. They cuffed him and paraded him in front of cameras for a 'perp walk.' Otherwise known as a Marxist humiliation ritual.

Obama went after James Rosen.



Biden went after Catherine Herridge.



But do go on, you utter turnip. https://t.co/0PRgCF05xk — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 10, 2024

Rosen, a Fox News reporter, was secretly monitored and surveilled by the Obama administration. Scarborough never said a peep about it.



Herridge, a former CBS reporter, was recently found in contempt by Obama-appointed judge Christopher Cooper for refusing to reveal her sources about her reporting related to a possibly illegal FBI investigation. Scarborough has not commented on that either.

Obama and Biden literally spied on and jailed journalists. https://t.co/bga1FpcviD — August West (@WharfRat1969) March 10, 2024

@CBS_Herridge was found in contempt of court and DOJ demanding she reveals her source .. that was Biden .. oh and @iAmSteveHorn arrested for reporting on January 6 ?? Under Biden DOJ .. stop lying — zuzupetals09 (@zuzupetals09) March 10, 2024

[That tweet above got Steve Baker's Twitter handle wrong, but the point is still valid.]

Joe Biden arrested a journalist this week by the way. And threatened that CBS one into hiding. https://t.co/YztKEtBbU8 — ll2625 (@ll2625) March 10, 2024

Of course, there are more examples than just the ones above. Biden's FBI also raided independent journalist James O'Keefe for being in possession of the infamous Ashely Biden diary, where she uncomfortably confessed her father showering with her.

And then there is another independent journalist Matt Taibbi. On the same day that Taibbi was testifying before Congress about the weaponization of government and the Twitter files, coincidentally, the IRS sent an agent to his home.

The. Same. Day. Probably just a coincidence.

A third example is yet one more independent journalist, Alex Berenson, who was banned from Twitter for reporting factual COVID data and arguing against government lockdowns and mandates. Berenson won his lawsuit against Twitter to regain his account and currently is suing the Biden administration because there is strong evidence (some from the Twitter files) that Biden officials colluded with and encouraged Twitter to ban him.

Crickets from Scarborough on all of these cases.

Biden is arresting journalists NOW and Joe doesn’t talk about it but fantasizes about being persecuted himself. https://t.co/nhuUAfHF6J — Liberty Enthusiast (@therealBradDE) March 10, 2024

You say that, but it's the Biden administration spying on, harrasing, raiding, and threatening the press with imprisonment. Like 0bama before him. — Clot-free Feral Frog (@FrogPondFloater) March 10, 2024

This guy has one of the worst terminal cases of TDS that exists — Jim 🇺🇸TRUMP2024🇺🇸 (@Jimuhl4) March 10, 2024

Projecting about a future President harassing or arresting journalists while the current administration is doing EXACTLY THAT does require a severe level of derangement.

Oh? Like Joe Biden arrested @OwenShroyer1776 & @theblaze journalist Steve Baker.

Like that?

Is that what Trump is going to do? — 🤡🌎 (@BeatrixG99) March 10, 2024

Dictator Biden has arrested journalists and acgold star father — Cat Ryan (@CatQuestionsAll) March 10, 2024

Any comment on the journalist who was arrested and put in leg irons for reporting on 1/6 because he works for Blaze TV and not the NYT? Because the NYT reporter wasn’t arrested.



Or no comment because you are a liar and a Democrat activist? — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 10, 2024

One journalist at J6 gets arrested and another one doesn't? That sure sounds like targeting to us. Especially against the ones who don't work for the preferred corporate media companies.

How's the press in Ukraine? — Curt Orkin (@orkincurt) March 10, 2024

Another very good question. Scarborough likes to rant about Viktor Orban, but ignores the fact that his favorite leader in the world, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, jails journalists without hesitation. One of them, Gonzalo Lira -- who was an AMERICAN CITIZEN -- is now dead.

But as much as Scarborough's selective outrage is laughable overseas, it is even more ridiculous at home.

As for Trump and the press, he just plain does not like them. We all know that. But he has never threatened them. And he spoke to the media nearly every day while in office.

But to Scarborough, Trump is the danger to a free press, not the current President who hides from them and harasses and arrests them.

That sounds like a 'you' problem, Joey.

