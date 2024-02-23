Shocking News: Matt Walsh Uncovers Another Woke Google Executive Behind Gemini AI

Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 23, 2024
Artist Angie

It hasn't been a great week for Google. Their new Gemini AI application has debuted like a lead balloon after hundreds of examples came to light about how the application is incapable of generating images of white men, even regarding historical figures, like Popes (all of whom throughout history, incidentally, have been white men).

Then, it was revealed that the director of Gemini, Jack Krawczyk, has a history of vile, racist remarks against white people on Twitter and is so captured by woke, leftist ideology that he told the world that he cried when he voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

So, it was probably inevitable that we would find many more examples of how wokeness has completely overtaken employees at Google, particularly in their executive ranks. We just didn't think it would happen quite so quickly. 

But just one day after Krawczyk's Twitter history was exposed, Daily Wire host Matt Walsh discovered video of another executive at Google whose only purpose in life seems to be to infect the entire company -- and its AI endeavors -- with 1984-style DEI initiatives and thinking.

Walsh posted the following thread to Twitter in one of those 'shocking but not at all shocking' moments that have become all too common in recent years. 

That is an insane 80 seconds of speech right there. Treating all of your employees equally is a bad thing, according to Gennai, and we should never do that.

(Also, it is worth noting that not a single person who has ever uttered the word 'Latinx' has done so without sounding like a completely racist idiot. Maybe because it's almost exclusively white, leftist women who have ever said that word, not ever an actual Latino individual.)

It should also be noted that Gennai is the Founder and Director of the Responsible Innovation Group at Google. In other words, her useless position never existed before she created it. And Google, let alone humanity at large, would be much better off if it still didn't exist today.

Walsh continues his thread: 

The only mistake here is that Gennai has an executive and influential position at a powerful company like Google.

But from Gennai's perspective, the mistake Gemini made is not that it can't depict white people, it's that Gemini made it so obvious to the entire world that it had been programmed to not depict white people.

Walsh is spot on here. Everything Gennai utters in this clip is utterly meaningless, woke gobbledygook. 

But Google told us all they never did that. That's weird. 

Once again, we are shocked. SHOCKED. Well ... not that shocked. 

Do not trust Google? Well, we're WAY ahead of you on that one, Matt Walsh. 

But he's 100 percent correct. Google keeps showing everyone how they are not to be trusted. Gemini is just the latest example. 

We should probably believe them. 

Elon Musk has been having a FIELD DAY all week trolling and mocking Google. Of course, he does have a business reason to do that too, but we're going to give him the benefit of the doubt and also assume he's doing it because he sees what Google is doing as the evil that it is. 

No, silly. Gennai doesn't want to hold HERSELF accountable. Just you. That's how DEI works.

Yep. What he said. 

Nightmare fuel is exactly correct. And DEI will be our downfall if it is not ended. Stomped out wherever it exists, burned, buried and the earth above it salted over.

But we think this tweet from Peachy Keenan -- one of the first accounts on X that exposed the racism programmed into Gemini AI -- sums up Gennai and Google perfectly: 

Leftists are inherently miserable people. DEI sums up their misery in a nice, ideological package. 

And we all know that misery loves company, which is why they want to inflict their mind virus on everyone else. 

That's something we should probably keep in mind before using any of Google's products in the future. 

