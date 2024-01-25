Hillary Clinton Tries to Make #HillaryBarbie Trend - It Does Not Go Well

The big news about the Oscars, if you're into that kind of thing, is that Ryan Gosling got a nomination for "Barbie" while Greta Gerwig and Margo Robbie did not. This, of course, outraged the perpetually outraged. The smash hit feminist movie of 2023 snubbed feminist Gerwig and feminist Robbie which is not allowed. We half expected an #OscarsSoToxicMale hashtag to trend on Twitter (X).

Then amidst the shock, in waltzed the cringe. Failed Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton weighed it. Or rather her social media team.

Greta & Margot,



While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.



You’re both so much more than Kenough.#HillaryBarbie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 24, 2024

"Kenough" yeesh.

Poor Secretary Clinton. A reasonable person might conclude that coming *this* close to the Presidency that one felt entitled to and then losing it could break a person.

Oh, and by the way, the Grievance Industry is trying to make it a thing. But here's the reality that will be glossed over for the sake of The Narrative.

I don't know who needs to hear this but both Greta Gerwig (as a writer in best adapted screenplay) and Margot Robbie (as a producer in best picture) were literally nominated for Oscars for BARBIE. https://t.co/FgvmiXPQKo — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 24, 2024

Gerwig and Robbie did receive nominations, just not the right ones.

And without further ado, here's the snark.

Just putting this out there:



"Ryan Gosling did not kill himself." — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 24, 2024

(puts finger to earpiece) We are receiving a message from the future.

I wish they would’ve focused a little on Ken banging his intern, Skipper, and Barbie’s humiliation and rage over his betrayal - that would’ve allowed her to show more range and would probably have secured her a nomination. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 24, 2024

Now this is Oscar gold!

Margot really should’ve visited Wisconsin — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 24, 2024

Incoming fire from the left!

Unintentional hilarity still counts as hilarity.

I bet your husband would like to show his appreciation too. — e-beth (@ebeth360) January 24, 2024

That depends on what your definition of appreciation is.

K

E

N

G

H

A

Z

I https://t.co/uxNrLalUbM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2024

What difference, at this point, does it make?

Some poor bastard wrote multiple drafts of this tweet. Arguments were had over the use of “Kenough”. Debate raged over HillaryBarbie vs BarbieHillary. Someone got slapped in the mouth for saying “We don’t want another ‘Pokémon go to the polls’”. https://t.co/6n82zz4YcJ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 24, 2024

You never want to see how the sausage is made, but this is probably as close as it gets.

Stop trying to make #HillaryBarbie a thing. None of us want to be a "stand by your cheatin' man," election denier kind of gal. https://t.co/QT1Jf33sAS — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 24, 2024

You don't understand. If you can't make it about yourself, it is even worth talking about?

Just told my 10yo daughter about #HillaryBarbie. She had tears in her eyes. And then she did the Wakanda pose and said #Gretanda forever" -- which is the sort of pop culture cross-over that I can celebrate. https://t.co/IMp80jtjdg — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) January 24, 2024

Ah yes, where would we be without the Wise Child Who Cried at The Injustice. Well played.

***

