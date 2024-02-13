Disgraceful: Joe Scarborough Throws His Mother - HIS MOTHER - Under the Bus Trying to Defend Biden

Why Do We Keep Releasing Violent Criminals?
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on February 13, 2024
AngieArtist

When you cover politics, you have to know you are going to see some pretty disgraceful things, both from the politicians themselves and from their supporters (which, these days, include and are led by the media). This isn't a partisan point. Horrible speech comes from both ends of the political spectrum and every waypoint in between. 

But this morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took things to a new low trying to defend Joe Biden from the damning charges laid out by special counsel Robert Hur against the President's cognitive ability. And when we say 'a new low,' we mean REALLY low.  

Wow. Just ... wow. 

Nothing like throwing your mother under the bus for the "Big Guy,' Scarbs. 

We don't actually know the relationship Scarbrough had with his mother, but if he was as close to her as he says he was, then there is NOT A CHANCE that he does not remember the year she died. Not a chance he doesn't remember the month or day she passed away. Probably the exact hour as well. 

(And it was a nice, horrible little added touch for Scarborough to throw his wife's father, former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, under the bus too by saying she doesn't remember the year he died either). 

We're seriously at a loss for words right now at how horrible Scarborough is, so we'll let Twitter take the wheel for a few minutes. 

Exactly. And this is our parents. Talk to any mother or father who has lost their CHILD and you will NEVER hear one of them say they don't remember precisely when that happened. 

Unless they are suffering from dementia. 

The media is scared and desperate, so there is no low they will not sink to. 

Pretending that you are also senile to defend the senile President is a strategy, we guess. Not a good one, but what else do they have? 

But dishonoring your own MOTHER to do it? Nothing matters to these people but maintaining power. Nothing at all.  

It's despicable is what it is. And it's also true: there is no depth to which they could set the bar for decency that they wouldn't find a way to slither under it. 

WE. DO. NOT. FORGET. THESE. THINGS. 

Absolutely. The year is etched in our memory because the loss of a parent, or child defines that ENTIRE year for you. 

Of course, leaving the contemptible words here from Scarborough aside for a moment, the Biden Department of Justice could easily dispel all of this talk about the President's memory with one simple action"

We will NEVER get to see those transcripts. And we all know why. Because it is highly likely that they are FAR worse than even Hur indicated in his report. 

But shame on Scarborough for debasing himself to this unconscionable level. 

And for what? Politics? Way to have your priorities in order, Joe. 

Your mother deserves better. All mothers do. 

***

