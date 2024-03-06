Oceania Rising: British Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for ... Mean Stickers

It's no secret that free speech is under attack in the United Kingdom and has been for a long time. British police will arrest people for silently praying in the street, while they allow hordes of Hamas supporters to attack Jews and shout violent, genocidal slogans at rallies.

And don't even get us started on the huge mess that is Ireland.

The only protected speech across the pond sure seems to be 'favored speech.'

It has gotten so bad that Britain is now sending people to prison just for making stickers that have anti-immigration messages written on them.

Samuel Melia, 34, of Pudsey in West Yorkshire, has been found guilty of encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage. He was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday at the Leeds Crown Court, according to BBC News.



Melia, who is the Yorkshire organizer for the British Nationalist Group Patriotic Alternative, has been accused of being the head of the Telegram Messenger group Hundred Handers, which generated printable anti-immigration stickers that were then displayed in public places, court documents show.

OK, first of all, what in the world is 'encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage'? Did the police SHOW any 'damage' caused by the stickers? Nope. Did they show even threats of damage? Nope. You apparently just get sent to the Tower of London for 'encouraging.'

The article from Human Events has screenshots of the stickers, but for full disclosure, here is what the two most prominent stickers read:

'We will be a minority in our homeland by 2066.

'It's okay to be white.'

Oh, the HORROR. Lock him up and throw away the key. [sarcasm font engaged]

And to make this story even weirder, other stickers that were printed bore the logo of the left-wing group Extinction Rebellion (which often joins with Just Stop Oil to commit vandalism and assault). Those stickers read 'Save the environment, end mass immigration,' 'Only white people care about the environment,' and 'House the world, destroy the environment.'

OK, we'll admit, those are a bit ugly and aren't even remotely clever. Then again, neither are the 'stop oil' activists.' But to say this is incitement to violence is a pretty big Orwellian stretch.

It's hard to imagine how it reached this point, but we're pretty worried about how a country can begin to come back from it. Because that probably will not be pretty.

We had to repeat it to ourselves a couple of times in order to believe it too. Stickers. STICKERS. And nothing in them was overtly violent in the least, like saying 'Kill all [fill in the blank].'

The judge in the case even told Melia, '"I am quite sure that your mindset is that of a racist and a white supremacist. You hold Nazi sympathies and you are an antisemite.'

WHAT??

We try to laugh at these mockeries of justice, but the truth is they are EXTREMELY scary.

Canada is right on its heels. And, as much as it's difficult to admit, the U.S. might be too.

This level of tyranny is coming to the United States - it’s arguably already here.



Sadly, we’re so saturated in news that the severity of stories like these get drowned out so these instances will continue to happen with no public pushback until it’s too late. https://t.co/oGogMt3X8l — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) March 5, 2024

Oh, it IS already here, at least under the current administration, which arrests people who silently stand outside abortion facilities, while allowing Antifa to firebomb and vandalize crisis pregnancy centers and churches and looking the other way.

At least one person on Twitter tried to offer a solution though.

I guess we need to invade the UK to spread freedom and democracy https://t.co/8aqt40X5BW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2024

LOL. Leave it to Matt Walsh. Unfortunately, our military leadership currently looks like it would not be able to successfully defeat Munchkinland from The Wizard of Oz, let alone the United Kingdom.

It sure is. And, please allow us to repeat, for the billionth time, 'IT WASN'T A TRAINING MANUAL, PEOPLE.'

Maybe one of these days, that message will sink in for the Western governments of the world.

We're not holding our breath though.

***

