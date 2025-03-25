What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is now a week away, and this writer will keep bringing you news about the race. You can read her past reporting here.

It's a vital race because a Leftist Supreme Court means Wisconsin -- a swing state -- will be lost in future elections, shaping not only state but national politics for years to come.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is spelling out exactly what Leftists judge Susan Crawford will do if she takes the bench:

This cannot be allowed to happen.

Early voting is open, and the last day to cast an early ballot varies depending on where you live.

Jeffries said the quiet part out loud.

Interesting turn of phrase, no?

He has a (D)ifferent definition of fair.

It is madness.

And it's up to the voters to stop it.

Don't let them turn Wisconsin into Illinois.

Democrats are very out of touch.

So they have to game the system.

Amen.

This is not justice at all.

