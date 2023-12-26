Oh, FFS: Justin Trudeau Stocks Men's Bathrooms in Canadian Parliament With Tampons

We haven't written about Canada in a while. Maybe it's because we've got too many problems in America right now to worry very much about America Junior. But it is important to keep track of their crazy policies, like MAID, because the left wants those policies implemented in America.

So anyway, since it's been a little while since we checked in on America's hat, so let's see how they're doing up there in the (Formerly) Great White North, shall we?

Tampons now offered in Canadian Parliament men’s bathrooms under Truadeau’s new policy https://t.co/xjIS14E2XH pic.twitter.com/dbRjkY7dEB — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2023

Oh. Oh, dear. We regret checking in on Canada.

More from The New York Post:

Tampons and sanitary napkins are now available in men’s bathrooms at the Canadian Parliament under a new policy from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that requires all federally regulated employers — including airports and military bases — to offer free menstrual products in all washrooms, regardless of gender noted on the door.



Under the change to the Canadian Labour Code, which was originally announced in May but finally went into effect on Dec. 15, 'menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms regardless of their marked genders. This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products,' the regulations posted to Canada’s Employment and Social Development website say. 'Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender.'

Not sure if Canada is aware, but there's a word for 'menstruating employees.' They're called 'women.'

Canadians: we can’t afford food & housing - please help us



Trudeau: we’re putting tampons in men’s bathrooms https://t.co/2VOU4oO0jT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 26, 2023

Sums this guy up perfectly. https://t.co/yV4P6eyiLr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 26, 2023

Attention men pretending to be women in Canada:



Thanks to Fidel Jr., you can now shove a tampon somewhere and have a more complete delusion- just like one of them real XX people! 🤡 https://t.co/drqVBJQnsf — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 26, 2023

We suppose men could use these products as well. If they have a bloody nose or something. We won't suggest any other places that we'd recommend Trudeau stick his 'men's tampons.'

Well, if anyone needs tampons, it's definitely trudeau. — Gingey (@_Gingey_Snap) December 26, 2023

Seems appropriate for Canadian men in government — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) December 26, 2023

Hmmm ... We think these people are trying to say something about Trudeau and other Canadian men in government, but we can't quite put our finger on it, LOL.

they should also mount can openers in the ladies restrooms so transgenders can more easily fabricate their periods. pic.twitter.com/et9zdPN5nU — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) December 26, 2023

HA. (But also ... eeewwww, dude.)

If you don't have tampons in the men's room, it is LITERAL GENOCIDE OF TRANS PEOPLE. Or something.

The American left and the global left are mentally unstable



They can't deal with reality



Reject the absurdity of cultural Marxism https://t.co/HzrzZ5fiYs — Ziggyzoo (@Ziggyzoo00) December 26, 2023

These people are not well, that's for sure.

Nobody wastes resources like the government. https://t.co/yL8vRkhHFG — Laissez-faire enthusiast🏴⚡ (@stephenituruka) December 26, 2023

That's another good point. Setting the insanity of it all aside for just a second, this is nothing but a colossal waste of money. The specialty of any bloated government.

Not sure his real father would agree with that policy https://t.co/Oo4c8YYohc pic.twitter.com/g5iaeUVgLs — Dead Che (@dead_che) December 26, 2023

Hey, WE didn't say it. (But, of course, we're all thinking it.)

Maybe the most hilarious part of this, however, was the response from former Canadian Senator Linda Frum, who noticed that suddenly, when 'men' need them, all of the feminine hygiene products are free.

Back in the day, when only women menstruated we had to pay for our own products. But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all Men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces including Parliament Hill —where this photo was taken today. pic.twitter.com/YuIXVZnqH9 — Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) December 12, 2023

The patriarchy always wins, Linda. Haven't you figured that out by now?

When asked for his comments on this latest policy, we cannot confirm that conservative candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre responded by simply biting into an apple and saying, 'Common sense.'

One thing's for sure, Canada's 2025 elections cannot come soon enough.

