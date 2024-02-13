Disgraceful: Joe Scarborough Throws His Mother - HIS MOTHER - Under the Bus Trying to Defend Biden

When you cover politics, you have to know you are going to see some pretty disgraceful things, both from the politicians themselves and from their supporters (which, these days, include and are led by the media). This isn't a partisan point. Horrible speech comes from both ends of the political spectrum and every waypoint in between.

But this morning, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took things to a new low trying to defend Joe Biden from the damning charges laid out by special counsel Robert Hur against the President's cognitive ability. And when we say 'a new low,' we mean REALLY low.

MSNBC’s ⁦@JoeNBC⁩ defends Biden’s memory: “Nobody has been closer to me in my life than my mom. If somebody asked me in the middle of a deposition, ‘What year did your mom die?’ I’d go, ‘I don’t know, 2017, 2018, 2019?’ I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/rpDuYw9nqB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow.

Nothing like throwing your mother under the bus for the "Big Guy,' Scarbs.

We don't actually know the relationship Scarbrough had with his mother, but if he was as close to her as he says he was, then there is NOT A CHANCE that he does not remember the year she died. Not a chance he doesn't remember the month or day she passed away. Probably the exact hour as well.

(And it was a nice, horrible little added touch for Scarborough to throw his wife's father, former National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, under the bus too by saying she doesn't remember the year he died either).

We're seriously at a loss for words right now at how horrible Scarborough is, so we'll let Twitter take the wheel for a few minutes.

I don’t believe this for one minute. — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) February 13, 2024

My Mom died 52 years ago when I was 14, and I remember it as if it was yesterday.

I call BS. — dr. laser point (@PointLaser) February 13, 2024

Really? I can easily say when all four of my grandparents died: 1974, 2002, 2010, 2012 — dr_orgelmeister (@DrOrgelmeister) February 13, 2024

This an absolute lie, and a pathetic one. Without checking, off the top of my head, my maternal grandfather died Jan 1981, followed by paternal grandmother Sep 1985, then paternal grandfather Nov 1999, and maternal grandmother Aug 2010. GTAFO. @JoeNBC again embarrasses himself. https://t.co/NrV47rurS0 — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) February 13, 2024

Dec 1, 1988. You could ask me this in the middle of a nuclear attack and I could answer it 🥴 https://t.co/7dx3i7p4Om — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) February 13, 2024

Exactly. And this is our parents. Talk to any mother or father who has lost their CHILD and you will NEVER hear one of them say they don't remember precisely when that happened.

Unless they are suffering from dementia.

my dad was my best friend. I know what year he died, but even if it slipped my mind, the year your CHILD died, is not even in the same ballpark. A parent not suffering memory loss NEVER forgets that day. https://t.co/Gpw6Q8sHgl — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 13, 2024

The media is scared and desperate, so there is no low they will not sink to.

You know this is going well because this is the 4th straight day of them going all in on this https://t.co/aZ5g6pr1eZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2024

The lengths they go to defend Biden is amazing. “I don’t even remember when my own mother died. Heck I don’t even remember her name. I might not have even had a mother! Who am I?” https://t.co/hCVXnXzCDT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 13, 2024

Pretending that you are also senile to defend the senile President is a strategy, we guess. Not a good one, but what else do they have?

But dishonoring your own MOTHER to do it? Nothing matters to these people but maintaining power. Nothing at all.

Raise your hand if you know what year your mom died 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/xMpzfZ4bTF — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 13, 2024

Joe Scarborough defends Biden by saying he couldn't remember the year his own mother died if you asked him. This is a defense? really? https://t.co/u3xYJgct9c — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 13, 2024

Excuse me, what?! These people have no limits to how deep they will dive in the dumpster. Super serious journalism. https://t.co/P3O4Apnb8a — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 13, 2024

It's despicable is what it is. And it's also true: there is no depth to which they could set the bar for decency that they wouldn't find a way to slither under it.

Have you ever seen what desperate looks like ?



It’s when you drag your dead mother across the floor for Biden. https://t.co/7wwNxCSSL9 — Nash™️ (@nashvegas__) February 13, 2024

Are you serious? I remember the exact date when my dad died: July 5, 2014.



You people don’t have to be like this in defending Biden. @JoeNBC https://t.co/GRyletA8um — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) February 13, 2024

Shameful liar. I was with my mother when she died, holding her hand. I remember not just the year, but the month, the day, the time of day, what the weather was like, and will never forget any of those things. This is pure hackery by a pack of hacks. https://t.co/GlaUNe1xh8 — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) February 13, 2024

WE. DO. NOT. FORGET. THESE. THINGS.

My mom died in 2001.



I remember it because it was the year my mom died. https://t.co/js4p4wpZeH — Fund SBLS Renovations Now! (@memBig12) February 13, 2024

Absolutely. The year is etched in our memory because the loss of a parent, or child defines that ENTIRE year for you.

What an effing ghoul.



I think about the day my Dad died every day. https://t.co/ZgWOJbyTKW — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) February 13, 2024

Of course, leaving the contemptible words here from Scarborough aside for a moment, the Biden Department of Justice could easily dispel all of this talk about the President's memory with one simple action"

We can clear up all this debate by releasing the video of Biden’s deposition.



Let's see it! https://t.co/TEu81AXQYa — N (@SwampPump) February 13, 2024

We will NEVER get to see those transcripts. And we all know why. Because it is highly likely that they are FAR worse than even Hur indicated in his report.

But shame on Scarborough for debasing himself to this unconscionable level.

And for what? Politics? Way to have your priorities in order, Joe.

Your mother deserves better. All mothers do.

***

