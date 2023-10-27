UK Ministry of Love Strikes Again: Pro-Life Woman Confronted Again for the Crime of ... Praying

The police in England sure do seem to have their hands full. No, not with pro-terrorists carrying Hamas flags and harassing and accosting Jewish citizens.

The real crime in England is ... praying silently.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce has been given a fixed penalty notice by the Thought Police.



Clearly not protesting.

Clearly not harassing anyone.

Clearly causing no harm.



Arrested for silently praying in her head, again!pic.twitter.com/sjV4QkqOXO — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) October 26, 2023

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is the director of Right To Life UK and has been arrested twice previously in Birmingham for silently praying in the vicinity of abortion clinics.

Not harassing any of the staff or patients; not violently, or even loudly, protesting. Just praying to herself. Something she has done without incident for more than 20 years. But obviously, thoughtcrime is no longer allowed in England.

Vaughan-Spruce was exonerated and received apologies for her previous arrests, but that didn't stop the police this time, again in the West Midlands region.

The Evil walk among us.

In Police uniforms. — Hereburgher 🇬🇧➕🇮🇱 (@hereburgher) October 26, 2023

And the evil always seems to be liberal white women. In this case, liberal white women who look like they have grandkids (and maybe even great-grandkids). Seriously, how are these two women remotely qualified to be police officers? They look like casting rejects for Dolores Umbridge.

I was unaware that senior citizens were hired to be the THOUGHT NANNYS!



this is twilight zone crazy — Nope! (@86TheMandates) October 26, 2023

Even Rod Serling couldn't imagine this, we're pretty sure.

Should have shouted “Jihad!” https://t.co/Y3dtiQpedj — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) October 26, 2023

Laurence Fox knows a little about this since his home was recently raided by police and he was hauled off to jail for similar thought crimes.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce once again charged for praying in her head and being involved in a ‘pro-life’ organisation. As I say in this week’s @spectator Isabel should join Hamas and shout ‘Jihad’. Then the British police would leave her alone. https://t.co/ZYhsivi91A — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 26, 2023

A disarmed people are serfs https://t.co/Ga4XhohnBo — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 26, 2023

We've seen a lot of examples recently of why we should be thankful for the Second Amendment. The antisemitism in America is the most glaring, but these cautionary tales from England are good warnings as well.

British police will give notice to a woman for silently praying for babies who were aborted, because it’s somehow offensive. God forbid they actually do their jobs and arrest people who commit actual crimes like the ones we’ve seen lately. https://t.co/XOXGMht2C6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 26, 2023

A woman in England was interrogated before being issued a penalty for praying silently outside an abortion clinic. Thought crimes will now get you punished in England pic.twitter.com/szq6ehephM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 26, 2023

but you can call for the murder of Jews, block traffic, , damage property, wave the flags of terror organizations and that is perfectly fine. @metpoliceuk are an absolute joke — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 26, 2023

When Orwell is turned into Ordinance

Literally #ThoughtPolice — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 26, 2023

Not sure about everyone else, but we're getting pretty weary of seeing all of these examples of governments using Orwell not as a warning, but as a playbook.

Silent prayer against abortion: Illegal.

Pro-Hamas rally: Legal. https://t.co/98YwBqfkar — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2023

Supporting Hamas in England is supposed to be punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Supposed to be. We haven't seen any viral videos of those arrests though.

As Mark Steyn calls them, British wanker cops. It’s Britain, “where everything is policed but crime.” https://t.co/Ka3GKDQtL7 — ♞Paladin♞ (@Glorfindel1951) October 26, 2023

It is England, but let's not get too comfortable here in America.

This is England but

heads-up Oregon peeps;



HB2002 would have penalized prayer like this near abortion clinics. The Senate walkout helped to get that out of the atrocious bill that still passed. #orpol https://t.co/MrjsVQXHki — Nicole 𝔻e Graff (@MamaNikki2007) October 26, 2023

We've seen plenty of examples of Merrick Garland's DOJ going after and arresting Christian pro-lifers for no crimes whatsoever, but not paying any attention to violence against churches and crisis pregnancy centers. So we're not that far off from where England is.

Some might think the UK has double standards in policing. https://t.co/ctuTGBZo2J — Dr Anthony Hinton (@TonyHinton2016) October 26, 2023

It looks like a double standard, yes. But it's really just one standard: whatever the state says goes, and you are not allowed to question it.

We'd pray for England, but we're a little concerned they might arrest us for that.





***