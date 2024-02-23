Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI

It hasn't been a great week for Google. Their new Gemini AI application has debuted like a lead balloon after hundreds of examples came to light about how the application is incapable of generating images of white men, even regarding historical figures, like Popes (all of whom throughout history, incidentally, have been white men).

Then, it was revealed that the director of Gemini, Jack Krawczyk, has a history of vile, racist remarks against white people on Twitter and is so captured by woke, leftist ideology that he told the world that he cried when he voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

So, it was probably inevitable that we would find many more examples of how wokeness has completely overtaken employees at Google, particularly in their executive ranks. We just didn't think it would happen quite so quickly.

But just one day after Krawczyk's Twitter history was exposed, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh discovered video of another executive at Google whose only purpose in life seems to be to infect the entire company -- and its AI endeavors -- with 1984-style DEI initiatives and thinking.

Walsh posted the following thread to Twitter in one of those 'shocking but not at all shocking' moments that have become all too common in recent years.

1/ Google’s Gemini AI project doesn’t want to display images of white men – even historical figures. I think I may have figured out why. 🧵 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2024

2/ Here’s the founder of Google's "AI Responsibility" initiative, Jen Gennai, speaking in a keynote address in 2021. She openly suggests that she treats “Black, Hispanic and Latinx” employees differently than white employees. pic.twitter.com/snJmtSDJnn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2024

That is an insane 80 seconds of speech right there. Treating all of your employees equally is a bad thing, according to Gennai, and we should never do that.

(Also, it is worth noting that not a single person who has ever uttered the word 'Latinx' has done so without sounding like a completely racist idiot. Maybe because it's almost exclusively white, leftist women who have ever said that word, not ever an actual Latino individual.)

It should also be noted that Gennai is the Founder and Director of the Responsible Innovation Group at Google. In other words, her useless position never existed before she created it. And Google, let alone humanity at large, would be much better off if it still didn't exist today.

Walsh continues his thread:

3/ Gennai also says Google’s commitment to “antiracism” is a key component of their AI work – and she insists they won’t be deterred. pic.twitter.com/T9vJ5hkGAD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2024

The only mistake here is that Gennai has an executive and influential position at a powerful company like Google.

But from Gennai's perspective, the mistake Gemini made is not that it can't depict white people, it's that Gemini made it so obvious to the entire world that it had been programmed to not depict white people.

4/ Jen Gennai goes on to say that she wants to avoid "othering others.” Listen to this DEI word salad. It would be comical if the stakes weren’t so high: pic.twitter.com/1B2Ubzi6Zb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2024

Walsh is spot on here. Everything Gennai utters in this clip is utterly meaningless, woke gobbledygook.

5/ Senior Google employees like Gennai know they have a lot of power. Shortly before the 2020 election, Gennai was caught on hidden camera implying that Google will do what it can to prevent Donald Trump from winning again. https://t.co/Uho3gER3Zz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2024

But Google told us all they never did that. That's weird.

Once again, we are shocked. SHOCKED. Well ... not that shocked.

6/ Women like Jen Gennai are key figures in Google's AI division. They have important titles. But they speak and act like every other mediocre, anti-white DEI bureaucrat in existence. Google needs to get rid of them -- and until they do, no one should trust them with their data. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2024

Do not trust Google? Well, we're WAY ahead of you on that one, Matt Walsh.

But he's 100 percent correct. Google keeps showing everyone how they are not to be trusted. Gemini is just the latest example.

We should probably believe them.

It's completely biased 😑, it's more biased than chat gpt pic.twitter.com/SjNZ8I4wXH — AMUSIC (@TRUMP4USD) February 22, 2024

I can see why the reality curators at Google abandoned “don’t be evil” as their official motto. Evil is their most lucrative export. https://t.co/lmPCN9rxFN — Some Random Conservatarian (@violacesario_) February 22, 2024

Treating people differently on the basis of race, gender, etc is flat-out illegal. This is confession of a crime. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2024

Elon Musk has been having a FIELD DAY all week trolling and mocking Google. Of course, he does have a business reason to do that too, but we're going to give him the benefit of the doubt and also assume he's doing it because he sees what Google is doing as the evil that it is.

So she quit and gave her job to #LantinX person right... RIGHT!? — 128BPM🎧 #Beatbox2u #RIPGonzaloLira (@CSigmaShow) February 22, 2024

No, silly. Gennai doesn't want to hold HERSELF accountable. Just you. That's how DEI works.

It's almost hilarious that white liberals' idea of "antiracism" is to be racist as humanly possible against white people.



These people have zero credibility and shouldn't be in charge of a lemonade stand, let alone powerful information tools like Artificial Intelligence. https://t.co/YuCmI9fK84 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 23, 2024

Yep. What he said.

“to ensure fairness and equity of opportunities **and outcomes** for underrepresented populations”



This is the nightmare fuel at the core of DEI. Equity of outcome based on racial lines is impossible to attain without treating people differently based on their race, ie racism https://t.co/fRcPiiAJJS — Dale Cloudman (@DaleCloudyman) February 23, 2024

Nightmare fuel is exactly correct. And DEI will be our downfall if it is not ended. Stomped out wherever it exists, burned, buried and the earth above it salted over.

But we think this tweet from Peachy Keenan -- one of the first accounts on X that exposed the racism programmed into Gemini AI -- sums up Gennai and Google perfectly:

Google hired an unmarriageable, childfree, utterly humorless affluent white liberal female and created a billion-dollar AI product based on her brain. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) February 23, 2024

Leftists are inherently miserable people. DEI sums up their misery in a nice, ideological package.

And we all know that misery loves company, which is why they want to inflict their mind virus on everyone else.

That's something we should probably keep in mind before using any of Google's products in the future.

