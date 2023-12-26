Oh, FFS: Justin Trudeau Stocks Men's Bathrooms in Canadian Parliament With Tampons

Biden-Harris Administration Wishing Everyone a Happy Kwanzaa Goes Hilariously and Glorious...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on December 26, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

We haven't written about Canada in a while. Maybe it's because we've got too many problems in America right now to worry very much about America Junior. But it is important to keep track of their crazy policies, like MAID, because the left wants those policies implemented in America. 

So anyway, since it's been a little while since we checked in on America's hat, so let's see how they're doing up there in the (Formerly) Great White North, shall we?

Oh. Oh, dear. We regret checking in on Canada. 

More from The New York Post: 

Tampons and sanitary napkins are now available in men’s bathrooms at the Canadian Parliament under a new policy from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that requires all federally regulated employers — including airports and military bases — to offer free menstrual products in all washrooms, regardless of gender noted on the door.

Under the change to the Canadian Labour Code, which was originally announced in May but finally went into effect on Dec. 15, 'menstrual products must be in all toilet rooms regardless of their marked genders. This means that every female-identified, male-identified and all gender toilet rooms will need to have menstrual products,' the regulations posted to Canada’s Employment and Social Development website say.

'Unrestricted access to menstrual products better protects menstruating employees and makes sure that they feel safe to use the toilet room that best reflects their gender.'

Not sure if Canada is aware, but there's a word for 'menstruating employees.' They're called 'women.' 

We suppose men could use these products as well. If they have a bloody nose or something. We won't suggest any other places that we'd recommend Trudeau stick his 'men's tampons.'

Hmmm ... We think these people are trying to say something about Trudeau and other Canadian men in government, but we can't quite put our finger on it, LOL. 

HA. (But also ... eeewwww, dude.)

If you don't have tampons in the men's room, it is LITERAL GENOCIDE OF TRANS PEOPLE. Or something. 

These people are not well, that's for sure. 

That's another good point. Setting the insanity of it all aside for just a second, this is nothing but a colossal waste of money. The specialty of any bloated government. 

Hey, WE didn't say it. (But, of course, we're all thinking it.)

Maybe the most hilarious part of this, however, was the response from former Canadian Senator Linda Frum, who noticed that suddenly, when 'men' need them, all of the feminine hygiene products are free. 

The patriarchy always wins, Linda. Haven't you figured that out by now? 

When asked for his comments on this latest policy, we cannot confirm that conservative candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre responded by simply biting into an apple and saying, 'Common sense.'

One thing's for sure, Canada's 2025 elections cannot come soon enough. 

***

