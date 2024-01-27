That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Megyn Kelly DROPS Feminists Whining About Barbie With a Single Tweet

In case you didn't notice (and who can blame you if you didn't?), the Oscar nominations came out this week. Even though no one watches the Oscars anymore (and we will continue not to watch until they let Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle host), the release of the nominations always sparks some heated conversation on social media.

Who's going to win, who doesn't deserve to win, and always most emphatically, who got snubbed?

This year was no exception. By far, the biggest conversation has surrounded the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie. A box office hit, the movie brought in a pretty good haul in nominations, including Costume Design, Production Design, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, TWO Best Song nominations, Best Adapted Screenplay, and the big prize itself: Best Picture.

But even though the movie -- made by a toy company about a toy doll -- got all these honors, the feminists were big, big mad (when are they not?) that the star, Margot Robbie, and Gerwig didn't land Best Actress and Best Director nominations.

Even the sorest loser in history, Hillary Clinton, got in on the complaining, trying to trend #HillaryBarbie on Twitter. It ... did not go well for Hillary.

Apparently, a movie getting heaped with praise and award nominations is not enough unless it gets ALL the nominations. That darn patriarchy wins again.

Of course, not everyone was down with the whining. Replying to a question about liberal hypocrisy from actor Matthew Marsden, media host Megyn Kelly flat-out obliterated the feminists complaining about Barbie in one brief tweet.

“Feminists” who are super mad Margot Robbie got “cheated” by The Man out of her Barbie Oscar but couldn’t care less that @Riley_Gaines_ got cheated out of her NCAA medal by the man Lia Thomas. (Etc) https://t.co/KzJPRvdYm3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 27, 2024

In a word ... BOOM.

By now, everyone knows that Riley Gaines and others were forced to swim against (and share a locker room with) a man, Will Thomas, in the NCAA championships because Will decided that he wanted everyone to call him 'Lia.' Gaines tied with Thomas, but since this was a WOMEN'S swim meet, she kind of deserved the trophy for her finish all to herself.

Gaines had the perfect response to Kelly's Barbie tweet as well.

It would actually be comical if it weren't real life 😂 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 27, 2024

You do have to laugh and mock the insanity while fighting against it. Kelly and Gaines know how to do both very well.

He is willing to steal an Olympic spot from a woman.



And people are bitching about the Barbie movie.



THIS is the entire point of the Barbie movie. https://t.co/8CWgcWobbs — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 26, 2024

It comes as no surprise to anyone that the feminists have, once again, missed the point and completely lost the plot.

MK has become a champion for logic. https://t.co/d5vhthkAWi pic.twitter.com/pVdsairWvq — The Orange Tiger (@orangetiger70) January 27, 2024

It's not even difficult logic. It doesn't get much simpler than 'men are men and women are women.' But Kelly is always great at pointing out how 'complicated' issues many times really ... are not.

I'm just sort of puzzled by this "controversy."



Which woman do those who are outraged think SHOULDN'T have been nominated? https://t.co/ty3prQfydb — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) January 27, 2024

This is also a great point that many have raised on social media. Robbie wasn't nominated for Best Actress but five other women were. Which one of those women did the feminists want to boot?

And how is that an example of the Oscars being 'anti-women'? We checked all of the Best Actress nominees. None of them were Dylan Mulvaney.

It is wrong that Ken got best actress over Barbie. Wait…you mean Ken competed against men in a men only category. How misogynistic. https://t.co/i57bUeLp8E — GAB (@Gregory70701205) January 27, 2024

LOL.

Margot Robbie also wasn’t forced to share her bathroom with a man who has mental illness.



Forget about the money or awards, women like Riley Gaines have been put in real physical danger because of wokeness.



Women and children have already been victims of gender dysphorics. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 27, 2024

There are so many things wrong about letting men compete in women's sports, it's difficult sometimes to focus on all of them, but that one is a real threat.

Ok. Megyn. Nicely done. You win for that one. 💥 — Jeff Krich (@Zimzaladude) January 27, 2024

Kelly does get a standing ovation for that tweet. An Oscar-style standing ovation, come to think of it.

And the more people (especially women) keep speaking out against the hypocrisy -- and do it as well as Kelly and Gaines -- the sooner it will end.

As for Hollywood, we're not confident that they'll EVER regain any sanity. Robbie will just have to be satisfied with the heaps of attention and praise she receives daily. Somehow, we think she'll manage not getting one of those $125,000 gift bags.

We'd suggest offering some of those to the feminists, but even that will never make them happy.

