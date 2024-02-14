Drew Barrymore, Who Knelt Before Dylan Mulveney, Now Worships at the Altar of Michelle Obama

Sigh ... can't Drew Barrymore just stick to making funny Paramount + Super Bowl commercials with Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Creed?

It appears not, unfortunately.

Yes, we regret to inform you that Barrymore, previously a kneeling acolyte to the gender cult deity Dylan Mulvaney, has found a new altar and brazen god to whom she can prostrate herself: none other than Michelle Obama.

In the brief clip below, Barrymore is talking with Obama about the former First Lady's SECOND autobiography 'The Light We Carry.' (Good Lord, how many do you need?)

In a truly bizarre moment, Barrymore wishes that the politician's wife -- who, oh by the way, hates America and is ashamed of her country unless her husband is in charge of it -- was her own mother.

The Hollywood Elite are psychotic. pic.twitter.com/lSTwkMSNkd — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) February 13, 2024

WTAF? A pure pagan worship ritual right there.

And what is it with leftists these days and their moms? On Tuesday morning, Joe Scarborough shamefully pretended that he couldn't remember the year his mother died to try to defend Joe Biden's failing memory about the death of his son Beau. Now, Barrymore is throwing her mother under the bus as well in favor of Obama.

Oh, and her sister too. Which sister did you want to replace, Drew? Jessica or Blythe? Wonder how they feel about you yearning that you had a better family.

That scene was downright creepy in Boogie Nights and it is no less creepy here.

It's not just crazy, it is legitimately frightening.

I’m ready for a dictatorship now as long as I never have to see anything like this ever again. https://t.co/VcTfW0H0zd — Sunny Lohmann (@sunnylohmann) February 13, 2024

Bad news on that one. When the dictatorship happens, you'll not only have to see it, you'll be forced to participate in it. Just ask Xi Van Fleet about the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

Cenk Uger said that MAGA is a cult? These people just project like crazy. https://t.co/RAciSRqWKJ — PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) February 13, 2024

This kind of craziness goes way beyond political parties or presidential candidates. We have a serious mental health problem in America. (Of course, Barrymore, who grew up in Hollywood, has always been a little bit of a nutbar.)

It's a cult.

And Drew...Pro Tip: She didn't write that book. She, like her husband, had someone write it in her name.

Grow up https://t.co/HW2ySzmtQs — Jim Thompson (@JimmySportToons) February 13, 2024

Hard to believe people are this weird! WTF is wrong with her? https://t.co/AFOXYFUa2n — JustPam (@Just_Pam12) February 13, 2024

When faced with tough life choices she holds the book tight and says “what would big Mike do?” https://t.co/xRExAXp5Lk — Wisco Slav✝️ 🇺🇸 (@Rubiconslav) February 13, 2024

If you watch with the volume off, it literally looks like she's testifying she was saved by Jesus, while clutching the Bible. Her eyes keep gazing upward to heaven and toward her Saint Obama, who looks down on approvingly at her correct worship. https://t.co/flP1vxG9Kc — Ms. Information (@toughdog18) February 13, 2024

It is not a coincidence that she embraces the book to her heart like a Bible. She holds it -- and Obama -- sacred. Celebrity is her religion.

Most of them worship the altar of Obama...very bizarre — Daniel (@CreativelyDan) February 13, 2024

We got nothin', Chevy. Absolutely nothin'.

They’re going jettison Joe and move in Michelle. https://t.co/wIBqVuWd9D — DB 🏔🏕🌲 (@D_R_Ball) February 13, 2024

They may jettison Biden, true, but it has been reported that Obama does not want to run and will not run. We hope that holds up over the next nine months.

Even Michelle is ready to vomit over this. https://t.co/L9Ml8XiPvz — Enjoy a nice Pinot Noir (@med146) February 13, 2024

Obama did look like she was cringing a bit. But it must be uncomfortable for her to hear this praise. After all, if everyone keeps telling her how much they love her, how can she keep claiming to be an 'oppressed victim of America's systemically racist society'?

We're sure she'll find a way.

As for Barrymore ... we'd recommend therapy. And lots of it.

