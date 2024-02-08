Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Prices AGAIN

In the latest from the ‘Horrible Policies Have Obvious Consequences’ news desk, California fast food customers can expect to pay still even more for a meal at McDonald’s and Chipotle restaurants throughout the state this spring. So, if you were a little miffed at that $16 ‘Value’ meal from McDonald’s recently, rest assured that things will soon be getting even worse in the Golden State.

The prediction was made by Andy Wiederhorn, chairman of Fat Brands (which owns Fatburger, among other franchises), who stated mater-of-factly that ‘someone’s got to pay’ for the state's ever-climbing minimum wage requirements.

California McDonald’s, Chipotle to see further price increases as minimum wage skyrockets to $20 an hour https://t.co/hkNc1wkBIw pic.twitter.com/bJScWrv2Cy — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2024

As Wiederhorn said in a story reported by the New York Post:

‘The consumers who are voters must have known what they were getting into by promoting this legislation to raise the minimum wage from 15 to $20 and on its way to $25,’ he said on The Big Money Show Tuesday. ‘Everyone wants their employees to make more money, but it just costs. And someone’s got to pay for it. And the restaurant operators don’t have the margin for that. So prices are going to go up.’ ‘A restaurant operator makes anywhere from 5 to 15%, the bottom line at the end of the day, and if your labor cost is one-third of your cost, so 30%, and you raise the wage from 15 to 20 or $25 over the next couple years, you’re almost doubling that cost. And so they’re going to have to raise prices.’

So, not only is inflation under Bidenomics still at nightmare levels but now Californians get to enjoy the obvious consequences of ‘Gavinomics.’

The increase to $20 per hour, set to take effect on April 1, is a requirement for all restaurants in the state that have at least 60 locations nationwide (with an odd carve-out for restaurants that make their own bread).

Basic economics is hard to liberals. — Brad Coen (@brad_coen) February 7, 2024

They don’t really get it but, more importantly, they don’t really care.

And guess what happens to those workers promised $20 or more an hour when these restaurants look for more ways to cut costs to keep prices down?

You don’t have to pay AI and robots minimum wage. — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) February 7, 2024

Entry-level restaurant jobs are a really good way for young people to learn about work ethics, providing quality service, and more valuable skills. Now they will get to watch as kiosks learn those skills for them at the front of the house, and other technologies replace them in the back of the house as well.

Gee however do this happen https://t.co/oU0WHztuO7 — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) February 7, 2024

Does a Big Mac taste better when it costs $36.00? https://t.co/jPQNr2t80j — RP 🇺🇲 (@RealRPinNYC) February 7, 2024

Reality always hits back, yet Democrats will somehow blame the cheeseburgers https://t.co/oIJdFXGerk — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) February 7, 2024

Democrats will blame it all on ‘corporate greed.’ And Republicans. And almost certainly Donald Trump.

Because CORPORATE GREED!

Not because raising the minimum wage for the first time in almost 20 years! — LCWLAW ☮️🌻 (@LCWLAW1) February 7, 2024

Didn't McDonald's post results of something like 3.2 or 3.3 billion dollars last quarter? The CEO made over $17 million last year.



It's not the worker's wage, its corporate greed - pure and simple. — Steve 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine (@steve0580) February 7, 2024

See what we mean? Of course, there’s a Ukraine flag and hashtag in that profile. It’s as predictable as a clock.

Yep. A man who almost certainly hasn’t paid for a single restaurant meal himself in decades doesn’t see the problem here. More ice cream, please. Costs don’t matter (and even if they did, he’s got that Hunter slush fund to fall back on). In feelings-based reality, incentives and disincentives do not exist. There are only feelings. Feelings in a vacuum fix nothing & make whatever you're trying to fix worse. https://t.co/4KbN3x7uUD — Overnight Accountant (@runbizlikeaboss) February 7, 2024

Californians who like McDonald’s or Chipotle are gonna have some ‘feelings’ real soon. You can count on that.

Hash brown is already $4. Great job ca… https://t.co/jYri3xXQIR — ⚡️Bolty⚡️ (@Mikeroyce34) February 7, 2024

In some areas, they’re $6. That’s correct. Six dollars. For a fried potato patty.

Yes, these are the adults who are in charge. Those people who are allegedly ‘sitting in McDonald’s parking lots’ to do their homework according to Joe Biden can probably get a cheaper deal on WiFi at home than a Big Mac at McDonalds. Suddenly, Eddie Murphy's mother's famous homemade burger is looking pretty good (even though that costs a lot more now too. What?? Raising wages causes prices to go up? pic.twitter.com/UZaC4vFuxE — JT (@AlastairGrayson) February 8, 2024

Communism sure is expensive. — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) February 7, 2024