NBC News: Scores of People Have Been Arrested 'For Walking Slowly Down the Street'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 27, 2023
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Freedom of speech is in danger in the United Kingdom. A year ago, we ran a post about a woman who was arrested after admitting she was praying silently across the street from an abortion clinic. No signs, no bullhorn, nothing. Praying silently. They arrested her again this October for the same crime.

In the meantime, you have climate alarmists destroying artwork and gluing themselves to the street. A very concerned NBC News reports that "scores" of people in Britain have been arrested "for walking slowly down the street."

And for their photo, they show one of those "Just Stop Oil" nutjobs who continually block traffic.

The Associated Press reports:

They are among hundreds of environmental activists arrested for peaceful demonstrations in the U.K., where tough new laws restrict the right to protest.

The canaries in the coal mine of the right to protest are environmental activists who have blocked roads and bridges, glued themselves to trains, splattered artworks with paint, sprayed buildings with fake blood, doused athletes in orange powder and more to draw attention to the threats posed by climate change.

The protesters, from groups such as Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain, argue that civil disobedience is justified by a climate emergency that threatens humanity’s future.

[Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak has called the protesters “selfish” and “ideological zealots,” and the British government has responded to the disruption with laws constraining the right to peaceful protest. Legal changes made in 2022 created a statutory offense of “public nuisance,” punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and gave police more powers to restrict protests judged to be disruptive.

Sounds like vandalism and assault. Those groups are all insane and shouldn't be walking free.

"Scores of people" have been arrested for walking slowly down the street. These nutjob environmental wackos don't even have scores of people. They're just a few clowns blocking the road.

***

ARREST BRITAIN NBC NEWS PROTEST

