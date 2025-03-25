What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against Her Mom's Wishes

This is so profoundly wrong, that this writer -- herself a mother -- has no words.
In Colorado, a 17-year-old girl has been living with her LGBTQ activist teacher and her spouse because that girl says she's a boy, and Colorado authorities won't do a darned thing to help the girl's parents get her back.
🧵NEW: An LGBT activist teacher and her trans-identifying husband took a 17-year-old girl into their Colorado home against her mother's wishes— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
Police said they were unable to intervene, according to the police report and body cam footage
Exclusive story @realDailyWire pic.twitter.com/lO9Cbrbn7y
Buckle up, and take your blood pressure meds, cause you're about to get very angry.
JoAnn Smotherman was the girl's math teacher at Durango High School— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
Her husband is Vivian Smotherman, a trans-id man who ran for Colorado state senate as a Democrat last year
They took in the 17yo girl who identifies as a boy in December after she had a fight with her mom pic.twitter.com/eKPnxbn4qL
How is this not kidnapping?
In early January the girl's mom, Cynthia Stein drove to the Smothermans' house to try to retrieve her daughter— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
She called the police, and cops showed up, but they told the mom they could not force her daughter to come home with her even though she is a minor pic.twitter.com/89pUXKXn8Y
Recommended
Insane.
Colorado has lost the plot.
"You don't appear to be in distress. I don't want to put words in your mouth," one officer told the 17yo girl, who said she did not want to leave— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
The cops and the Smothermans used male pronouns for the girl pic.twitter.com/n1LmRPvG5M
This is also child abuse.
Cynthia said she was served papers to legally emancipate her daughter from her custody. She believes JoAnn Smotherman was behind this— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
JoAnn posted on Facebook asking for money for a lawyer for a "young transman"
The emancipation was denied, a "small victory," Cynthia said pic.twitter.com/vT2pH9Thig
A very small victory, indeed.
JoAnn Smotherman's Facebook page is chock full of LGBT activism— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
She posted a comic suggesting parents push their LGBT kids away and then accuse the LGBT crowd of "grooming" them pic.twitter.com/NX5u9V89Q8
This is sick, too.
Vivian Smotherman was promoted by the Democrat Party's state campaign arm before he lost his Colorado state senate race last year pic.twitter.com/RxtqLHjnKX— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
Glad he lost.
Plenty of photos on Facebook of JoAnn and Vivian, some apparently from before his transition pic.twitter.com/lh6gWyI469— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
Wow.
The 17yo girl turns 18 today and is still living with the Smothermans— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) March 25, 2025
Her mother, who shares the same birthday as her daughter says she is "heartbroken not to be able to share this milestone"
More details in my latest here https://t.co/bVt7jYmUWI
Parental rights are dead in Colorado.
And the Left would do this everywhere, if we let them get away with it.
Do not let them get away with it.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member