What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against Her Mom's Wishes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on March 25, 2025
AP Photo/John Hanna

This is so profoundly wrong, that this writer -- herself a mother -- has no words.

In Colorado, a 17-year-old girl has been living with her LGBTQ activist teacher and her spouse because that girl says she's a boy, and Colorado authorities won't do a darned thing to help the girl's parents get her back.

Buckle up, and take your blood pressure meds, cause you're about to get very angry.

How is this not kidnapping?

'To Put It Another Way': J.K. Rowling Corrects Wildly Misleading Daily Mail Headline As Only SHE Can
Amy Curtis
Insane.

Colorado has lost the plot.

This is also child abuse.

A very small victory, indeed.

This is sick, too.

Glad he lost.

Wow.

Parental rights are dead in Colorado.

And the Left would do this everywhere, if we let them get away with it.

Do not let them get away with it.

