NBC News: Scores of People Have Been Arrested 'For Walking Slowly Down the Street'

Freedom of speech is in danger in the United Kingdom. A year ago, we ran a post about a woman who was arrested after admitting she was praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic. No signs, no bullhorn, nothing. Praying silently. They arrested her again this October for the same crime.

In the meantime, you have climate alarmists destroying artwork and gluing themselves to the street. A very concerned NBC News reports that "scores" of people in Britain have been arrested "for walking slowly down the street."

And for their photo, they show one of those "Just Stop Oil" nutjobs who continually block traffic.

The Associated Press reports:

They are among hundreds of environmental activists arrested for peaceful demonstrations in the U.K., where tough new laws restrict the right to protest. … The canaries in the coal mine of the right to protest are environmental activists who have blocked roads and bridges, glued themselves to trains, splattered artworks with paint, sprayed buildings with fake blood, doused athletes in orange powder and more to draw attention to the threats posed by climate change. The protesters, from groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, argue that civil disobedience is justified by a climate emergency that threatens humanity’s future. [Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak has called the protesters “selfish” and “ideological zealots,” and the British government has responded to the disruption with laws constraining the right to peaceful protest. Legal changes made in 2022 created a statutory offense of “public nuisance,” punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and gave police more powers to restrict protests judged to be disruptive.

Sounds like vandalism and assault. Those groups are all insane and shouldn't be walking free.

Are they blocking traffic and disturbing others? If so, they should be arrested! — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) December 26, 2023

Good.

They're not cars.

Streets are for cars. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 26, 2023

I am glad they were arrested. Let’s see more of it. They can protest in spaces that don’t stop us working people from making this planet run. — Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) December 26, 2023

For walking slowly down the street? Not blocking traffic and gluing their hands to the roads? — Kenneth 老百姓 Rapoza (@BRICbreaker) December 26, 2023

Are they blocking traffic and preventing people from going about their business? Then they're detaining people against their will and that is a crime. NBC is a garbage "news" organization. — Frab -Hell is empty, and all the devils are here🍊 (@frabikins) December 27, 2023

For walking slowly down a street?



You can't deplore NBC enough. — Fake News Filter (@Jdanker22) December 27, 2023

You mean in the middle of the street? — Mic Ward (@TboneWardo) December 26, 2023

NBC doing some editorializing in headlines per usual — StepBackJay (@StepBackJay77) December 27, 2023

Embarrassing frame — Phil Isophical (@Roll0_Tomasi) December 27, 2023

You are truly one of the enemies of the people. — Zeus McCormick (@jrez1982) December 27, 2023

"For walking slowly down the street."

- NBC with a straight face — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) December 27, 2023

Is this how you covered the Canadian trucker protests? — Peach (@peac51677) December 26, 2023

Good Lord. Blocking traffic isn’t protesting. It’s blocking traffic. — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) December 27, 2023

This is a blatantly false headline. It's not for "walking" down the street, they're being arrested for impeding traffic on roadways. — Danny (@DannyExplor1ng) December 27, 2023

"Walking slowly down the street" must be the new "Firey but mostly peaceful protests" — Toe Beans (@thoseToeBeans) December 27, 2023

Being a public nuisance is completely different than protesting. Blocking traffic & impeding rights of others should not be tolerated. — Blondhorsecrazy (@BlondhorsecrZy) December 27, 2023

I think you mean illegally detaining, kidnaping in some states, people. — ArmyPilot1Too (@Mongo21581164) December 26, 2023

Good. You don't have a right to obstruct the use of public infrastructure.



This is obvious to everyone who has a real job, responsibility, and paid off their student loan.



It's confusing to worthless journalism majors who profit off of misery and destruction. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) December 26, 2023

"Scores of people" have been arrested for walking slowly down the street. These nutjob environmental wackos don't even have scores of people. They're just a few clowns blocking the road.

