SayHerName: Kimberlé Crenshaw Is BIG Mad That White People Can Say Words She Claims to Own

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:30 PM on March 10, 2024
AngieArtist

The tragedy of Laken Riley's murder at the hands of an illegal immigrant is one that will sadly last forever, for her family, friends, and other loved ones. But the political fallout from the horrific crime continues to be an albatross around Joe Biden's neck. 

First, the President refused to even acknowledge the murder of Laken Riley at all. He never mentioned her name once in weeks of public appearances or comments. Finally, under vocal pressure and heckling from Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of Georgia (the state where Riley was murdered) at the State of the Union last week, he finally mentioned Riley, albeit disgracefully mispronouncing her name to the horror of Riley's mother. Of course, he then faced backlash from the left because he referred to her murderer as an 'illegal,' which he is. The left harangued him into apologizing on Saturday for using that word.

Now, the left is turning its outrage cannon in the direction of Greene. At the SOTU, she wore a white shirt with the slogan 'Say Her Name: Laken Riley' written on it. It was a strong political statement -- and it worked, as it did force Biden to finally publicly acknowledge the murder. Now, the media, at the behest of Kimberlé Crenshaw, is falling in line to accuse Greene of 'cultural appropriation.'

Crenshaw is the founder of the African-American Policy Forum (AAPF) and it's true, that organization did popularize the phrase in public usage in 2015 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. With this tweet, Crenshaw is claiming that 'Say Her Name' can ONLY be used in reference to black or other 'marginalized' women who are victims of 'racial injustice.'

Gosh, that sounds pretty racist, doesn't it? It almost sounds like Crenshaw is more interested in political capital than she is in a 22-year-old woman who was beaten to death. She continued:

So, only you get to say whose names can be 'uplifted'? Sounds pretty racist AND authoritarian, doesn't it? 

LOL. 'Moral panic.' The leftists do love their buzzwords, don't they?

Wow, that's a lot of big words. Luckily, we brought our word salad translator, so we can tell you that what Crenshaw is really saying here is: 'We have to restrict speech in order to protect speech.'

We can now add 'Orwellian' to Crenshaw being racist and authoritarian.

There it is again. In order to be 'inclusive,' we must exclude people from using words that we claim to own. 

In case anyone was curious, we did search the U.S. Patent and Trade Office to see if 'Say Her Name' is trademarked. Guess what? It is not. There are two entries for 'Say Her Name' and the hashtag #SayHerName, but they are listed as abandoned and dead. 

In other words, get bent, Kimberlé Crenshaw. America has a First Amendment and it is not subject to your Marxist whims. 

Twitter had much the same sentiment.

These are the same people who claim to 'own' pronouns. Someone really needs to tell them that this is not how language works. At ALL. 

What he said. 

Of course, Crenshaw never mentioned Riley's name in her screed. She does not care about her or about victims. She only cares about political leverage. That, and owning victimhood status for whoever she deems worthy. 

Somehow, it seems that Crenshaw's attempted gatekeeping over a phrase didn't really fly that well on Twitter. Of course, the media fell in lockstep with Crenshaw immediately, being the apparatchiks that they are. Which is why the media has no credibility. 

Oh, we can't forget that Crenshaw is also one of America's leading proponents of critical race theory (a.k.a., cultural Marxism). 

Many more on Twitter told Crenshaw exactly where she could shove her attempted ownership of a common expression, but we think this tweet sums the sentiment up perfectly.

Exactly. 1000 percent correct right there.

The murder of Laken Riley is no laughing matter. It is a tragedy and a national disgrace that it happened and that Biden's border policy caused it. 

But when a leftist tries to tell the rest of us what we can and cannot say? That IS a laughing matter. Because it represents authoritarian Marxism. And it should be mocked into oblivion. 

Just like Kimberlé Crenshaw.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

