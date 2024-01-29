AOC Tries to One-Up Ilhan Omar, Demands Restoration of Funding to Hamas-Supporting UNRWA

It's Monday, Twitchy. Another day ending in a Y. So, that means, it's time for our favorite hot tamale, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to blurt out something on Twitter that shows where her loyalties really lie.

AOC, apparently not wanting to be upstaged by the treasonous speech her 'Squad' compatriot Ilhan Omar gave to a group of Somalians this weekend, decided to just come out on Twitter this morning and declare her support for the disgraced and defunded UNRWA.

Cutting off support to @UNRWA - the primary source of humanitarian aid to 2 million+ Gazans - is unacceptable.



Among an organization of 13,000 UN aid workers, risking the starvation of millions over grave allegations of 12 is indefensible.



The US should restore aid immediately. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 29, 2024

As a reminder, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees has long been proven to be an organization that openly supports terrorism. President Trump cut off funding to them, Biden turned it back on (because of course, he did), they've been shown to support the teaching of antisemitism and killing Jews, and one of their teachers even allegedly held an Israeli child hostage.

But at the end of last week, even the Biden administration was forced to join other nations in cutting off the UNRWA's funding again when it was shown that at least a dozen UNRWA orders were actively involved in the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7. On top of that, about 1,200 UNRWA workers have some ties to terrorist organizations. TWELVE. HUNDRED.

That development didn't phase AOC one little bit. She said nothing about this evidence.

But the U.S. cutting off funding to a terrorist supporting agency within the United Nations? She's big, BIG mad about that.

Congresswoman - the 12 who took part in the Massacre are just a symptom of a much bigger disease.



I recommend you read this full WSJ article, and a couple of the @UNWatch reports on UNRWA.https://t.co/NlvBYSiBhb — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) January 29, 2024

Maybe AOC should have someone read it TO her. It might sink in a little better.

It’s actually fine to not fund terrorists, IMO — Mike Solana (@micsolana) January 29, 2024

Any excuse to simp for terrorists. Like clockwork — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 29, 2024

The UN having a terrorist backing agency in its organization isn't much of a shock to anyone. It's one of the many reasons why #DefundTheUN trends on Twitter more or less every week.

See?

But as much as we know who the UN is, the United States having a whole group of terrorist supporters actually in Congress is a far bigger shame and scandal.

The UNRWA seems far less concerned about refugees than it is with joining the fight to obliterate Israel, that's for sure.

No. Delete your account. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 29, 2024

AOC keeping her account and telling everyone who she is over and over is probably a good thing. But only if the voters in her district finally wake up and kick her to the curb in 2024.

REMINDER: 10% of the UN’s Palestinian aid agency’s 12,000 staff in Gaza have links to Islamist militant groups. AOC is cool with that. pic.twitter.com/xXpyas07BB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 29, 2024

See, this is a good idea. Show it to AOC with very small words but in a huge font. Maybe that much she can read.

We're two tweets away from AOC demanding sending military support to Hamas. Hell, in a way, this is that tweet https://t.co/zQkMWKHz35 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 29, 2024

This very much is that tweet. She's just still trying to disguise it a teeny bit ... for now, at least.

AOC coming out strong in favor of the U.S. funding an organization that employs 1,200 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, in case there was any doubt remaining about where she stands on the issue. https://t.co/9Kzddlczbm — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) January 29, 2024

It's just 12 UNRWA “aid workers” who murdered & kidnapped Israelis. Don't we all have 12 colleagues who murder & kidnap?



It's just 1,200 UNRWA staff who are also Hamas & Islamic Jihad operatives.



It's just 3,000 UNRWA teachers whose chat group celebrated the October 7 massacre. https://t.co/gNEG7I5UNV — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 29, 2024

It's just ... it's just ... it's just ...

AOC and her ilk in the Squad will keep trying to say that to anyone who will listen. But of course, AOC is far less forgiving of police officers in the United States.

How many police departments did you call to defund over a handful of highly publicized incidents? https://t.co/TABi1yEo2n — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 29, 2024

This same woman called for defunding our local police forces because of far, far fewer bad apples than this.



Her hypocrisy knows no bounds. She is a profoundly unserious person. https://t.co/Wamm1JfrVh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 29, 2024

Oops.

Well, AOC is no stranger to hypocrisy, so this won't phase her either.

Ok. But can we get a pinky swear that they won’t hire anymore terrorists? https://t.co/j7ZdsAG5DT — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 29, 2024

Gotta check and make sure their fingers aren't crossed.

ShOcKiNg: a member of the Hamas Caucus thinks the world should continue funding a corrupt organization that is at least 10% Hamas. https://t.co/ko8KXkrhAo — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 29, 2024

We think that we should permanently mothball the moniker 'the Squad.' The 'Hamas Caucus' is a far, FAR more accurate descriptor for AOC, Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib (Greg Casar and Jamaal Bowman can be included if they promise not to go on any more 'hunger strikes' or pull any fire alarms).

"Percent."



The word missing from your attempt at thoughts, after the number 12, is "percent." https://t.co/GJm5504ycb — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) January 29, 2024

Please don't confuse AOC with math. She has a hard enough time trying to figure out the garbage disposal in her kitchen.

But while it's fun to point out that AOC is dumb (because she is), we should make sure we don't get lost in that and remember that many of the things she says, like her tweet today, are dumb AND evil.

***

