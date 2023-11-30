Nikki Haley Gets a ‘Kiss of Death’ Endorsement

There’s an underrated scene in The Abyss when Lindsey is trying to convince the crew that they might be dealing with aliens. At that point, fellow crewmember "Hippy" goes the full tinfoil hat, saying

Advertisement

Non-Terrestrial Intelligence. NTIs. Yeah, I like that better then UFOs. Although that works too... Underwater Flying Objects.... Right on! Hot rods of the Gods. Right, Lins? Hey, no really! It could be NTIs. The CIA has known about them for years. They abduct people all the time. There was this woman I knew in Albuquerque who—’

Lindsey, sensing that her logical argument is being hijacked by a conspiracy nut interrupts him by saying: ‘Hippy, do me a favor... stay off my side.’

We have a feeling that Nikki Haley will be thinking something like that when she learns about this latest endorsement (if she hasn’t already):

It’s Nikki Haley or bust for the GOP, @JRubinBlogger writes. https://t.co/upT8ptdSS5 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) November 30, 2023

Oh, and it gets even better. From the article:

Don’t get me wrong. She is an unabashed opportunist who has never fully denounced Trump. She even suggested she might pardon him. She’s enamored of trickle-down economics and more tax cuts for the rich. And her views on abortion are anathema to those who want women to retain first-class citizenship and control over their own lives. However, the question is not whether Americans strongly inclined to vote for President Biden would vote for her in the general election. The question is whether, if she managed to topple Trump, she would break with the MAGA cult of personality, decline to bow and scrape before Russian President Vladimir Putin, decline to weaponize the Justice Department against her enemies and return to some version of normal Republican politics. All indications suggest that, yes, she would refrain from subverting constitutional democracy if she somehow won the nomination and went on to win the presidency.

So, for instance, Rubin doesn’t want people to bow and scrape before Putin, while it seems like the White House was on sale to China and other foreign powers? She doesn’t want Haley to weaponize the Department of Justice, while Trump is facing one politically-motivated criminal charge after another?

Of course, we have long said that what you have to understand with Rubin (and quite a few other alleged conservatives who flipped to leftism over Trump) is that she is fundamentally tribal in her thinking. We don’t completely get it because we are just not wired that way. We strive to be principled in our politics, always supporting the best candidate that will advance the policies we prefer—the best candidate rarely being the perfect one. But it has become clear in the last few years that for many people, politics is very tribal. So, she decided that she hated Trump so much that she would become a Democrat around 2016 or so, and, therefore, because that is her new tribe, everything they do is pure as newly-fallen snow and everything the other tribe does is the epitome of evil. She can not see the flaws of her new ‘side.’ It's craven, but it’s who she is.

At least that is this author’s opinion, we could be wrong.

Kiss of death for Nikki Haley. https://t.co/dCi2i6sriw — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 30, 2023

The Jenn Rubin seal of approval, folks https://t.co/ZhwQEcuKG0 — CTIronman (@CTIronman) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

This is like having your stock lauded by Jim Cramer. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 30, 2023

That metaphor is ... chef's kiss.

We already know not to support Nikki Haley, guys, you don’t have to keep selling us on that point. https://t.co/hIF8kv8vxM — Palmetto Liberty (@Pa1mettoL1berty) November 30, 2023

I know, it's an opinion piece, but it still sounds absurd to me. — Lars Kerch (@LarsKerch) November 30, 2023

Yes yes the gop would loooove to go back to polite racism, quiet fascism, and smiling authoritarianism



BUT ITS TOO LATE FOR THAT CYZ WE SEE YOU — kathleen 🇺🇸🐈‍⬛ 💙 (@baad_kittee) November 30, 2023

Imagine thinking that the Democratic Party wasn’t racist, fascist and authoritarian, after nominating the most explicitly racist President in this author’s lifetime, and all the nonsense the Democrats pulled during the pandemic. Although to be fair, that racism and so on isn't subtle.

Totally on brand for that lonely, box wine drinking hag. — Leroy Brown (@badbad73r0y) November 30, 2023

*Snort*

We get it

Y’all want Trump to be the nominee — Ken Craig (@KC11A18A) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

No one cares about her opinion. — D Weez (@zrs9504) November 30, 2023

Well, to be fair, a few of us are saying that this endorsement is political kryptonite.

If Nikki Haley magically secures the GOP nomination, there's definitely a "Trump 2.0" headline in Jennifer Rubin's future. https://t.co/IgplUdFoDb — Regs (@r3gulations) November 30, 2023

Exactly, or at least Rubin will start to explain why Haley is worse than Hitler, or something. She’s a Biden girl, now, at least until he gets kicked to the curb.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!