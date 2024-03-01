Conservatives on Twitter Send a Message to Leftists by Taking Over #WhiteRuralRage Hashtag

Earlier this week, political science professor Tom Schaller and leftist 'journalist' Paul Waldman released a new book called 'White Rural Rage,' wherein they describe how rural America is a THREAT TO DEMOCRACY ... or something.

We are not making that first sentence up, but we wish we were.

We won't bother rehashing the contents of the book for you (it is everything you'd expect it to be), but it is revealing that the two co-authors managed to shock even MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski with their blatant -- and quite vile -- racism. Watch:

This might be the most overtly racist thing I’ve seen people say on TV… pic.twitter.com/ucPnlupa0e — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 29, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow. There may be no fixing that kind of thinking.

But there is always some good news that comes along whenever the left openly expresses their unabashed hatred for their fellow Americans.

In this instance, that good news came in the form of conservatives on Twitter taking over the hashtag #WhiteRuralRage to show everyone how they express their dangerous fury on a daily basis.

The results have had us laughing all day, so we hope you'll enjoy all of them too.

I got cow kisses on my walk this morning.

I guess that's part of the whole #WhiteRuralRage thing.

🐮💋🐮💋🐮💋🐮💋🐮💋 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) March 1, 2024

Watch out for those cows, man. It starts with a kiss. Next thing you know, they're pulling a knife on you.

I spend the day baking bread and putting up preserves. And then I go to the outdoor range a couple miles from my house to release some of that pent-up rural white whatever. pic.twitter.com/C0v4bVgSTE — Wooferville 🐶 (@LizzerMack) March 1, 2024

Hey, can we get some of that fresh bread, strawberries, and preserves? Come on, share the rage.

And we would like some of those ribs too, please.

I wave to my neighbors pic.twitter.com/OAl9MYd2Kf — LoCo Conservative🍀 (@loudoun_con) March 1, 2024

YOU MONSTER. HOW DARE YOU.

Going out to look at the night sky and forgot to turn off the porch light.

#WhiteRuralRage pic.twitter.com/zWqrIW6GB3 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 1, 2024

Do they have a night sky in the cities? Or is it mostly just street lamps?

See? We told you those cows are sneaky.

How do you express your #WhiteRuralRage?



I dream of owning 40+ acres with chickens, goats, and highland cows. https://t.co/d5Dk3MgKaD pic.twitter.com/pt6IcZjP7R — RMB (@rms432) March 1, 2024

That sounds pretty insurrection-y. Oh, wait ... no. It sounds awesome.

Having to walk half a mile to my mailbox.



#WhiteRuralRage — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 1, 2024

Hey, spring is on the way. That half-mile walk is about to be wonderful.

More homemade bread. We are starting to get VERY hungry. But that's probably just more rage welling up inside of us.

Some people shared their outstanding rides as an expression of their rage.

How do you express your #WhiteRuralRage?

When I go out riding with my pup... https://t.co/cO0gIjyl7O pic.twitter.com/aAfEeVQIm2 — PJB “We fight for our freedom, for our children” (@PJBottoms4) March 1, 2024

Good puppy.

How do you express your #WhiteRuralRage? pic.twitter.com/78mR4sT9Rm — That's MR. Ultra Maga. But the DeSantis kind. (@JdpalmerTN) March 1, 2024

LOL. Horns up for raging.

Tag my third white tail and take it to the processor for my elderly neighbor. #WhiteRuralRage Expressions — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) March 1, 2024

I’ll be jumping into a frozen lake Sunday. Polar Bear event to raise money for Special Olympics. Oh, wait, really it’s just a way for us to express #WhiteRuralRage pic.twitter.com/8m4xMxRc94 — JC (@FederalistJC) March 1, 2024

We're not sure about you, but 'white rural rage' sounds like it's pretty positive for the community and beneficial to those in need.

HAHA. OK, we don't even want to KNOW what started that one.

