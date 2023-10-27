UK Ministry of Love Strikes Again: Pro-Life Woman Confronted Again for the Crime of ... Praying

Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on October 27, 2023
Meme screenshot

The police in England sure do seem to have their hands full. No, not with pro-terrorists carrying Hamas flags and harassing and accosting Jewish citizens. 

The real crime in England is ... praying silently. 

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce is the director of Right To Life UK and has been arrested twice previously in Birmingham for silently praying in the vicinity of abortion clinics. 

Not harassing any of the staff or patients; not violently, or even loudly, protesting. Just praying to herself. Something she has done without incident for more than 20 years. But obviously, thoughtcrime is no longer allowed in England. 

Vaughan-Spruce was exonerated and received apologies for her previous arrests, but that didn't stop the police this time, again in the West Midlands region. 

And the evil always seems to be liberal white women. In this case, liberal white women who look like they have grandkids (and maybe even great-grandkids). Seriously, how are these two women remotely qualified to be police officers? They look like casting rejects for Dolores Umbridge.

Even Rod Serling couldn't imagine this, we're pretty sure. 

Laurence Fox knows a little about this since his home was recently raided by police and he was hauled off to jail for similar thought crimes. 

We've seen a lot of examples recently of why we should be thankful for the Second Amendment. The antisemitism in America is the most glaring, but these cautionary tales from England are good warnings as well. 

Not sure about everyone else, but we're getting pretty weary of seeing all of these examples of governments using Orwell not as a warning, but as a playbook. 

Supporting Hamas in England is supposed to be punishable by up to 12 years in prison. 

Supposed to be. We haven't seen any viral videos of those arrests though. 

It is England, but let's not get too comfortable here in America. 

We've seen plenty of examples of Merrick Garland's DOJ going after and arresting Christian pro-lifers for no crimes whatsoever, but not paying any attention to violence against churches and crisis pregnancy centers. So we're not that far off from where England is. 

It looks like a double standard, yes. But it's really just one standard: whatever the state says goes, and you are not allowed to question it. 

We'd pray for England, but we're a little concerned they might arrest us for that. 


***

Tags: ABORTION POLICE PRAYER UNITED KINGDOM

