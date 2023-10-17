Canadian Candidate for Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre BRILLIANTLY Schools Leftist Journalist

Reporter Gets Schooled by Polish Official on Immigration
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on October 17, 2023
Meme screenshot

Leader of the Canadian conservatives and candidate for Prime Minister, Pierre Poilievre, had a hilarious interview with a reporter whilst eating an apple. You just have to see it.

If a politician is looking for a tutorial in how to deal with the Corporate Media, they should watch this video.

Clearly, the DeSantis campaign approves.

Yes! Demand they say 'who' is actually saying those things other than them and their leftist friends over brunch.

The apple is a paid actor.

Sam J.
Watch and learn, people with future political ambitions.

Throwing in a free dessert never hurts, either.

Free advice for Republicans running in 2024, right here.

It's fair to say this also reflects poorly on the journalist in that he was not prepared to back up any of his assertions.

Never take the bait.

It really was a brilliant take down of a very biased journalist and for that, he is indeed, quite based.

