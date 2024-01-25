'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to...
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host
That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch...
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a...
Student Films Gender-Fluid Teacher Giving a Lesson on Pronouns
The Post Office Made an Attempt to Sound Cool but It's Just Weirding...
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls'...
What?! New York City Declares Social Media an 'Environmental Toxin'
'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious
Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
City's 'Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia' Recommends Hiring More Black Teachers, DEI Tra...
'Democrats Hate America Exhibit One' Rep Joaquin Castro Calls for Biden to Take...
Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WA...

Hillary Clinton Tries to Make #HillaryBarbie Trend - It Does Not Go Well

Gordon K  |  7:30 AM on January 25, 2024
Townhall Media

The big news about the Oscars, if you're into that kind of thing, is that Ryan Gosling got a nomination for "Barbie" while Greta Gerwig and Margo Robbie did not. This, of course, outraged the perpetually outraged. The smash hit feminist movie of 2023 snubbed feminist Gerwig and feminist Robbie which is not allowed. We half expected an #OscarsSoToxicMale hashtag to trend on Twitter (X).

Advertisement

Then amidst the shock, in waltzed the cringe. Failed Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton weighed it. Or rather her social media team.

"Kenough" yeesh.

Poor Secretary Clinton. A reasonable person might conclude that coming *this* close to the Presidency that one felt entitled to and then losing it could break a person.

Oh, and by the way, the Grievance Industry is trying to make it a thing. But here's the reality that will be glossed over for the sake of The Narrative.

Gerwig and Robbie did receive nominations, just not the right ones.

And without further ado, here's the snark.

(puts finger to earpiece) We are receiving a message from the future.

Recommended

'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Now this is Oscar gold!

Incoming fire from the left!

Unintentional hilarity still counts as hilarity.

That depends on what your definition of appreciation is.

What difference, at this point, does it make?

You never want to see how the sausage is made, but this is probably as close as it gets.

You don't understand. If you can't make it about yourself, it is even worth talking about?

Advertisement

Ah yes, where would we be without the Wise Child Who Cried at The Injustice. Well played.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON PANDERING GRIFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers
Grateful Calvin
That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch Animation
Laura W.
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team
Brett T.
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS
ArtistAngie
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host
Twitchy Video
OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement