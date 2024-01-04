Is She Running as a Democrat? Nikki Haley Flubs Yet Another Easy Topic on the Campaign Trail

This POTUS Brag About How Much Biden's Saving You on Gas is Getting...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on January 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

It's getting pretty difficult to keep track of all of Nikki Haley's campaign 'whoopsies.' She has criticized Sen. Tommy Tuberville for his hold on military promotions due to woke policies in the Armed Forces; called for the banning of anonymous accounts on social media (a clear First Amendment no-no); and, most recently, she completely fumbled an easy question about the cause of the Civil War. Heck, Haley has gone so far left as to earn one of the worst endorsements a conservative candidate could ever have nightmares about: Jennifer Rubin

If her heels really are her 'ammunition,' they are backfiring big time.

Haley's latest cringe moment came on the camping trail in Iowa, with the caucuses in that state rapidly approaching. 

Because of course we shouldn't call people who violate U.S. law criminals ... wait, WHAT? 

We know Haley visited the border back in April, so this can't be pure ignorance like, say, Kamala Harris. While there certainly are some families crossing, everyone has been able to see with their own eyes exactly who the VAST majority of people illegally swarming the border really are. 

Haley knows this. She absolutely knows it. Which is starting to make us wonder whose votes she is actually going after in the 2024 election. 

While she may not be one in name, what difference does that make if she talks just like a Democrat in practice? 

LOL. Mickey Mouse being in the public domain is going to yield a treasure trove of memes. 

Fellow Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also weighed in ... not surprisingly, since he and Haley plumb don't like each other. (Like, AT ALL.) 

It's too bad Ramaswamy didn't qualify for the Iowa Republican debate on Jan. 10. There would have been some fireworks for sure between those two (though we're fairly certain Gov. Ron DeSantis will hit her pretty hard on this one in Ramaswamy's absence). 

Yep. Fairly certain indeed, judging from DeSantis' senior staff.

You know, it's really not a difficult concept. If you find the truth 'mean,' that's a Haley problem, not an America problem. 

Her donor money won't dry up because of this, we know that, but it is really difficult to imagine any actual Republican voters pulling the lever for her in the primary after this latest in her long trail of campaign missteps. 

HA. The Happy Gilmore GIF seems highly appropriate in this instance. 

Not seeing a whole lot of families there. Or in countless other videos just like those two. 

All of this. Many people are trying to come to America because of the opportunity and freedom this country affords. And most Americans encourage and embrace those people.

Coddling the criminals -- yes, Nikki Haley: criminals -- who are doing it illegally is an insult to all of those who are trying to come here the right, and legal, way.

Time will tell very soon if Iowans agree with that, or with Haley. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

