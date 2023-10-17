Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist

Leader of the Canadian conservatives and candidate for Prime Minister, Pierre Poilievre, had a hilarious interview with a reporter whilst eating an apple. You just have to see it.

Pierre Poilievre casually smacks down a left wing journalist while munching on an apple. pic.twitter.com/FeAcjCncvw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 17, 2023

If a politician is looking for a tutorial in how to deal with the Corporate Media, they should watch this video.

This is how it's done... always reject their premise. https://t.co/ViFptPHyrC — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 17, 2023

Clearly, the DeSantis campaign approves.

My favorite part of this is he refuses to take the bait on “people are saying” questions.



When a reporter says “a lot of people are saying you’re like Trump” they want you to shadow-box without even sharing what they mean (how am I like Trump?!) and who is saying it. https://t.co/hcjg1w2ofr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 17, 2023

Yes! Demand they say 'who' is actually saying those things other than them and their leftist friends over brunch.

I initially thought this was some comedy sketch, but no -- it's a classic media smackdown.



Canada needs Poilievre, just like the US needs DeSantis.



DeSantis might want to consider peeling an orange during hostile interviews 🔥 https://t.co/7irGMCDRl1 — Chuck Hollis (@cphollis59) October 17, 2023

The apple is a paid actor.

This is the way.



I wish we had a deep bench of men like this who treated the media for what they are. https://t.co/dVhRXuiBD8 — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) October 17, 2023

Watch and learn, people with future political ambitions.

Good composure, quiet confidence, and not being rattled.



Reminds me of how I used to handle obnoxious clients when I worked in restaurants… https://t.co/laxHAUPrNd — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) October 17, 2023

Throwing in a free dessert never hurts, either.

Hilarious! And great answer! “We’re going to make common sense common in this country.” Some of our politicians should borrow this slogan and put it into practice. https://t.co/rzgB7UHmdA — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) October 17, 2023

Free advice for Republicans running in 2024, right here.

This type of interview is extraordinary. Not about what side you're on just watch: there's class of journalist -x-political spectrum -incapable of in-depth conversation & only prepared for brief 5 maybe 10 min segment. The internet eventually kills these. An artifact of the past https://t.co/YpkFZlek5O — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) October 17, 2023

It's fair to say this also reflects poorly on the journalist in that he was not prepared to back up any of his assertions.

This is a masterclass in how to handle media that has a presupposition about you that they want to actualize in their column. Refute the very premise of the presupposition rather than legitimizing it for a moment.



Pierre is going to be an amazing Prime Minister! https://t.co/tQ5rTgIc0U — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) October 17, 2023

Never take the bait.

Casually eating an apple. Unfazed by vague accusations. Directed questions of accountability. Occasional and confident smirks. No signs of retreating.



Pierre appears very based. https://t.co/71qdym979a — Brandon Lansdown (@BrandonLansdown) October 17, 2023

It really was a brilliant take down of a very biased journalist and for that, he is indeed, quite based.

