Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Prices AGAIN

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on February 08, 2024
Twitchy

In the latest from the ‘Horrible Policies Have Obvious Consequences’ news desk, California fast food customers can expect to pay still even more for a  meal at McDonald’s and Chipotle restaurants throughout the state this spring. So, if you were a little miffed at that $16 ‘Value’ meal from McDonald’s recently, rest assured that things will soon be getting even worse in the Golden State.  

Advertisement

The prediction was made by Andy Wiederhorn, chairman of Fat Brands (which owns Fatburger, among other franchises), who stated mater-of-factly that ‘someone’s got to pay’ for the state's ever-climbing minimum wage requirements. 

As Wiederhorn said in a story reported by the New York Post 

The consumers who are voters must have known what they were getting into by promoting this legislation to raise the minimum wage from 15 to $20 and on its way to $25,’ he said on The Big Money Show Tuesday. 

‘Everyone wants their employees to make more money, but it just costs. And someone’s got to pay for it. And the restaurant operators don’t have the margin for that. So prices are going to go up.’  

‘A restaurant operator makes anywhere from 5 to 15%, the bottom line at the end of the day, and if your labor cost is one-third of your cost, so 30%, and you raise the wage from 15 to 20 or $25 over the next couple yearsyou’re almost doubling that cost. And so they’re going to have to raise prices.’ 

So, not only is inflation under Bidenomics still at nightmare levels but now Californians get to enjoy the obvious consequences of ‘Gavinomics.’ 

The increase to $20 per hour, set to take effect on April 1, is a requirement for all restaurants in the state that have at least 60 locations nationwide (with an odd carve-out for restaurants that make their own bread).  

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
Advertisement

They don’t really get it but, more importantly, they don’t really care.  

And guess what happens to those workers promised $20 or more an hour when these restaurants look for more ways to cut costs to keep prices down?  

Entry-level restaurant jobs are a really good way for young people to learn about work ethics, providing quality service, and more valuable skills. Now they will get to watch as kiosks learn those skills for them at the front of the house, and other technologies replace them in the back of the house as well.  

Democrats will blame it all on ‘corporate greed.’ And Republicans. And almost certainly Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

See what we mean? Of course, there’s a Ukraine flag and hashtag in that profile. It’s as predictable as a clock. 

Yep. A man who almost certainly hasn’t paid for a single restaurant meal himself in decades doesn’t see the problem here. More ice cream, please. Costs don’t matter (and even if they did, he’s got that Hunter slush fund to fall back on).  

Californians who like McDonald’s or Chipotle are gonna have some ‘feelings’ real soon. You can count on that.  

In some areas, they’re $6. That’s correct. Six dollars. For a fried potato patty.  

Yes, these are the adults who are in charge. Those people who are allegedly ‘sitting in McDonald’s parking lots’ to do their homework according to Joe Biden can probably get a cheaper deal on WiFi at home than a Big Mac at McDonalds. Suddenly, Eddie Murphy's mother's famous homemade burger is looking pretty good (even though that costs a lot more now too. 

Advertisement

You said a mouthful there. A mouthful that will soon cost you around $30 in California.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
