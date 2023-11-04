Twitter Users Investigate: What Killed The Dinosaurs?
Not Lovin' It: $16 for McDonald’s Meal Has People MAD

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 04, 2023

Oof.

We all know inflation is a problem. A big problem. The economy is not doing well, and everything is more expensive.

Case in point:

The New York Post reports:

It was a not-so-happy meal.

An enraged McDonald’s customer says the fast food franchise is no longer affordable for ordinary Americans, calling the company’s contemporary prices “crazy.”

“So, I get there’s a labor shortage, I get there’s wage increases and a number of other things,” Idaho man Christopher Olive began in a viral TikTok clip, which has recently resurfaced.

“But $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry and a drink? It’s just crazy!” the flabbergasted content creator complained, panning to his itemized receipt from a McDonald’s restaurant in the city of Post Falls.

The video was original posted on social media last December, but has now gone viral again after McDonald’s recently reported an increase in revenue directly influenced by a “strategic” hike in menu prices.

A reminder that revenue is not purely profits, and there are expenses involved with running any business, including one as big as McDonald's. The cost of meat, bread, flour, eggs -- all have gone up. As have wages. Remember 'Fight for $15'? 

We do.

When it costs more to do business, that cost always, invariably, gets passed along to the consumer. If it doesn't, the business won't stay open for long.

Yep.

He's like a bad comic book villain.

If only. Pity we didn't.

The Left's economic policies have consequences.

And they always hurt the poor and middle class hardest.

Exactly.

Working like a charm.

Excessive spending has long been an issue in both parties. We didn't get here overnight.

Best economy ever, jack!

Like 'Idiocracy', very prophetic.

Like this. 

A good rule of thumb.

That's the problem: jobs like this are meant to be entry level for teens and those without work experience. They were never, ever meant to be jobs with a 'living wage' and making them so has made everything worse.

But we thought fat shaming was a bad thing and weight loss is 'white supremacy', so we're confused.

It is madness. And this writer can confirm the price hikes.

This is part of it, but not the only thing.

That's what the going rate is in Milwaukee, too.

The average family probably can't afford it anymore. It certainly puts a strain on your budget when feeding one person costs almost $20.

No mean tweets is what's important here, after all.

***

