Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This Went

In case you haven't been paying attention to the Climate Fear Summit in Dubai -- and congratulations to you if you haven't -- it's even worse than you think it is. We already know about the hypocrisy of the elites jetting off to exotic locations to scold the rest of us (except China; they never get criticized).

But the latest climate scam lie they are pushing from high atop their hierarchical perches is that millions will die if we don't abandon all fossil fuels ... or something. Let's listen to Hillary Clinton try to scare everyone:

NOW - Hillary Clinton: "We're seeing and beginning to pay attention and to count and record the deaths that are related to climate." pic.twitter.com/6hVv4qFB1T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2023

At this point, we should probably pause to point out that 'the party of science' has abandoned all science in order to push this lie. According to the definitive study on the subject from The Lancet, cold is far deadlier to humanity than heat, accounting for nine deaths worldwide for every one reported as heat-related.

Hey, guess what happens when you can't heat your homes because you have banned fossil fuels? People get cold. And die.

And here's another 'inconvenient truth' for the climate fearmongers like Clinton:

There are far fewer climate/weather-related deaths today than there were even 100 years ago.



These people are frauds. https://t.co/3JSv91URQM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 4, 2023

Hillary Clinton vs. Climate Reality.



Climate Reality is still undefeated. https://t.co/hvzbcwJsT0 pic.twitter.com/38GWG9YYE0 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 4, 2023

There have never been fewer deaths from climate. The number has dramatically dropped over the past decades. https://t.co/GFb8rdqgpg — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 4, 2023

If the climate cult has its way, you can count on a lot of revisionism to established studies about actual causes of death.

Climate deaths are now being recorded like COVID deaths were a couple of years ago.



"Oh, you died in a car accident and happened to have had COVID? COVID DEATH!"



"Oh, you died in a car accident, and it happened to be 1° warmer on this day than last year? CLIMATE DEATH!" https://t.co/mJoWNELuHc pic.twitter.com/mYhCNvEeTz — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 4, 2023

Oh, that will happen for sure. Or at least, they will TRY to make that happen. For now, even the CDC doesn't agree with Clinton's scare tactics.

Given that this is Hillary Clinton, though, and she is talking about death, you know EXACTLY where Twitter went with this speech and it was every bit as hilarious as you'd imagine.

More people have died from knowing Hillary Clinton than from climate change https://t.co/7NadhYm8m5 — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) December 4, 2023

Hillary's out there causing "climate deaths" as often as possible. https://t.co/eCIjNJEZHH pic.twitter.com/gHaqSaMCUT — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 4, 2023

She said this in Dubai so this is a technically a confession. https://t.co/aFCsRUjn5J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 4, 2023

Yep. We got it on tape even.

How about we start to count and record the deaths that are related to the Clintons instead? — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) December 4, 2023

Raise your hand if you’d rather they pay attention to the Clinton Body Count? 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 4, 2023

Hillary Clinton has killed more people than the #ClimateHoax.



PS. I am NOT suicidal. — BTownBoiler: American Metalhead 🇺🇸🤘 (@BTownBoiler) December 4, 2023

Always important to include that disclaimer. And make sure the batteries in your security camera are fully charged.

Does the climate have information that could lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton? pic.twitter.com/suKnRpAZJL — Pheigh-Calle de Bris 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈(she/they/them) (@BuckFidenFJB) December 4, 2023

I wonder if @HillaryClinton will file all of the mysterious deaths surrounding her corrupt activities as "Climate Deaths"? https://t.co/XFxYM9wPk0 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 4, 2023

That’s actually what killed Seth Rich — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) December 4, 2023

OOF. That one stings. We hear it was really hot that one July when Vince Foster went to Ft. Marcy Park too.

We could go on all day with the witty tweets from people comparing body counts between Mother Nature and Hillary Clinton, but we'll let Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sum up Clinton's speech -- and the entire Dubai boondoggle -- for us:

This is a lie & here’s the truth: the climate cult has nothing to do with the climate. https://t.co/TfsLdwfAcw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 4, 2023

It does not. Not even a little bit.

Or, as The Dank Knight put it in a nutshell:

We’re living in a South Park episode https://t.co/Zm0xtfvhlc — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 4, 2023

Oh, my God. The climate killed Kenny. You b*stard.

***

