Not Lovin' It: $16 for McDonald’s Meal Has People MAD

Oof.

We all know inflation is a problem. A big problem. The economy is not doing well, and everything is more expensive.

Case in point:

$16 for a burger, fries and soda: McDonald’s customers slam franchise, fume it’s ‘no longer affordable’ https://t.co/NZMbd6527Y pic.twitter.com/YgiMXW8JxP — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2023

The New York Post reports:

It was a not-so-happy meal. An enraged McDonald’s customer says the fast food franchise is no longer affordable for ordinary Americans, calling the company’s contemporary prices “crazy.” “So, I get there’s a labor shortage, I get there’s wage increases and a number of other things,” Idaho man Christopher Olive began in a viral TikTok clip, which has recently resurfaced. “But $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry and a drink? It’s just crazy!” the flabbergasted content creator complained, panning to his itemized receipt from a McDonald’s restaurant in the city of Post Falls. The video was original posted on social media last December, but has now gone viral again after McDonald’s recently reported an increase in revenue directly influenced by a “strategic” hike in menu prices.

A reminder that revenue is not purely profits, and there are expenses involved with running any business, including one as big as McDonald's. The cost of meat, bread, flour, eggs -- all have gone up. As have wages. Remember 'Fight for $15'?

We do.

When it costs more to do business, that cost always, invariably, gets passed along to the consumer. If it doesn't, the business won't stay open for long.

Inflation man — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) November 4, 2023

Yep.

New Joe Biden nickname just dropped. https://t.co/MzFBayZSyT — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) November 4, 2023

He's like a bad comic book villain.

If only we had some way of knowing what types of economic policies that caused this, and could have had some sort of forewarning from a portion of the political spectrum that would've been harping on this topic for years....... — 💤Zach (@zach__af) November 4, 2023

If only. Pity we didn't.

That's what happens when you raise your min wage to 20$ an hour for unskilled labor. You resort to robots and kiosks with less liability, but more cost. End result is it becomes unaffordable to the average customer. Now you lose your revenue and that unskilled worker has no job. — Nuclear Maga Lisa (@Kikisushi7Lisa) November 4, 2023

The Left's economic policies have consequences.

And they always hurt the poor and middle class hardest.

McDonalds could once get by on the "Fast, cheap, and good" rule: you can only get two out of three.



"Fast and cheap? Fine. Let's get McDonalds."



Fast alone? (and even that's a stretch).



"We're outta here" — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) November 4, 2023

Exactly.

Bidenomics is working https://t.co/MgqI5gaakw — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 4, 2023

Working like a charm.

You can point fingers all you want. The current and previous admin are equally responsible for this. https://t.co/wNDLO6SNa4 — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) November 4, 2023

Excessive spending has long been an issue in both parties. We didn't get here overnight.

It’s because Biden and the Democrats have lowered costs for everybody. https://t.co/1UPwTBqqXB — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 4, 2023

Best economy ever, jack!

When the saying You got McDonald's money? becomes a prophecy. https://t.co/wrTeIAWU7W — So Much Blood (@SoMuchBloodJoe) November 4, 2023

Like 'Idiocracy', very prophetic.

How does a $15 minimum wage work? https://t.co/F3CL97yne0 — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) November 4, 2023

Like this.

As a rule, and has been the case since forever, a fast food meal is about equal to the hourly wage of the FF restaurant. 🤷‍♀️



C'est la vie. What did you think would happen? https://t.co/L2Uu5vQJ7A — Antithetically Ninotchka (@celeeandme) November 4, 2023

A good rule of thumb.

This is what happens when you demand that a job meant for teenagers and those without real-life work experience get paid an absurd amount of money to flip burgers. #fafo, dummies. https://t.co/vdZqXx9R8c — I-am-Nobody🐊 (@SenecalsBAE_2) November 4, 2023

That's the problem: jobs like this are meant to be entry level for teens and those without work experience. They were never, ever meant to be jobs with a 'living wage' and making them so has made everything worse.

Biden inadvertently making the country healthier by making food unaffordable https://t.co/IlRahh6Eb8 — Cameron (@IAMCAM35) November 4, 2023

But we thought fat shaming was a bad thing and weight loss is 'white supremacy', so we're confused.

Yep, it's world wide, a hash brown here in 2021 was about US 60c, now it's US $2.20, that's madness (I don't live in the US lol) https://t.co/2djNJp4Klo — ❤️Normie❤️ (@NormanGoodDog) November 4, 2023

It is madness. And this writer can confirm the price hikes.

The seeds for this were planted with "upscale" burger places like Shake Shack and Five Guys. They made the $20 burger meal acceptable. Yes, their products are a step above McD's.



But I remember the sticker shock I felt the first time they rang up and order for me and it was… https://t.co/fGH4LhQ3hQ — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) November 4, 2023

This is part of it, but not the only thing.

$10 for a Big Mac meal in St. Louis made me do a double-take awhile back. https://t.co/dqBA1UUbTr — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) November 4, 2023

That's what the going rate is in Milwaukee, too.

Bidenomics.



Trump may be one of the few who can continue to afford to eat McDonalds. https://t.co/VA1dgvmTnI — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) November 4, 2023

The average family probably can't afford it anymore. It certainly puts a strain on your budget when feeding one person costs almost $20.

Vote blue no matter who has consequences. You can observe them every time you buy food, gas up your car and pay your rent or mortgage.



No mean tweets though. https://t.co/IndVL0ifwH pic.twitter.com/myBnAWpeen — The Devils Advocate (@AIntrovertGamer) November 4, 2023

No mean tweets is what's important here, after all.

***

