THE CRINGE ... IT BURRRRNS: Hamas Caucus Posts the Worst TikTok You Will Ever See

It's been a heckuva few days for the Hamas Caucus. You may know them as 'The Squad' but given Ilhan Omar's recent remarks about how she really serves Somalia and AOC's tweet today about how the US needs to fund the Hamas-supporting UNRWA, we have decreed that they will no longer be called 'The Squad'. We will hereafter refer to them only as the Hamas Caucus.



Warning: you may experience life-threatening cringe after viewing the video below. Please have emergency services standing by.

This afternoon, popular Twitter account End Wokeness shared a TikTok featuring four members of the Hamas Caucus -- Omar herself, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Rashida Tlaib -- doing their best Reservoir Dogs impersonation by recording a slow walk video set to 'Alien Superstar' by Beyoncé.

Watch ... if you dare:

These are sitting members of Congress. Lord help us. pic.twitter.com/8TATxAGZ3z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2024

We apologize for those 11 seconds of your life that you will never get back.

Are these people serious? Sorry, dumb question. Do these people expect anyone ELSE to take them seriously?

Unfortunately, it seems that they do. Lord help us indeed.

The video went over on Twitter exactly how you would expect it would.

Super excited for the new season of Mob Wives. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/6zOxNv0U2R — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) January 29, 2024

We think it's Omar's hand on her hip that is the most cringe. Or maybe Pressley's BOTH hands on her hips toward the end. Or maybe it was Bush and Tlaib both swinging their arms awkwardly and with no sense of rhythm.

Whatever. It all sucks.

One account offered up one of our favorite Twitter games for this video: 'Name This Band.'

Name this band pic.twitter.com/Q8tcbFagkO — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) January 29, 2024

And Rosen got some great responses:

Allahu and the ackbars https://t.co/ZYQnMjhQfO — Zach (@VegetaReese) January 29, 2024

Non-American Rejects — JokerWonderWoman (@JokerWonderW) January 29, 2024

Straight outta communism — Somebody Someone (@ATinyBitCrazy) January 29, 2024

Stretch Marx — Beige NPC (@HashmaJack) January 29, 2024

Metallentless — FiringallCylinders (@FCylinders) January 29, 2024

Hot to Trotsky — JeffC (@JeffChrz) January 29, 2024

DEI Speedwagon — Apologize For What? (@unashamedusa) January 29, 2024

LOL. These are all great and there were many more, some of which we weren't able to share on a family site like Twitchy.

(We think 'Stretch Marx' might be our favorite though.)

But band names aside, the failure extends way beyond that when you consider the jobs the Hamas Caucus are supposed to have.

These four are paid $200k a year by the American worker yet haven’t accomplished anything for their constituents or America as a whole.



None of these four have even been part of a meaningful bill.



So it’s exactly what you’d expect. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2024

It's because they don't understand that they work for us. They think we exist only to provide them with their privilege.

We're with you, Clint. We are SO with you.

We're not sure why AOC couldn't make it into this video. She may have been busy trying to badger Joe Biden into funding terrorist organizations.

Are they proud of that patched up janky road they’re sashaying on? That’s pretty on brand for Dems. — Ginger (@Ginger_WDE) January 29, 2024

That's Washington, D.C., for you. Decades of decay and ruin under one-party rule by Democrats ... and it shows.

All style no substance.



And not much style https://t.co/wn2eVvcDzg — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 29, 2024

We're going with NO style. If these four appeared on America's Got Talent, we think Simon Cowell might commit ritual seppuku.

This might be the cringiest video anyone has ever seen. Americas enemies must be terrified. https://t.co/ZT4TqhygO7 — PoliticalPuertoRican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@PRMemes_) January 29, 2024

It makes a lot more sense once you realize that every member of the Hamas Caucus is ON THE SIDE of America's enemies.

This is what domestic terrorists look like and they ARE elected officials. https://t.co/rQXWUXYXAy — The Spirited American (@TheSpiritedAme1) January 29, 2024

Mount Moron. We like that one.

Pretty sure I saw them in a brawl in front of the Spirit Airlines counter. https://t.co/szJdcBGIlw — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 29, 2024

Or maybe in a Burger King somewhere in downtown D.C.

Yeah, we feel you, Spongebob. One more time, we apologize for sharing it.

But you know the rules: we had to see it, so now you do too.

***

