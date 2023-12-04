Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope
Ummm...Is Elon Musk Behind His Own Parody Account? OMG I HOPE SO Because...
What Is Going on With John Fetterman?
NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors...
Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag
Hillary Clinton Flat-Out Lies at Climate Conference
Megyn Kelly Just Has 1 Word for Two Men (and They ARE Men)...
I've Been Reminded That 'Doonesbury' Perfectly Summed Up John Kerry Decades Ago
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight...
TICK TOCK? Oversight Cmte. Drops BOMBSHELL About Hunter Biden's Biz Literally PAYING Joe...
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every...
RUH-ROH! Sounds Like Karma Is Getting Ready to Pay Deadspin a Visit for...
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed...

Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This Went

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Twitchy/Sam J.

In case you haven't been paying attention to the Climate Fear Summit in Dubai -- and congratulations to you if you haven't -- it's even worse than you think it is. We already know about the hypocrisy of the elites jetting off to exotic locations to scold the rest of us (except China; they never get criticized).

Advertisement

But the latest climate scam lie they are pushing from high atop their hierarchical perches is that millions will die if we don't abandon all fossil fuels ... or something. Let's listen to Hillary Clinton try to scare everyone:  

At this point, we should probably pause to point out that 'the party of science' has abandoned all science in order to push this lie. According to the definitive study on the subject from The Lancet, cold is far deadlier to humanity than heat, accounting for nine deaths worldwide for every one reported as heat-related. 

Hey, guess what happens when you can't heat your homes because you have banned fossil fuels? People get cold. And die. 

And here's another 'inconvenient truth' for the climate fearmongers like Clinton: 

Recommended

Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
Advertisement

If the climate cult has its way, you can count on a lot of revisionism to established studies about actual causes of death.  

Oh, that will happen for sure. Or at least, they will TRY to make that happen. For now, even the CDC doesn't agree with Clinton's scare tactics.

Given that this is Hillary Clinton, though, and she is talking about death, you know EXACTLY where Twitter went with this speech and it was every bit as hilarious as you'd imagine. 

Advertisement

Yep. We got it on tape even. 

Always important to include that disclaimer. And make sure the batteries in your security camera are fully charged. 

OOF. That one stings. We hear it was really hot that one July when Vince Foster went to Ft. Marcy Park too. 

Advertisement

We could go on all day with the witty tweets from people comparing body counts between Mother Nature and Hillary Clinton, but we'll let Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sum up Clinton's speech -- and the entire Dubai boondoggle -- for us: 

It does not. Not even a little bit. 

Or, as The Dank Knight put it in a nutshell:

Oh, my God. The climate killed Kenny. You b*stard.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE HILLARY CLINTON CLIMATE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope
Coucy
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight With Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel
Sam J.
Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag
Laura W.
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every Few Decades
Doug P.
NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors Explode
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters Brett T.
Advertisement