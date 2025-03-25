Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is now a week away, and this writer will keep bringing you news about the race. You can read her past reporting here.

It's a vital race because a Leftist Supreme Court means Wisconsin -- a swing state -- will be lost in future elections, shaping not only state but national politics for years to come.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is spelling out exactly what Leftists judge Susan Crawford will do if she takes the bench:

🚨🚨🚨FURTHER PROOF: Susan Crawford will gerrymander Wisconsin's maps for her Democrat allies.



Hakeem Jeffries' own words: pic.twitter.com/br6KwCBwGM — Team Schimel (@TeamSchimel) March 25, 2025

This cannot be allowed to happen.

Wake up WI and get out to vote for @TeamSchimel — KatieO (@KatieO83822517) March 25, 2025

Early voting is open, and the last day to cast an early ballot varies depending on where you live.

Pay attention Wisconsinitesthe mob rule party wants to change the landscape in order to maintain power. Make your voices heard loud at the voting booth so much is at stake.



Thank you Brad Schumer for standing on the right side of American first.



You can go to my… — CajunLady (@Cajun_USA) March 25, 2025

Jeffries said the quiet part out loud.

“An enlightened Supreme Court” 🧐 — Angela Meck (@mylittle420) March 25, 2025

Interesting turn of phrase, no?

the guy that doesn't know what a fire alarm looks like is going to lecture us on what fair means. — One Monster Me (@TranceEmerson) March 25, 2025

He has a (D)ifferent definition of fair.

🚨Pay attention, fellow Wisconsinites🚨

This is absolute madness. We can't afford to lose this race! Please get out and vote early.. our country depends on us!⚖️🇺🇲❤️ — Brooke Montgomery (@BMontgomer4124) March 25, 2025

It is madness.

And it's up to the voters to stop it.

Illinois went 55/45 for Harris in 2024. Illinois has 17 house seats. Three (3!!!) of them are Republican.



He's not in Illinois crying about FaiRneSS! Hakeem just wants power.



Tell Hakeem to pound sand! Vote Schimel on April 1st! https://t.co/JwVkXbFlSf pic.twitter.com/XyTEDWbxvO — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) March 25, 2025

Don't let them turn Wisconsin into Illinois.

House Minority Leader Jeffries’ has said the quiet part out loud. Democrats want to openly gerrymander Wisconsin’s congressional seats.



Should be noted: Wisconsin’s Congressional seats are not only fair but it further highlights how out of touch Democrats are. They can only win… https://t.co/BOaelfwa0a — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) March 25, 2025

Democrats are very out of touch.

So they have to game the system.

When the Left says “fair lines” or “fair maps” what they really mean is gerrymandered in favor of their progressive agenda and candidates.



Don’t let them.



Save our state, save our country. Vote Brad Schimel on April 1st. https://t.co/UVhaL4L5PB — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) March 25, 2025

Amen.

Susan Crawford is running for the highest court in Wisconsin with an agenda. This is not what Justice looks like. https://t.co/yzyxFJgfhJ — Lee Erath (@Lee_Erath) March 25, 2025

This is not justice at all.

Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.





