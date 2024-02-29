And ... Here ... We ... Go: Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Release Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents

Americans have been teased before about Jeffrey Epstein documents. Despite huge demands to let the public see the client lists and know who was a part of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's child trafficking crimes and sexual abuse of minors on 'Epstein Island,' we have continued to be frustrated as the only ones punished for these crimes have been Epstein and Maxwell.

Advertisement

And they certainly deserve their punishment, but they are not alone. Anyone who participated is a criminal too. Every once in a while, we get a little hint, like Marsha Blackburn demanding the release of the FULL flight logs, or the recent drop of the 'Epstein files' that were very incriminating of former president Bill Clinton (remember, 'Bill likes 'em young'), but volumes of documents -- not to mention the vast majority of clients -- continue to be hidden.

That may change this summer. Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he has signed HB117 into law, which allows for the public release of grand jury documents, including the 2006 Florida grand jury investigation into Epstein and his child trafficking and prostitution operation.

Today I signed HB 117, authorizing the public release of grand jury documents like those in the Jeffrey Epstein case.



Nobody should be above the law, regardless of wealth, status, or connections. The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 29, 2024

Most people think of the Epstein case as a federal issue, but in fact, the initial investigation was initiated by the Palm Beach Police Department. He was arrested by the Palm Beach Police, a Palm Beach grand jury was convened, and Epstein pled guilty to state prostitution charges.

Though he got a 'sweetheart deal' for the Florida conviction (negotiated in part by attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ale Acosta, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida), and was later charged by the FBI for sex trafficking, the Florida case was still the first, and assumedly all of the grand jury documents from that charge still exist.

DeSantis explained his reasoning for signing the bill into law earlier today:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Authorize the Release of Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents https://t.co/u513T4KJtR — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 29, 2024

As DeSantis notes, grand jury secrecy laws exist for a reason and this new Florida law will not eliminate those. But HR117 allows for the release of documents under specific circumstances:

The subject of the grand jury inquiry is dead.

The investigation was about sexual activity with a minor.

The testimony was previously disclosed by a court order.

The state attorney is notified.

The grand jury investigation of Epstein meets all of these requirements.

Obviously, many people on Twitter were skeptical that this law would actually reveal anything significant, and we can understand that reaction with all of the frustration that has occurred in the past.

But many people were at least cautiously optimistic that more of the truth of Epstein's sex trafficking network will finally come out.

Advertisement

RELEASE ALL THE EPSTEIN DOCS! 👏 https://t.co/SMGQifOWZL — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 29, 2024

A local high school in Palm Beach was used as a fishing ground for minor female victims of Epstein and his cronies.



Release the documents and punish the perverts. https://t.co/DnWoO8WDVh — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) February 29, 2024

.@GovRonDeSantis is acting to bring publicly visibility to the details surrounding Epstein's crimes.



It's ridiculous & unjust that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell (currently in prison) are the only people so far held accountable for crimes we know they did not commit alone. https://t.co/Cr7jlzJ0J6 — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 29, 2024

People don't appreciate how vital it is to informed consent of the people to know who Epstein's customers were. How can you cast an informed vote without having reasonable assurance that the person you're voting for isn't one of those permanently-blackmailed creeps? https://t.co/spdsCWqUxe — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) February 29, 2024

This is a critical point. Not only are any public officials who were Epstein's clients criminals by their acts but they are clearly compromised. Permanently. That simply cannot be hidden from the public in a society interested in 'protecting democracy' (as Democrats like to say all the time).

Advertisement

We're not quite ready for that yet. The law does not take effect until July 1, so we still have some time to wait. And hopefully, there will not be any interference through 'documents gone missing' between now and then.

🚨Warning🚨ANYONE who tries to have parts of the Jeffery Epstein case redacted before July 1st is automatically a pedophile to Foxy!

♦️I dare you to oust yourself! It’s time to give the victims of rich powerful pedophiles closure! These women were children when they were… https://t.co/MAeKjCq1ON — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@GardensR4Health) February 29, 2024

DeSantis did acknowledge that this is a possibility, but he noted that this law was structured to err on the side of disclosure and that providing just for and protecting the victims, not anyone who might be implicated, was really its sole intent.

Of course, there is another implication for anyone who could be exposed by the Florida grand jury documents

Pedophiles get the death penalty in Florida in case y’all forgot https://t.co/ULEnFsLkRc — ✝️Christian_Commander✝️ (@FutureHOF3) February 29, 2024

Yikes. Thanks for that reminder.

DeSantis today also called for any federal files to be released, but we all know that will never happen in the Biden administration. People -- on the right and the left -- doubted today whether that would happen even if Trump wins this coming November.

Advertisement

We can't comment on that hypothetical, but we do feel this Florida law can only be a step in the right direction. And if the information revealed in Florida is indicative of more individuals who need to be charged with crimes, that can only put more pressure on federal officials to release ALL of the files.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!