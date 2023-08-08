YIKES! Nikki Haley BLASTS Senator Tuberville for halting military promotions to protect babies

Lately, Senator Tuberville of Alabama, has taken a ton of heat from Leftists for holding up military promotions until the armed forces stop using taxpayer dollars to pay for abortion tourism, or basically follow the law. Today, Tuberville took friendly fire from Nikki Haley and it was a bit of a shock.

Former Ambassador @NikkiHaley brands @SenTuberville boycott of more than 300 career military officer promotions as "shameful," ties it to the recruitment crisis and military preparedness/deterrence generally. Audio/transcript to post shortly at my website. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 8, 2023

Shameful? How about lawful. And important. https://t.co/5ch3LhF7BN — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) August 8, 2023

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says the months-long hold Sen. Tommy Tuberville has imposed on military nominations is having a detrimental effect on servicemembers as well as military readiness. https://t.co/jPI88W72Ut — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2023

Apparently, requiring the military to follow the law isn't high on Haley's priority list.

"I can't believe that Democrats are holding up military promotions because of identity politick and abortion-as-birth control demands, shame on you Tuberville" is an absolutely illogical, asinine flex. FFS -- who the hell is advising Haley's campaign? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2023

Nikki Haley is shameful. Tuberville is the only one doing anything to force DOD to focus on its actual mission. Recruitment sucks everyone can see this agency cares more about aborting babies and peddling trans nonsense than winning wars and supporting warfighters. https://t.co/5prmuxqONt — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 8, 2023

Tuberville would allow approval of ALL military nominees immediately if Biden would stop making Americans fund abortion tourism. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 8, 2023

Bingo! Tuberville is not the problem here. He is the guy protecting the life of the unborn.

Some Republicans apparently side with Biden on this. Maybe they should drop the R before voters drop them. https://t.co/VBioMk92E5 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2023

This is what a smart person says.



Dumb people assume everyone is too weak or ignorant without the hand of Uncle Sam to regulate their own bodies. Why is a Republican taking the latter position here? GOOD GRIEF. CLOWN WORLD. https://t.co/Ri8O9xz4VG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2023

People in charge of defending our country should have the mental capacity to protect against unwanted pregnancy. They are not teenagers in the back of a car, for goodness sake.

If your first response is to blast an ally (or potential ally) for opposing something you're supposed to oppose policy-wise anyway, then you're tone deaf, strategy deficient, and should be disqualified from serious consideration for anything. Done with stupid GOP checkers. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2023

Why do Republicans do this? Why, instead of blasting Democrats's taxpayer-funded abortion-as-birth-control demand (among other identity politick demands that have nothing to do with readiness)as "shameful" they blast fellow party members as such? Absolute ass backwards. https://t.co/BKiF4m8OdI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 8, 2023

Democrats always circle the wagons and Republicans always shoot themselves in the foot. A tale as old as time. Conservatives have experienced tremendous 'wins' protecting life and now some in the party are trying to destroy the unity. Shameful!

