What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against Her Mom's Wishes

This is so profoundly wrong, that this writer -- herself a mother -- has no words.

In Colorado, a 17-year-old girl has been living with her LGBTQ activist teacher and her spouse because that girl says she's a boy, and Colorado authorities won't do a darned thing to help the girl's parents get her back.

🧵NEW: An LGBT activist teacher and her trans-identifying husband took a 17-year-old girl into their Colorado home against her mother's wishes



Police said they were unable to intervene, according to the police report and body cam footage



Exclusive story @realDailyWire pic.twitter.com/lO9Cbrbn7y — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

Buckle up, and take your blood pressure meds, cause you're about to get very angry.

JoAnn Smotherman was the girl's math teacher at Durango High School



Her husband is Vivian Smotherman, a trans-id man who ran for Colorado state senate as a Democrat last year



They took in the 17yo girl who identifies as a boy in December after she had a fight with her mom pic.twitter.com/eKPnxbn4qL — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

How is this not kidnapping?

In early January the girl's mom, Cynthia Stein drove to the Smothermans' house to try to retrieve her daughter



She called the police, and cops showed up, but they told the mom they could not force her daughter to come home with her even though she is a minor pic.twitter.com/89pUXKXn8Y — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

Insane.

Colorado has lost the plot.

"You don't appear to be in distress. I don't want to put words in your mouth," one officer told the 17yo girl, who said she did not want to leave



The cops and the Smothermans used male pronouns for the girl pic.twitter.com/n1LmRPvG5M — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

This is also child abuse.

Cynthia said she was served papers to legally emancipate her daughter from her custody. She believes JoAnn Smotherman was behind this



JoAnn posted on Facebook asking for money for a lawyer for a "young transman"



The emancipation was denied, a "small victory," Cynthia said pic.twitter.com/vT2pH9Thig — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

A very small victory, indeed.

JoAnn Smotherman's Facebook page is chock full of LGBT activism



She posted a comic suggesting parents push their LGBT kids away and then accuse the LGBT crowd of "grooming" them pic.twitter.com/NX5u9V89Q8 — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

This is sick, too.

Vivian Smotherman was promoted by the Democrat Party's state campaign arm before he lost his Colorado state senate race last year pic.twitter.com/RxtqLHjnKX — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

Glad he lost.

Plenty of photos on Facebook of JoAnn and Vivian, some apparently from before his transition pic.twitter.com/lh6gWyI469 — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

Wow.

The 17yo girl turns 18 today and is still living with the Smothermans



Her mother, who shares the same birthday as her daughter says she is "heartbroken not to be able to share this milestone"



More details in my latest here https://t.co/bVt7jYmUWI — Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025

Parental rights are dead in Colorado.

And the Left would do this everywhere, if we let them get away with it.

Do not let them get away with it.

