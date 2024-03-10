SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She Claims to Own

The tragedy of Laken Riley's murder at the hands of an illegal immigrant is one that will sadly last forever, for her family, friends, and other loved ones. But the political fallout from the horrific crime continues to be an albatross around Joe Biden's neck.

First, the President refused to even acknowledge the murder of Laken Riley at all. He never mentioned her name once in weeks of public appearances or comments. Finally, under vocal pressure and heckling from Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia (the state where Riley was murdered) at the State of the Union last week, he finally mentioned Riley, albeit disgracefully mispronouncing her name to the horror of Riley's mother. Of course, he then faced backlash from the left because he referred to her murderer as an 'illegal,' which he is. The left harangued him into apologizing on Saturday for using that word.

Now, the left is turning its outrage cannon in the direction of Greene. At the SOTU, she wore a white shirt with the slogan 'Say Her Name: Laken Riley' written on it. It was a strong political statement -- and it worked, as it did force Biden to finally publicly acknowledge the murder. Now, the media, at the behest of Kimberlé Crenshaw, is falling in line to accuse Greene of 'cultural appropriation.'

Last night’s use of #SayHerName by Marjorie Taylor Greene during the SOTU Address reflects a deeply offensive trend in right-wing politics – the intentionally misleading appropriation of justice-seeking demands from those who have historically been rendered voiceless. — Kimberlé Crenshaw (@sandylocks) March 8, 2024

Crenshaw is the founder of the African-American Policy Forum (AAPF) and it's true, that organization did popularize the phrase in public usage in 2015 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. With this tweet, Crenshaw is claiming that 'Say Her Name' can ONLY be used in reference to black or other 'marginalized' women who are victims of 'racial injustice.'

Gosh, that sounds pretty racist, doesn't it? It almost sounds like Crenshaw is more interested in political capital than she is in a 22-year-old woman who was beaten to death. She continued:

The #SayHerName campaign was founded 10 years ago to break the silence around Black women, girls & femmes whose lives have been taken by police. Tanisha Anderson, Korryn Gaines, Shelly Frey, Kayla Moore & Atatiana Jefferson are just some of the many names we uplift. — Kimberlé Crenshaw (@sandylocks) March 8, 2024

So, only you get to say whose names can be 'uplifted'? Sounds pretty racist AND authoritarian, doesn't it?

Taylor Greene’s attempts to dilute and co-opt #SayHerName in pursuit of a racist and inhumane border policy only rehearses the efforts of those who misrepresent critical race theory to create a full-on moral panic about white replacement. — Kimberlé Crenshaw (@sandylocks) March 8, 2024

LOL. 'Moral panic.' The leftists do love their buzzwords, don't they?

This linguistic gentrification of our ideas & frameworks undermines civil rights movements & pushes our democracy closer to the edge. When people only hear about these ideas from those that seek to repurpose and debase them, then our ability to speak truth to power is restricted. — Kimberlé Crenshaw (@sandylocks) March 8, 2024

Wow, that's a lot of big words. Luckily, we brought our word salad translator, so we can tell you that what Crenshaw is really saying here is: 'We have to restrict speech in order to protect speech.'

We can now add 'Orwellian' to Crenshaw being racist and authoritarian.

The misuse of these concepts by others who seek to silence us must be resisted if we are to remain steadfast in our advocacy for a fully inclusive and shared future. #SayHerName — Kimberlé Crenshaw (@sandylocks) March 8, 2024

There it is again. In order to be 'inclusive,' we must exclude people from using words that we claim to own.

In case anyone was curious, we did search the U.S. Patent and Trade Office to see if 'Say Her Name' is trademarked. Guess what? It is not. There are two entries for 'Say Her Name' and the hashtag #SayHerName, but they are listed as abandoned and dead.

In other words, get bent, Kimberlé Crenshaw. America has a First Amendment and it is not subject to your Marxist whims.

Twitter had much the same sentiment.

Her name is Laken Riley. — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 9, 2024

Say her name!



Laken Riley



Then cope. — Mom (@4xy2xx) March 9, 2024

You speak English then you get to use all the words as you see fit. They aren’t your words or mine, they are ours. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 9, 2024

These are the same people who claim to 'own' pronouns. Someone really needs to tell them that this is not how language works. At ALL.

#SayHerName and get over your bad self. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 9, 2024

Why don’t you shut up? I mean I do like that you’re expressing that you’re upset by us doing what we want, so I guess that part is OK. But otherwise, just shut your mouth. We’ll see whatever we want however we want to say it especially if you don’t like it. https://t.co/iJB55UOrUz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 9, 2024

What he said.

I notice you didn’t say her name, Kimberle.



Her name was Laken Riley.



She is dead as a direct result of the border policy you advocate. You are a renowned professor; she was just a college student.



She has been rendered voiceless; we are seeking justice for her. https://t.co/rglPPpDpYA — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 9, 2024

Of course, Crenshaw never mentioned Riley's name in her screed. She does not care about her or about victims. She only cares about political leverage. That, and owning victimhood status for whoever she deems worthy.

HER NAME WAS LAKEN RILEY, COMMUNIST.#SayHerName https://t.co/ofkyBRUBni — Isaiah L. Carter, hates filthy Statists (@IsaiahLCarter) March 10, 2024

Say that when someone you love is raped, beating and murdered.



Say her Name.#LakenRiley — leo33 (@leo3300527120) March 9, 2024

Somehow, it seems that Crenshaw's attempted gatekeeping over a phrase didn't really fly that well on Twitter. Of course, the media fell in lockstep with Crenshaw immediately, being the apparatchiks that they are. Which is why the media has no credibility.

There she is!! CRT Loser takes the opportunity to use the murder of Laken Riley by an illegal alien to promote CRT and whine about her manufactured oppression. pic.twitter.com/tmSwctze78 — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) March 9, 2024

Oh, we can't forget that Crenshaw is also one of America's leading proponents of critical race theory (a.k.a., cultural Marxism).

Many more on Twitter told Crenshaw exactly where she could shove her attempted ownership of a common expression, but we think this tweet sums the sentiment up perfectly.

The correct response to leftists who want to control your words is to:



1) Laugh at them 😂



2) Keep using whatever words you damn well please. https://t.co/sGZL1MgQO1 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) March 9, 2024

Exactly. 1000 percent correct right there.

The murder of Laken Riley is no laughing matter. It is a tragedy and a national disgrace that it happened and that Biden's border policy caused it.

But when a leftist tries to tell the rest of us what we can and cannot say? That IS a laughing matter. Because it represents authoritarian Marxism. And it should be mocked into oblivion.

Just like Kimberlé Crenshaw.

***

