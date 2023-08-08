Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties...
YIKES! Nikki Haley BLASTS Senator Tuberville for halting military promotions to protect babies

justmindy  |  12:20 PM on August 08, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Lately, Senator Tuberville of Alabama, has taken a ton of heat from Leftists for holding up military promotions until the armed forces stop using taxpayer dollars to pay for abortion tourism, or basically follow the law. Today, Tuberville took friendly fire from Nikki Haley and it was a bit of a shock.

Apparently, requiring the military to follow the law isn't high on Haley's priority list.

Recommended

Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL
Sam J.

Bingo! Tuberville is not the problem here. He is the guy protecting the life of the unborn. 

People in charge of defending our country should have the mental capacity to protect against unwanted pregnancy. They are not teenagers in the back of a car, for goodness sake.

Democrats always circle the wagons and Republicans always shoot themselves in the foot. A tale as old as time. Conservatives have experienced tremendous 'wins' protecting life and now some in the party are trying to destroy the unity. Shameful!

Tags: ABORTION ALABAMA DANA LOESCH LIFE NIKKI HALEY PRO-ABORTION

