But Death Panels Aren't Real: MN State Democrats Hold Hearings on Assisted Suicide...
She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters...
KJP Spits on Fallen Service Members, Snoop Dogg Turns to Trump, and Ilhan...
William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening...
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of...
Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern...
HAAAA! Lefties DRAG Brianna Wu for Defending Nancy Pelosi Who Claimed Ceasefire Protesters...
Keith Olbermann, Who Himself Went to Private School, Says EFF Them Poor Kids...
Democrats Like This Gene Wu A-Hole LOVE to Threaten Us With the Govt.,...
Righty Twitter Serves David Frum a Nice, Cool Glass of STFU Juice for...
WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments...
Karine Jean-Pierre BOTCHES Giving Condolences for 3 Dead Soldiers, Says the Quiet Part...
WHOA: As John Fetterman 2.0 Shows Up Gisele Fetterman's Twitter/X Account Mysteriously DIS...
Alyssa Milano DRAGGED for Cruising Around in $200K Porsche DAYS After Begging Others...

AOC Tries to One-Up Ilhan Omar, Demands Restoration of Funding to Hamas-Supporting UNRWA

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on January 29, 2024

It's Monday, Twitchy. Another day ending in a Y. So, that means, it's time for our favorite hot tamale, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to blurt out something on Twitter that shows where her loyalties really lie. 

Advertisement

AOC, apparently not wanting to be upstaged by the treasonous speech her 'Squad' compatriot Ilhan Omar gave to a group of Somalians this weekend, decided to just come out on Twitter this morning and declare her support for the disgraced and defunded UNRWA.

As a reminder, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees has long been proven to be an organization that openly supports terrorism. President Trump cut off funding to them, Biden turned it back on (because of course, he did), they've been shown to support the teaching of antisemitism and killing Jews, and one of their teachers even allegedly held an Israeli child hostage.

But at the end of last week, even the Biden administration was forced to join other nations in cutting off the UNRWA's funding again when it was shown that at least a dozen UNRWA orders were actively involved in the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7. On top of that, about 1,200 UNRWA workers have some ties to terrorist organizations. TWELVE. HUNDRED. 

Recommended

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That development didn't phase AOC one little bit. She said nothing about this evidence. 

But the U.S. cutting off funding to a terrorist supporting agency within the United Nations? She's big, BIG mad about that. 

Maybe AOC should have someone read it TO her. It might sink in a little better. 

The UN having a terrorist backing agency in its organization isn't much of a shock to anyone. It's one of the many reasons why #DefundTheUN trends on Twitter more or less every week. 

See?

But as much as we know who the UN is, the United States having a whole group of terrorist supporters actually in Congress is a far bigger shame and scandal. 

The UNRWA seems far less concerned about refugees than it is with joining the fight to obliterate Israel, that's for sure. 

Advertisement

AOC keeping her account and telling everyone who she is over and over is probably a good thing. But only if the voters in her district finally wake up and kick her to the curb in 2024.

See, this is a good idea. Show it to AOC with very small words but in a huge font. Maybe that much she can read. 

This very much is that tweet. She's just still trying to disguise it a teeny bit ... for now, at least. 

Advertisement

It's just ... it's just ... it's just ...

AOC and her ilk in the Squad will keep trying to say that to anyone who will listen. But of course, AOC is far less forgiving of police officers in the United States. 

Oops. 

Well, AOC is no stranger to hypocrisy, so this won't phase her either.

Gotta check and make sure their fingers aren't crossed. 

We think that we should permanently mothball the moniker 'the Squad.' The 'Hamas Caucus' is a far, FAR more accurate descriptor for AOC, Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib (Greg Casar and Jamaal Bowman can be included if they promise not to go on any more 'hunger strikes' or pull any fire alarms). 

Advertisement

Please don't confuse AOC with math. She has a hard enough time trying to figure out the garbage disposal in her kitchen. 

But while it's fun to point out that AOC is dumb (because she is), we should make sure we don't get lost in that and remember that many of the things she says, like her tweet today, are dumb AND evil. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE UNITED NATIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)
Sam J.
She Has LOST It! LOL! Listen to What Nancy Pelosi YELLS at Protesters Outside of Her SF Home (Video)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
William Shatner Calls Out Woke EU Harpies Trying to Censor Star Trek Opening Monologue as Only HE Can
Sam J.
Byron Donalds Calls Down the THUNDER on Biden and the Senate Dems' Southern Border Deal and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
WE. HEARD. YOU! Ilhan Omar Tries Worming Her Way OUT of Somalia Comments but Ain't NOBODY Buyin' It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement