THE CRINGE ... IT BURRRRNS: Hamas Caucus Posts the Worst TikTok You Will Ever See

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on January 29, 2024
Meme

It's been a heckuva few days for the Hamas Caucus. You may know them as 'The Squad' but given Ilhan Omar's recent remarks about how she really serves Somalia and AOC's tweet today about how the US needs to fund the Hamas-supporting UNRWA, we have decreed that they will no longer be called 'The Squad'. We will hereafter refer to them only as the Hamas Caucus.

Warning: you may experience life-threatening cringe after viewing the video below. Please have emergency services standing by. 

This afternoon, popular Twitter account End Wokeness shared a TikTok featuring four members of the Hamas Caucus -- Omar herself, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, and Rashida Tlaib -- doing their best Reservoir Dogs impersonation by recording a slow walk video set to 'Alien Superstar' by Beyoncé. 

Watch ... if you dare: 

We apologize for those 11 seconds of your life that you will never get back. 

Are these people serious? Sorry, dumb question. Do these people expect anyone ELSE to take them seriously?

Unfortunately, it seems that they do. Lord help us indeed. 

The video went over on Twitter exactly how you would expect it would. 

We think it's Omar's hand on her hip that is the most cringe. Or maybe Pressley's BOTH hands on her hips toward the end. Or maybe it was Bush and Tlaib both swinging their arms awkwardly and with no sense of rhythm. 

Whatever. It all sucks. 

One account offered up one of our favorite Twitter games for this video: 'Name This Band.'

And Rosen got some great responses: 

LOL. These are all great and there were many more, some of which we weren't able to share on a family site like Twitchy. 

(We think 'Stretch Marx' might be our favorite though.)

But band names aside, the failure extends way beyond that when you consider the jobs the Hamas Caucus are supposed to have. 

It's because they don't understand that they work for us. They think we exist only to provide them with their privilege. 

We're with you, Clint. We are SO with you. 

We're not sure why AOC couldn't make it into this video. She may have been busy trying to badger Joe Biden into funding terrorist organizations. 

That's Washington, D.C., for you. Decades of decay and ruin under one-party rule by Democrats ... and it shows.

We're going with NO style. If these four appeared on America's Got Talent, we think Simon Cowell might commit ritual seppuku.

It makes a lot more sense once you realize that every member of the Hamas Caucus is ON THE SIDE of America's enemies. 

Mount Moron. We like that one. 

Or maybe in a Burger King somewhere in downtown D.C.

Yeah, we feel you, Spongebob. One more time, we apologize for sharing it. 

But you know the rules: we had to see it, so now you do too. 

***

