Is She Running as a Democrat? Nikki Haley Flubs Yet Another Easy Topic on the Campaign Trail

It's getting pretty difficult to keep track of all of Nikki Haley's campaign 'whoopsies.' She has criticized Sen. Tommy Tuberville for his hold on military promotions due to woke policies in the Armed Forces; called for the banning of anonymous accounts on social media (a clear First Amendment no-no); and, most recently, she completely fumbled an easy question about the cause of the Civil War. Heck, Haley has gone so far left as to earn one of the worst endorsements a conservative candidate could ever have nightmares about: Jennifer Rubin.

If her heels really are her 'ammunition,' they are backfiring big time.

Haley's latest cringe moment came on the camping trail in Iowa, with the caucuses in that state rapidly approaching.

Nikki Haley says it's inappropriate to call the illegal immigrants 'criminals':



"We don't need to be disrespectful. We don't need to talk about them as criminals. They're not, they're families that want a better life." pic.twitter.com/ypMi4H1Oya — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 4, 2024

Because of course we shouldn't call people who violate U.S. law criminals ... wait, WHAT?

Dear Nikki Haley,



They are ILLEGAL immigrants. They entered the US ILLEGALLY. Seeking asylum is legal, when entering the LEGAL PORTS OF ENTRY. There’s a process. Crossing water & squirming under or through a fence opening is NOT that process. Being a family doesn’t change that. — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) January 4, 2024

We know Haley visited the border back in April, so this can't be pure ignorance like, say, Kamala Harris. While there certainly are some families crossing, everyone has been able to see with their own eyes exactly who the VAST majority of people illegally swarming the border really are.

Yeah, families of single military age men from all over the world. It just happened to make it to the Mexico Texas border. Whatever Nikki — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸👮 (@Arkypatriot) January 4, 2024

We're experiencing an unprecedented invasion of military age men from enemy nations and terrorist organizations, and Nikki Haley is worried about hurting their feelings https://t.co/NAZIoNhKFy — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 4, 2024

Haley knows this. She absolutely knows it. Which is starting to make us wonder whose votes she is actually going after in the 2024 election.

She’s a democrat. Wake up please https://t.co/rmk7nFoWb0 — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) January 4, 2024

Nikki Haley is a Democrat. https://t.co/kIct8jWOvJ — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 4, 2024

While she may not be one in name, what difference does that make if she talks just like a Democrat in practice?

LOL. Mickey Mouse being in the public domain is going to yield a treasure trove of memes.

Fellow Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also weighed in ... not surprisingly, since he and Haley plumb don't like each other. (Like, AT ALL.)

It's too bad Ramaswamy didn't qualify for the Iowa Republican debate on Jan. 10. There would have been some fireworks for sure between those two (though we're fairly certain Gov. Ron DeSantis will hit her pretty hard on this one in Ramaswamy's absence).

Nikki Haley doesn’t want you to call illegal aliens “criminals,” because in her view “they’re families who want a better life.”



She wouldn’t deport anyone.

Btw I’m surprised that someone whose parents came here legally is ok with illegal immigration.pic.twitter.com/I9Vssc0rrC — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 4, 2024

Yep. Fairly certain indeed, judging from DeSantis' senior staff.

And they try to get that better life by breaking the law...

which is a criminal act. https://t.co/NEIXamkqWN — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 4, 2024

But they’re breaking the law… — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) January 4, 2024

You know, it's really not a difficult concept. If you find the truth 'mean,' that's a Haley problem, not an America problem.

Nikki Haley is trash.



And they aren't "families" ... a majority are military age men. https://t.co/9gD4Cg84a5 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 4, 2024

Nikki Haley says "I really don't want to be the GOP nominee."



Fixed it for you. https://t.co/HSPJyKKThy — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 4, 2024

Her donor money won't dry up because of this, we know that, but it is really difficult to imagine any actual Republican voters pulling the lever for her in the primary after this latest in her long trail of campaign missteps.

HA. The Happy Gilmore GIF seems highly appropriate in this instance.

SURE @NikkiHaley all the criminal illegal migrant free-loaders are just families who want a better life… https://t.co/x4jvyPvfHv — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) January 4, 2024

She’s lecturing Americans on being “respectful” to invaders who trespass and trashed our country!😡 pic.twitter.com/4ZtJhlobMg — TXIND1836🦅 (@txind1836) January 4, 2024

Not seeing a whole lot of families there. Or in countless other videos just like those two.

She is the absolute worst.



What is it when you break the law as your first act in the USA?



Nothing means anything anymore.



Tell me why I had to spend thousands to do it the right way, @NikkiHaley?



Do I have to show you the definition of “illegal” in the dictionary? https://t.co/9GVA18HTfA — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 4, 2024

It’s inappropriate to immigrants to call illegals “immigrants.” They’re aliens. We don’t need to be disrespectful to actual citizens or those trying to do things the right way. 😄 — The 46th Mandalore-in-Chief (@Johnneh_80) January 4, 2024

All of this. Many people are trying to come to America because of the opportunity and freedom this country affords. And most Americans encourage and embrace those people.

Coddling the criminals -- yes, Nikki Haley: criminals -- who are doing it illegally is an insult to all of those who are trying to come here the right, and legal, way.

Time will tell very soon if Iowans agree with that, or with Haley.

