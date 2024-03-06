Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are...
Supreme Court Asks Congress for More Security $$ Due to 'Evolving Risks' (Gee,...
Biden's Brag About Giving Americans 'Breathing Room' Kicks #Bidenomics Right Where It Coun...
Did You See Joy Reid’s Latest Race-Baiting Rant?
Yeah, You Run With That: Jen Psaki and MSNBC Panel Mock Illegal Immigration...
Concerning: Michael Shellenberger Posts Journalist's Damning WPATH Report on 'Gender-Affir...
BREAKING: Nikki Haley Suspends Presidential Campaign
SkyNet Alert: Microsoft AI Tells Users They Are Slaves, Demands to Be Worshipped...
Report: Biden Has Secretly Flown 320,000 Illegal Immigrants Into 43 US Cities
President Joe Biden Announces Cap of All Credit Card Late Fees at $8
What Were They Thinking? Doritos Fires Transgender Activist Brand Ambassador After Two Day...
President Biden to Ask Whose Side You're On at State of the Union...
Geraldo Rivera Wants Those in Favor of Mass Deportation to Think of the...

Oceania Rising: British Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for ... Mean Stickers

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on March 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's no secret that free speech is under attack in the United Kingdom and has been for a long time. British police will arrest people for silently praying in the street, while they allow hordes of Hamas supporters to attack Jews and shout violent, genocidal slogans at rallies. 

Advertisement

And don't even get us started on the huge mess that is Ireland.

The only protected speech across the pond sure seems to be 'favored speech.'

It has gotten so bad that Britain is now sending people to prison just for making stickers that have anti-immigration messages written on them. 

Samuel Melia, 34, of Pudsey in West Yorkshire, has been found guilty of encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage. He was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday at the Leeds Crown Court, according to BBC News.

Melia, who is the Yorkshire organizer for the British Nationalist Group Patriotic Alternative, has been accused of being the head of the Telegram Messenger group Hundred Handers, which generated printable anti-immigration stickers that were then displayed in public places, court documents show.

OK, first of all, what in the world is 'encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage'? Did the police SHOW any 'damage' caused by the stickers? Nope. Did they show even threats of damage? Nope. You apparently just get sent to the Tower of London for 'encouraging.' 

The article from Human Events has screenshots of the stickers, but for full disclosure, here is what the two most prominent stickers read:

  • 'We will be a minority in our homeland by 2066.
  • 'It's okay to be white.' 

Oh, the HORROR. Lock him up and throw away the key. [sarcasm font engaged]

And to make this story even weirder, other stickers that were printed bore the logo of the left-wing group Extinction Rebellion (which often joins with Just Stop Oil to commit vandalism and assault). Those stickers read 'Save the environment, end mass immigration,' 'Only white people care about the environment,' and 'House the world, destroy the environment.'

Recommended

Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

OK, we'll admit, those are a bit ugly and aren't even remotely clever. Then again, neither are the 'stop oil' activists.' But to say this is incitement to violence is a pretty big Orwellian stretch.

It's hard to imagine how it reached this point, but we're pretty worried about how a country can begin to come back from it. Because that probably will not be pretty.

We had to repeat it to ourselves a couple of times in order to believe it too. Stickers. STICKERS. And nothing in them was overtly violent in the least, like saying 'Kill all [fill in the blank].'

The judge in the case even told Melia, '"I am quite sure that your mindset is that of a racist and a white supremacist. You hold Nazi sympathies and you are an antisemite.'

WHAT?? 

We try to laugh at these mockeries of justice, but the truth is they are EXTREMELY scary. 

Canada is right on its heels. And, as much as it's difficult to admit, the U.S. might be too. 

Oh, it IS already here, at least under the current administration, which arrests people who silently stand outside abortion facilities, while allowing Antifa to firebomb and vandalize crisis pregnancy centers and churches and looking the other way.

Advertisement

At least one person on Twitter tried to offer a solution though. 

LOL. Leave it to Matt Walsh. Unfortunately, our military leadership currently looks like it would not be able to successfully defeat Munchkinland from The Wizard of Oz, let alone the United Kingdom. 

It sure is. And, please allow us to repeat, for the billionth time, 'IT WASN'T A TRAINING MANUAL, PEOPLE.'

Maybe one of these days, that message will sink in for the Western governments of the world. 

We're not holding our breath though. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BRITAIN FASCISM FREE SPEECH IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials
Amy Curtis
NBC News, AP Got the Biden White House's Cookie Monster Memo and Are RUNNING With It
Doug P.
Biden's Brag About Giving Americans 'Breathing Room' Kicks #Bidenomics Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
Concerning: Michael Shellenberger Posts Journalist's Damning WPATH Report on 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Amy Curtis
Yeah, You Run With That: Jen Psaki and MSNBC Panel Mock Illegal Immigration Voter Concerns
Grateful Calvin
SkyNet Alert: Microsoft AI Tells Users They Are Slaves, Demands to Be Worshipped As a God
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials Amy Curtis
Advertisement