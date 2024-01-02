Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Hosts

ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on January 02, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

One of the best things about 2024 so far is that we get to watch two new comedy specials from two of the best in the business. Over the holidays, Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon' and Dave Chappelle's 'The Dreamer' both dropped online and, not to put too fine a point on it, both are hilarious. 

And most people seem to agree. The specials are currently ranked #1 and #2 on Netflix. It seems that people still like to laugh and don't like being scolded by the humorless woke mob. 

This morning, Gervais, seeing the success of both specials, came up with an ingenious idea for the two comedians: 

YESSSSSS. 

We know Gervais was joking (the Oscars would never let him or Chappelle host), but there is little doubt that, if it did somehow happen, it would instantly be the most-watched Oscars show ever. And Will Smith wouldn't even need to slap anyone to get people to tune in (though, we're guessing lots of Hollywood stars and executives would want to slap Gervais and Chappelle ... or worse). 

Of course, not everyone thought it would be a great idea. And those people are exactly who you think they are. 

Yawn. 'Transphobia' is such a lazy accusation. We're going to start calling the trans activists 'reality-phobic' or 'humor-phobic.' (Also, did this person see Gervais' last special? Not exactly friendly to the gender cult.)

Most people, however, do have a sense of humor and thought this might be the greatest idea in the history of the Oscars ... especially with the imminent release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list. 

('PDF files', in case you were wondering, is a euphemism. We're pretty sure you can guess what it means.)

It would be the only way LOTS of people would ever watch the Oscars. But we get why it might make Tom Hanks nervous. 

There would be lots of fainting and pearl-clutching. By exactly the people America would love to see fainting and clutching their pearls. 

Oh, we do too. But they would never. 

We think this would make the show even better. Let the celebrities boycott and let just average Americans attend. Everyone would laugh their butts off all night. 

Kristy Swanson knows a thing or two about being on the outs with Hollywood because of her beliefs. She would get a front-row seat to these Oscars though. 

Sure, why stop at the Oscars? Let them host the Emmys, the Grammys, and even the Tonys and the ESPYs. 

Hey, don't threaten us with a good time. 

Oooh. Make that the theme of the night, and watch people's heads really explode (figuratively, of course, LOL). 

Ours too. Maybe 2024 WILL be a good year. 

But, since we know that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will never let us have good things, Gervais and Chappelle hosting the Oscars will likely have to be just a pipe dream. 

But to imagine how good it could be, here is the eternally hilarious and devastatingly on-target monologue from Gervais the LAST time Hollywood let him host an awards show: 

That will never, ever, EVER get old. 

And that's why Hollywood will never let it happen again. But thanks for the laugh to start out 2024 anyway, Ricky Gervais.

***