How do you express your #WhiteRuralRage?



Try to drop in on a few https://t.co/7u4TvlZIww pic.twitter.com/FBffmFtqMo — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) March 1, 2024

How do you express your #WhiteRuralRage?



With a chicken https://t.co/Fmwmol8hsm pic.twitter.com/xHCrv8lew2 — disobey and live (@pigliondog) March 1, 2024

Cleaning does suck. And people in rural areas probably don't even have any illegal immigrants they can hire to do it for them. The horror.

The racoons emptying the dog water bowl #WhiteRuralRage https://t.co/KBczI6UMGh — Laissez Ferret (@angusmacferret) February 28, 2024

My #whiteruralrage is when Jubal the Possum carries off his dish when he's done, and I have to buy another one. What's yours? 🤔 https://t.co/EpRo7hw8OF pic.twitter.com/qlJGygttQ1 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) February 28, 2024

Awww, Jubal. You little thief, you.

When you go cow tipping but someone else beat you to the herd. #WhiteRuralRage — “It’s Started” said the guy who said It’s Started (@DaveCinVA) March 1, 2024

When you're the last person to realize that truck testicles are no longer a thing. #WhiteRuralRage — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) March 1, 2024

If you have a truck, you probably know what that one means. If you don't ... well, we'll let you Google that one on your own.

The daily drive to and from work always makes you hungry.#WhiteRuralRage https://t.co/4wQ0ScaaBe pic.twitter.com/HqplMOJndU — GOB (Grumpy Old Bastid) (@Error_trial_) March 1, 2024

When I order a starter for a John Deere 4040, and they send one for a Minneapolis-Moline G1000! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬#WhiteRuralRage https://t.co/rLCa6fdBGT — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) February 28, 2024

Ain't that always the way?

But but but I live in the suburbs. Do they sell this #whiteruralrage at Wal-Mart or CostCo? — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) March 1, 2024

I had #whiteruralrage when I grew up amongst the bitter clingers of Pennsyltucky. Can I convert that to #whitesuburbanrage now that I live on the outskirts of a city? — The Aloha Spirit In-Phil-sition (@SinCityFC) March 1, 2024

In order to have 'white suburban rage,' we're pretty sure you need to be the president of an HOA.

When you forget to put your order in at the farm market and they run out of stew meat the day before your in-laws come to visit and you've been talking up how tasty that organic grass-fed and finished beef is for two weeks. #WhiteRuralRage — Colleen (@PiedViper) March 1, 2024

Of course, some on Twitter took the opportunity to send a not-so-subtle message to city folk with their ideas of 'white rural rage.'

I quietly sip my coffee while my city friend complains about living in the city. — Jude ☕️ (@Coffeeislife77) March 1, 2024

I don’t have to lock my doors because everybody in town knows each other. And although literally everyone around here has guns, we haven’t had a murder in years.



#WhiteRuralRage — Rittmeister von Richthofen (@rittmeister_11) March 1, 2024

#WhiteRuralRage When people don't understand that rednecks got their red necks from honest work in the sun. — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) March 1, 2024

Working dawn til dusk growing food so stupid liberals in the cities can eat. #WhiteRuralRage — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) March 1, 2024

Starting to get the picture, city dwellers?

There are SO many more examples we'd love to include, but we'll end with one final tweet that sort of sums up the entire message:

Hilarious to see #WhiteRuralRage getting owned by my rural homies.



I plant veggies to express my #WhiteRuralRage pic.twitter.com/JLia9cQFWA — The Guy (@Guygies) March 1, 2024

Maybe before talking about how dangerous 'white rural rage is,' Waldman and Schaller should have gone out and, you know, TALKED to some rural Americans.

It's a crazy notion, we know, but maybe -- just maybe -- they could have learned a thing or two.

But since they didn't care to learn anything, we're happy just making fun of them with a hashtag.

